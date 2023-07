The Fund pursues its investment objective by investing only in “government securities,” as such term is defined in or interpreted under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (“Investment Company Act”), and repurchase agreements collateralized by such securities. “Government securities” generally are securities issued or guaranteed by the United States or certain U.S. government agencies or instrumentalities (“U.S. Government Securities”). The Fund intends to be a “government money market fund,” as such term is defined in or interpreted under Rule 2a-7 under the Investment Company Act. “Government money market funds” are money market funds that invest at least 99.5% of their total assets in cash, U.S. Government Securities, and/or repurchase agreements that are collateralized fully by cash or U.S. Government Securities. “Government money market funds” are exempt from requirements that permit money market funds to impose a “liquidity fee” and/or “redemption gate” that temporarily restricts redemptions. As a “government money market fund,” the Fund values its securities using the amortized cost method. The Fund seeks to maintain a stable net asset value (“NAV”) of $1.00 per share. Under Rule 2a-7, the Fund may invest only in U.S. dollar-denominated securities that meet certain risk-limiting conditions relating to portfolio quality, maturity and liquidity.