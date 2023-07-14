Allocating the fund's assets in seeking real return (total return reduced by the expected impact of inflation) among four general investment categories: inflation-protected debt securities, floating rate loans (including lower-quality debt securities (those of less than investment-grade quality, also referred to as high yield debt securities or junk bonds)), commodity-linked derivative instruments and related investments, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) and other real estate related investments. Using a neutral mix of approximately 25% inflation-protected debt securities (which attempts to track the Bloomberg U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) Index, an index composed of inflation-protected debt securities issued by the U.S. Treasury), 25% floating rate loans, 30% commodity-linked derivative instruments and related investments, and 20% REITs and other real estate related investments. Investing in domestic and foreign issuers. Analyzing a security's structural features and current pricing, its issuer's potential for success, and the credit, currency, and economic risks of the security and its issuer to select investments. Using fundamental analysis of factors such as each issuer's financial condition and industry position, as well as market and economic conditions, to select investments. Investing in Fidelity's Central funds (specialized investment vehicles used by Fidelity® funds to invest in particular security types or investment disciplines) consistent with the asset classes discussed above.