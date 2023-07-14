Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.1%
1 yr return
-4.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.9%
Net Assets
$903 M
Holdings in Top 10
28.7%
Expense Ratio 0.85%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 13.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|FSRRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.1%
|-8.1%
|18.8%
|98.42%
|1 Yr
|-4.2%
|-10.0%
|54.2%
|95.03%
|3 Yr
|2.4%*
|-6.7%
|9.7%
|4.80%
|5 Yr
|-0.9%*
|-6.4%
|6.1%
|35.20%
|10 Yr
|-1.2%*
|-4.4%
|5.3%
|70.88%
* Annualized
|Period
|FSRRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-10.0%
|-35.0%
|33.6%
|2.29%
|2021
|4.8%
|-5.9%
|7.0%
|3.75%
|2020
|0.4%
|-3.6%
|12.1%
|81.93%
|2019
|1.7%
|-2.5%
|5.1%
|86.36%
|2018
|-2.5%
|-4.8%
|-0.6%
|86.68%
|Period
|FSRRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.1%
|-11.0%
|18.8%
|97.07%
|1 Yr
|-4.2%
|-10.0%
|54.2%
|93.91%
|3 Yr
|2.4%*
|-6.7%
|9.7%
|5.54%
|5 Yr
|-0.9%*
|-6.4%
|7.5%
|51.28%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-4.4%
|6.0%
|78.72%
* Annualized
|Period
|FSRRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-10.0%
|-35.0%
|33.6%
|2.29%
|2021
|4.8%
|-5.9%
|14.7%
|3.75%
|2020
|0.4%
|-3.6%
|12.1%
|81.93%
|2019
|1.7%
|-2.5%
|5.1%
|86.62%
|2018
|-2.3%
|-4.8%
|-0.4%
|92.95%
|FSRRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FSRRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|903 M
|130 K
|62.8 B
|38.06%
|Number of Holdings
|1086
|3
|25236
|17.54%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|197 M
|125 K
|11 B
|59.23%
|Weighting of Top 10
|28.69%
|6.3%
|100.0%
|81.65%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FSRRX % Rank
|Bonds
|50.80%
|11.31%
|89.41%
|62.73%
|Stocks
|26.62%
|3.48%
|51.81%
|87.50%
|Other
|14.89%
|-2.79%
|21.77%
|2.73%
|Cash
|5.42%
|-35.68%
|69.40%
|42.14%
|Preferred Stocks
|2.12%
|0.00%
|21.95%
|11.16%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.15%
|0.00%
|71.77%
|91.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FSRRX % Rank
|Real Estate
|43.16%
|0.00%
|43.16%
|0.69%
|Basic Materials
|32.82%
|0.00%
|32.82%
|0.69%
|Energy
|18.86%
|0.00%
|62.93%
|2.52%
|Consumer Defense
|4.17%
|0.00%
|51.19%
|93.58%
|Technology
|0.54%
|0.22%
|27.92%
|98.17%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.30%
|0.00%
|14.20%
|98.17%
|Industrials
|0.14%
|0.14%
|17.90%
|99.08%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|48.33%
|97.02%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.25%
|98.17%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|83.50%
|99.08%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|11.11%
|98.17%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FSRRX % Rank
|US
|20.59%
|3.48%
|51.08%
|78.36%
|Non US
|6.03%
|0.00%
|25.18%
|74.72%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FSRRX % Rank
|Corporate
|48.28%
|0.00%
|96.66%
|22.78%
|Government
|35.40%
|0.00%
|94.29%
|35.31%
|Cash & Equivalents
|10.28%
|0.15%
|71.66%
|54.67%
|Securitized
|6.04%
|0.00%
|52.08%
|84.28%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.44%
|79.27%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.85%
|88.15%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FSRRX % Rank
|US
|48.26%
|9.98%
|83.14%
|31.44%
|Non US
|2.54%
|0.00%
|30.21%
|92.48%
|FSRRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.85%
|0.01%
|13.45%
|39.22%
|Management Fee
|0.55%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|80.59%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.70%
|N/A
|FSRRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|FSRRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|94.81%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FSRRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|13.00%
|2.00%
|380.00%
|11.52%
|FSRRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FSRRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.99%
|0.00%
|6.08%
|1.58%
|FSRRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|FSRRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FSRRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|6.64%
|-1.22%
|6.83%
|0.68%
|FSRRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Oct 10, 2022
|$0.412
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 05, 2022
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 04, 2022
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2021
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 04, 2021
|$0.373
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 06, 2021
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2021
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2020
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 05, 2020
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 13, 2020
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2020
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.007
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 09, 2019
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 07, 2019
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 2019
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 08, 2019
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 09, 2018
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 09, 2018
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 09, 2017
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 10, 2017
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 10, 2017
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2016
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 10, 2016
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 11, 2016
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 11, 2016
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 12, 2015
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2015
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2014
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2014
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 07, 2014
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 07, 2013
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 2013
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 08, 2013
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2012
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 08, 2012
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 09, 2012
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 05, 2012
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2011
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 10, 2011
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 11, 2011
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 07, 2011
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2010
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 04, 2010
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2009
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 05, 2009
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 13, 2009
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2008
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2008
|$0.149
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 14, 2008
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 07, 2008
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2007
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 08, 2007
|$0.132
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 09, 2007
|$0.153
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 05, 2007
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2006
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 09, 2006
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 10, 2006
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 24, 2006
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 15, 2012
9.96
10.0%
Ford O’Neil is a portfolio manager at FMRCo. In this role, Mr. O’Neil manages various retail and institutional taxable bond funds/portfolios. His responsibilities include managing multiple Fidelity and Fidelity Advisor funds and various institutional comingled pools. Prior to assuming his current role, he worked as an analyst focusing on the utility sector from 1990 to 1992. Mr. O’Neil joined Fidelity in 1990 and has been in the investments industry since 1985. He earned his bachelor of arts degree from Harvard College and his MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 31, 2017
4.84
4.8%
Adam Kramer is a portfolio manager in the Fixed Income division at Fidelity Investments. Fidelity Investments is a leading provider of investment management, retirement planning, portfolio guidance, brokerage, benefits outsourcing,and other financial products and services to institutions, financial intermediaries, and individuals. In this role, he manages several multi-asset income funds, opportunistic high-yield bond strategies for institutional investors as well as a high income fund available exclusively to Canadian investors.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2019
3.17
3.2%
Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2001, Mr. Maclay has worked as a research analyst and portfolio manager.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 30, 2019
2.5
2.5%
Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2008, Brandon Bettencourt has worked as a research associate, portfolio analyst, and portfolio manager.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2020
1.66
1.7%
Richard Munclinger is a portfolio manager in the Fixed Income division at Fidelity Investments. Fidelity Investments is a leading provider of investment management, retirement planning, portfolio guidance, brokerage, benefits outsourcing, and other financial products and services to institutions, financial intermediaries, and individuals. In this role, Mr. Munclinger is responsible for managing all of Fidelity's fixed income index funds, as well as the inflation-protected debt sub-portfolio of Fidelity and Fidelity Advisor Strategic Real Return Funds. Prior to assuming his current position, Mr. Munclinger was a quantitative analyst working with the Core/Core Plus/Tactical Bond investment team on asset allocation and risk management. Prior to joining Fidelity in August 2016, Mr. Munclinger worked as a senior quantitative an analyst at State Street Global Advisors (SSgA). Previously, he was a model validation manager at Freddie Mac and an economist at International Monetary Fund. He has been in the financial industry since 2014. Mr. Munclinger earned his bachelor of science degree in finance from the University of Cape Town. Additionally, he earned his master of science degree, as well as his PhD, in finance from George Washington University. He is also a CFA® charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 25, 2022
0.26
0.3%
Jody Simes is a global sector leader/analyst at Fidelity Institutional Asset Management (FIAM). In this role, he manages both the global energy (since 2011) and global materials (since 2006) sector sleeves of the FIAM sector portfolios and analyzes stocks for the broader diversified portfolio management team. He has been in the investments industry since joining Fidelity in 1993. Mr. Simes earned his bachelor of science degree in finance from the University of Massachusetts and his master of science degree in finance from Boston College. He is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 13, 2022
0.13
0.1%
Peter Belisle is co-manager of Natural Gas Portfolio, which he has managed since January 2020. Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2016, Mr. Belisle has worked as a research analyst and portfolio manager.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|28.73
|6.42
|2.41
