The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of issuers engaged in energy-related industries, and in derivatives and other instruments that have economic characteristics similar to such securities. The Fund invests primarily in equity securities. The principal type of equity security in which the Fund invests is common stock.

The Fund will concentrate its investments in the securities of issuers engaged primarily in energy-related industries. The Fund considers an issuer to be doing business in energy-related industries if it meets at least one of the following tests: (1) at least 50% of its gross income or its net sales come from activities in energy-related industries; (2) at least 50% of its total assets are devoted to producing revenues in energy-related industries; (3) it is classified as a member of the energy sector based on any one or more third-party providers, such as the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS ® ), the North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) or the Bloomberg Industry Classification System (BICS); or (4) based on other available information, the Fund’s portfolio managers determine that its primary business is within energy-related industries. Companies in energy-related industries include, but are not limited to, oil companies, oil and gas exploration companies, natural gas pipeline companies, refinery companies, energy conservation companies, coal companies, alternative energy companies and innovative energy technology companies.

The Fund may invest up to 100% of its net assets in securities of foreign issuers doing business in energy-related industries, which may include securities of issuers located in emerging market countries, i.e., those that are generally in the early stages of their industrial cycles. The Fund may invest in securities of issuers of all capitalization sizes.

Generally, the Fund’s investments are divided among the three main energy sub-industries: (1) integrated oil and gas issuers; (2) oil and gas equipment and services issuers; and (3) oil and gas exploration/production issuers. Portfolio weightings among these and other sub-industries will be adjusted according to current economic conditions. The portfolio management team’s focused investment approach often results in the Fund holding a more limited number of securities than other comparable funds.

The Fund can invest in derivative instruments, including forward foreign currency contracts.

The Fund can use forward foreign currency contracts to hedge against adverse movements in the foreign currencies in which portfolio securities are denominated; though the Fund has not historically used these instruments.

The investment team primarily uses a fundamental bottom-up analysis to seek to identify investments with quality management teams and quality assets trading at attractive valuations. The investment strategy places

emphasis on valuation and risk/reward profiles of potential investments. In valuing companies, the investment team takes a long-term view on commodity prices and uses a constant marginal cost of production commodity price. The commodity price does not change unless a persistent structural change in the commodity occurs. Price-to-cash flow (P/CF), price-to-net asset value (P/NAV) and price-to-earnings (P/E) are the valuation metrics the investment team uses to assess the attractiveness of a security. Top-down macroeconomic research, including an assessment of factors such as worldwide economic activity, government policy, employment, inflation, supply/demand dynamics, currency market dynamics, international trade, technological advances, as well as business, equity and credit market cycle analysis, is also considered as a check and balance to sub-industry allocation that results from bottom-up analysis.