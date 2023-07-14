Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
11.8%
1 yr return
16.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$3.23 M
Holdings in Top 10
29.9%
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|FSQIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.8%
|2.1%
|19.2%
|66.38%
|1 Yr
|16.1%
|-20.6%
|27.8%
|65.96%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.5%
|25.3%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.9%
|60.9%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.0%
|9.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|FSQIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.8%
|-16.4%
|19.2%
|64.40%
|1 Yr
|16.1%
|-27.2%
|27.8%
|61.56%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.5%
|25.3%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.9%
|60.9%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.6%
|10.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|FSQIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FSQIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|3.23 M
|1.02 M
|369 B
|98.58%
|Number of Holdings
|86
|1
|10801
|63.91%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|791 K
|0
|34.5 B
|98.72%
|Weighting of Top 10
|29.85%
|1.9%
|101.9%
|31.14%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FSQIX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.52%
|0.00%
|122.60%
|73.08%
|Cash
|3.48%
|-65.15%
|100.00%
|22.11%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.87%
|39.80%
|Other
|0.00%
|-16.47%
|17.36%
|60.34%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.18%
|35.09%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-10.79%
|71.30%
|40.74%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FSQIX % Rank
|Financial Services
|19.63%
|0.00%
|47.75%
|27.80%
|Industrials
|17.38%
|5.17%
|99.49%
|17.18%
|Technology
|14.94%
|0.00%
|36.32%
|19.94%
|Healthcare
|14.42%
|0.00%
|21.01%
|17.61%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.06%
|0.00%
|36.36%
|57.50%
|Consumer Defense
|7.63%
|0.00%
|32.29%
|80.79%
|Basic Materials
|7.54%
|0.00%
|23.86%
|64.63%
|Utilities
|4.78%
|0.00%
|13.68%
|11.50%
|Energy
|1.36%
|0.00%
|16.89%
|90.10%
|Communication Services
|1.36%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|97.53%
|Real Estate
|0.89%
|0.00%
|14.59%
|66.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FSQIX % Rank
|Non US
|93.65%
|0.00%
|124.02%
|64.91%
|US
|2.87%
|-7.71%
|68.98%
|35.24%
|FSQIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FSQIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.15%
|47.45%
|FSQIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FSQIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-0.93%
|6.38%
|N/A
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 12, 2022
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 10, 2022
0.3
0.3%
Kennedy joined Fidelity in 1994 as an research analyst and manager in Hong Kong covering investment opportunities in India and the regional power sector. He also served as director of research for Southeast Asia from 1996 through January 1998. He currently serves as a portfolio manager.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.35
|6.2
|3.25
