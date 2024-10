Normally investing at least 80% of assets in inflation-protected debt securities included in the Bloomberg U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) Index. Using statistical sampling techniques based on duration, maturity, interest rate sensitivity, security structure, and credit quality to attempt to replicate the returns of the Bloomberg U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) Index using a smaller number of securities. Engaging in transactions that have a leveraging effect on the fund, including investments in derivatives - such as swaps (interest rate, total return, and credit default) and futures contracts - and forward-settling securities, to adjust the fund's risk exposure.