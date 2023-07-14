Home
Trending ETFs

Federated Hermes Global Allocation Fund

mutual fund
FSTBX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$18.38 -0.07 -0.38%
primary theme
N/A
share class
A (FSTBX) Primary C (FSBCX) Retirement (FSBKX) Inst (SBFIX) Retirement (FSBLX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Federated Hermes Global Allocation Fund

FSTBX | Fund

$18.38

$359 M

1.47%

$0.27

1.28%

Vitals

YTD Return

6.9%

1 yr return

6.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.7%

Net Assets

$359 M

Holdings in Top 10

24.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$18.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.28%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.50%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 101.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,500

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

FSTBX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 6.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.24%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Federated Hermes Global Allocation Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Federated
  • Inception Date
    Dec 31, 1968
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Timothy Goodger

Fund Description

During normal market conditions, the Fund’s investment adviser or sub-adviser (as applicable, the “Adviser”) anticipates that the Fund will invest in a diversified mix of various asset classes, which may include, but are not limited to, equity and fixed-income investments, in any proportion. The Fund’s asset mix will change based upon the Adviser’s view of economic and market conditions. The Fund will generally allocate a substantial amount of its total assets (approximately 40% or more–unless market conditions are not deemed favorable by the Adviser, in which case the Fund would invest at least 30%) to non-U.S. investments. The Fund will allocate its assets among various regions and countries, including the United States, but in no fewer than three different countries. The Adviser utilizes proprietary quantitative models based on market and economic factors to guide certain of its asset allocation decisions.With regard to the portion of the Fund allocated to equity securities, the Adviser may allocate relatively more of the Fund’s assets, based upon its view of economic and market conditions, to securities with exposure to a particular sector, country or region, to securities chosen using a particular style of investing (e.g., growth or value) or to securities with a particular market capitalization (e.g., small, medium or large).When selecting individual equity securities (both foreign and domestic) in which to invest, the Adviser focuses primarily on securities of companies that collectively provide the Fund with the region, country, sector, style and size exposures the Adviser is targeting. The Adviser also considers other security-specific factors that it expects will cause a security to generate relatively better performance within the stock portfolio. Such factors include valuation, profitability, growth expectations, market sentiment and price behavior. As with the overall allocation process, the Adviser utilizes proprietary quantitative models based on market and economic factors to guide certain of its security selection decisions.The fixed-income asset classes in which the Fund may invest include domestic debt securities, including corporate debt securities, U.S. government obligations and mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The Fund may also invest in non-U.S. dollar and dollar denominated fixed-income securities of foreign governments and their agencies or foreign corporations. The Fund may invest in securities of issuers in both developed and emerging market countries. The Fund may buy or sell foreign currencies in lieu of or in addition to non-dollar-denominated, fixed-income securities in order to increase or decrease its exposure to foreign interest rate and/or currency markets. The Fund’s investments in domestic and foreign fixed-income securities may include investments in noninvestment-grade securities, sometimes referred to as “high-yield” securities or “junk bonds,” which may include securities with any credit rating or even securities the issuer of which is in default.The Fund may invest in government securities which are issued or guaranteed by a federal agency or instrumentality acting under federal authority, including government securities that are not backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government, such as those issued by the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, the Federal National Mortgage Association and the Federal Home Loan Bank System. These entities are, however, supported through federal subsidies, loans or other benefits. The Fund may also invest in government securities that are supported by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government, such as those issued by the Government National Mortgage Association. Finally, to a lesser extent,the Fund may invest in certain government securities that are issued by entities whose activities are sponsored by the federal government but that have no explicit financial support.The Adviser seeks to enhance the performance of the Fund’s fixed-income portfolio by allocating more assets to the security types that the Adviser expects to offer the best balance between total return and risk. The Adviser may also seek to enhance the performance of the Fund’s fixed-income portfolio by attempting to target a specific duration or maturity range for the Fund based upon its view of interest rates and other economic conditions. However, the Adviser is not constrained by any duration or maturity range or credit quality when investing the fixed-income portion of the Fund.The Fund may use derivative contracts (such as swaps, options, and futures contracts) and/or hybrid instruments to increase or decrease the portfolio’s exposure to the investment(s) underlying the derivative or hybrid instruments in an attempt to benefit from changes in the value of the underlying investment(s), to realize gains from trading a derivative contract or to hedge against potential losses. There can be no assurance that the Fund’s use of derivative contracts or hybrid instruments will work as intended.The Fund may invest in instruments, such as exchange-traded funds (ETFs), whose price is determined by the price of an underlying commodity or commodity index. To pursue its investment objective, the Fund can invest in securities directly or in other investment companies, including, for example, funds advised by the Adviser or its affiliates (“Underlying Funds”). The Fund may also invest in hybrid instruments and real estate investment trusts (REITs) in any manner consistent with its investment strategy. The Fund may sell a security short in an effort to profit from a decline in the price of the security. The Fund may also sell a security short in order to underweight or reduce the Fund’s exposure to a specific industry, sector, country, or region.While the Fund seeks relative safety of capital compared to its benchmark, the Fund may not achieve this objective, and it is possible to lose money by investing in the Fund.The Fund actively trades its portfolio securities in an attempt to achieve its investment objective. Active trading will cause the Fund to have an increased portfolio turnover rate and increase the Fund’s trading costs, which may have an adverse impact on the Fund’s performance. An active trading strategy will likely result in the Fund generating more short-term capital gains or losses. Short-term gains are generally taxed at a higher rate than long-term gains. Any short-term losses are used first to offset short-term gains.
Read More

FSTBX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FSTBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.9% -23.7% 16.4% 56.87%
1 Yr 6.4% -8.9% 48.3% 63.73%
3 Yr -2.7%* -2.2% 16.4% 45.21%
5 Yr -1.7%* -0.7% 13.4% 36.92%
10 Yr -0.8%* 0.9% 11.8% 49.58%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FSTBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.8% -40.8% 20.6% 93.13%
2021 -3.0% -21.0% 24.5% 19.59%
2020 3.2% -24.2% 27.8% 25.47%
2019 3.5% -23.1% 11.7% 77.36%
2018 -2.9% -100.0% 20.6% 7.90%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FSTBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.9% -23.7% 16.4% 55.58%
1 Yr 6.4% -12.8% 48.3% 89.83%
3 Yr -2.7%* -3.4% 16.4% 74.02%
5 Yr -0.7%* -1.1% 13.4% 65.90%
10 Yr 2.3%* 0.9% 11.8% 64.36%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FSTBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.8% -40.8% 20.6% 93.13%
2021 -3.0% -21.0% 24.5% 19.59%
2020 3.2% -24.2% 27.8% 25.47%
2019 3.5% -23.1% 11.7% 37.72%
2018 -1.8% -2.9% 23.1% 16.08%

NAV & Total Return History

FSTBX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FSTBX Category Low Category High FSTBX % Rank
Net Assets 359 M 1.12 M 110 B 52.92%
Number of Holdings 1330 2 10961 14.61%
Net Assets in Top 10 83.2 M -31.7 M 22 B 60.75%
Weighting of Top 10 23.96% 10.8% 100.0% 68.74%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FSTBX % Rank
Stocks 		67.11% -45.72% 98.42% 40.50%
Bonds 		28.12% -39.76% 93.84% 39.04%
Cash 		3.57% -97.12% 185.58% 46.14%
Other 		1.13% -1.25% 197.12% 92.48%
Convertible Bonds 		0.05% 0.00% 25.49% 72.23%
Preferred Stocks 		0.03% -0.03% 14.00% 41.96%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FSTBX % Rank
Financial Services 		16.41% 0.00% 30.34% 23.35%
Technology 		16.35% 0.00% 39.48% 26.11%
Healthcare 		13.04% 0.00% 30.30% 48.83%
Industrials 		9.97% 0.09% 32.39% 27.39%
Consumer Defense 		8.95% 0.00% 31.85% 60.93%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.92% 0.00% 20.84% 22.08%
Energy 		7.45% 0.00% 38.61% 73.46%
Basic Materials 		5.80% 0.00% 60.23% 60.08%
Communication Services 		5.43% 0.00% 28.59% 36.73%
Utilities 		4.39% 0.00% 40.29% 77.92%
Real Estate 		3.28% 0.00% 90.14% 72.61%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FSTBX % Rank
US 		39.08% -4.82% 95.75% 25.26%
Non US 		28.03% -46.69% 57.06% 64.30%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FSTBX % Rank
Government 		36.52% 0.00% 98.64% 29.23%
Corporate 		31.43% 0.00% 99.90% 45.51%
Securitized 		19.02% 0.00% 83.28% 32.57%
Cash & Equivalents 		12.45% 0.10% 100.00% 56.58%
Derivative 		0.59% 0.00% 41.88% 29.85%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 31.28% 82.88%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FSTBX % Rank
US 		16.32% -177.12% 87.76% 58.04%
Non US 		11.80% -39.00% 137.36% 24.63%

FSTBX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FSTBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.28% 0.16% 2.71% 45.09%
Management Fee 0.66% 0.00% 1.70% 46.68%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.01% 0.70% 56.84%

Sales Fees

FSTBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.50% 0.00% 5.75% 48.28%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

FSTBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FSTBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 101.00% 0.00% 441.00% 77.27%

FSTBX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FSTBX Category Low Category High FSTBX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.47% 0.00% 10.92% 22.04%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FSTBX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FSTBX Category Low Category High FSTBX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.24% -5.20% 6.33% 60.13%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FSTBX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FSTBX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Timothy Goodger

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 17, 2007

14.8

14.8%

Mr. Goodger joined Federated in July 2005 as a Quantitative Analyst. He became an Assistant Vice President of the Fund's Adviser in January 2007 and a Vice President in March 2009. He became a Senior Portfolio Manager in 2014. From September 2003 to July 2005, Mr. Goodger was a Research Associate for the U.S. Equity Strategy Team at Lehman Brothers. Mr. Goodger earned his B.A. in Economics from the University of California at Davis, his M.A. in International Studies from the University of Washington and his Ph.D. in Economics from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Ihab Salib

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2012

9.42

9.4%

Mr. Salib joined Federated in April 1999 as a Senior Fixed Income Trader/Assistant Vice President of the emerging markets affiliated fund's Adviser. In July 2000, he was named a Vice President and in 2007 was named Senior Vice President. From January 1994 through March 1999, Mr. Salib was employed as a Senior Global Fixed Income Analyst with UBS Brinson, Inc. Mr. Salib received his B.A. with a major in Economics from Stony Brook University.

Chengjun(Chris) Wu

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 08, 2014

8.15

8.2%

Mr. Wu joined Federated in 2006 as a Senior Quantitative Analyst in the domestic fixed income area, focusing on structured products, and in 2010 was appointed Assistant Vice President of the Fund's Adviser. In 2014, after multiple years managing institutional portfolios, he became a Vice President and was appointed Senior Investment Analyst and Portfolio Manager. Before joining Federated, Mr. Wu was a Financial Analyst and Documentation Manager at Quantitative Risk Management, Inc. from 2004 to 2006 and a Lead Software Engineer at Motorola, Inc. from 2000 to 2004. Mr. Wu has received the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, B.S. from Beijing Normal University, M.S. from University of Illinois at Chicago and M.B.A. from the University of Chicago, Graduate School of Business.

Steven Chiavarone

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 28, 2016

6.34

6.3%

Steven Chiavarone, CFA, Vice President, Portfolio Manager, Equity Strategist. Responsible for portfolio management and research in the global asset allocation area, as well as helping to formulate Federated Hermes’ views on the economy, the financial markets and the firm’s investment positioning strategies as a member of the Macro Economic Policy and PRISM Asset Allocation committees. Previous associations: Project Analyst, PWM Investments, U.S. Trust Co.; Project Manager, U.S. Trust Co. B.A., Drew University. Joined Federated Hermes 2007; Investment Experience: 16 Years.

John Sherman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 01, 2017

4.83

4.8%

John F. Sherman, CFA, has been the Fund's Portfolio Manager responsible for asset allocation (including the selection of any exchange-traded funds and derivatives used in the asset allocation process) and the selection of REIT securities for the Fund since October 2002. He is Vice President of the Trust with respect to the Fund. Mr. Sherman joined MDT Advisers in 2000. He has over 20 years of experience analyzing financial markets. Prior to joining the Adviser, Mr. Sherman served as a Vice President and Senior Analyst for Citizens Financial Group from 1999 to 2000 and as a Senior Analyst for FDIC from 1991 to 1999. He is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Boston. He received a B.S.B.A. from North Adams State College, and an M.B.A. from Boston University Graduate School of Management.

Qun Liu

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 15, 2018

3.96

4.0%

Qun Liu, CFA is jointly responsible for the asset allocation and U.S. and non-U.S. security selection of the Fund. She has been with Federated since 2012; has worked in investment management since 2005; and has managed investment portfolios since 2018. Education: B.S., Ocean University of China; M.S., The Ohio State University; M.B.A., University of Chicago, Graduate School of Business.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.03 30.27 6.52 9.25

