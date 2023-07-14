Home
Trending ETFs

Vitals

YTD Return

-6.9%

1 yr return

-12.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-5.9%

Net Assets

$17.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

52.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$7.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.76%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 33.00%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

FSNHX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -6.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.36%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Silk Invest New Horizons Frontier Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Silk Invest
  • Inception Date
    May 25, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Zin El Bekkali

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in securities of issuers located in frontier markets, or whose primary operations or principal trading markets are in frontier markets, and depositary receipts (including American Depositary Receipts) of such issuers. “Frontier markets” are a subset of “emerging markets,” representing countries that generally have smaller economies or less developed capital markets than traditional emerging market countries. In general, “frontier” market countries are currently considered by the Fund’s adviser, Silk Invest Limited (the “Adviser”), to be those countries included in at least one of the following frontier markets indices: MSCI Frontier Markets Index, Russell Frontier Index, FTSE Frontier Index or S&P Frontier BMI Index. These countries typically are located in Central and Eastern Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia and Central and South America.

The Adviser currently considers the following countries, among others, to be frontier market countries:

Central and Eastern Europe: Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Georgia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Macedonia, Montenegro, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey, and Ukraine
Africa: Botswana, Cote d’Ivoire, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Mauritius, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Swaziland, Tanzania, Tunisia, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe
Middle East: Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and United Arab Emirates
Asia: Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Pakistan, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Turkmenistan, Vietnam
Central and South America: Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Jamaica, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, Venezuela

The Adviser may make adjustments to the list of frontier market countries from time to time based on economic criteria, market changes, or other factors. The Fund may invest a portion of its assets in investments that are economically tied to traditional emerging market countries.

The Fund will predominantly invest in equity securities. The Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization. The Fund’s exposure to certain frontier markets typically will be effected through participation notes (“P-Notes”), which are equity-linked derivatives issued by banks or broker-dealers that are designed to replicate the performance of certain issuers. The Fund will have significant investments in the financial services and telecommunications services sectors. The Fund may invest up to 35% of its total assets in the securities of companies in any one industry if, at the time of investment, that industry represents 20% or more of the MSCI Frontier Markets Index.

The Adviser makes investment decisions, predominantly within a defined country universe and liquidity parameters, based on a combination of qualitative and quantitative factors, including macroeconomic factors (such as the overall economy and industry conditions) and company-specific factors (such as management quality). The Adviser may sell securities which no longer meet its investment criteria, to secure gains, limit losses or redeploy assets to more promising opportunities.

Read More

FSNHX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FSNHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -6.9% -11.0% 30.2% 99.87%
1 Yr -12.7% -12.7% 29.2% 100.00%
3 Yr 3.7%* -16.8% 12.9% 14.49%
5 Yr -5.9%* -9.8% 36.3% 94.90%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FSNHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.7% -50.1% 7.2% 20.58%
2021 7.2% -18.2% 13.6% 2.38%
2020 1.7% -7.2% 79.7% 91.39%
2019 0.2% -4.4% 9.2% 99.85%
2018 N/A -7.2% 7.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FSNHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -6.9% -30.3% 30.2% 93.21%
1 Yr -12.7% -48.9% 29.2% 95.39%
3 Yr 3.7%* -16.1% 12.9% 16.34%
5 Yr -4.6%* -9.8% 36.3% 89.10%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FSNHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.7% -50.1% 7.2% 20.58%
2021 7.2% -18.2% 13.6% 2.38%
2020 1.7% -7.2% 79.7% 91.39%
2019 0.2% -4.4% 9.2% 99.85%
2018 N/A -7.2% 7.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

FSNHX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FSNHX Category Low Category High FSNHX % Rank
Net Assets 17.9 M 717 K 102 B 88.87%
Number of Holdings 39 10 6734 96.79%
Net Assets in Top 10 9.59 M 340 K 19.3 B 85.11%
Weighting of Top 10 52.00% 2.8% 71.7% 4.39%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FSNHX % Rank
Stocks 		99.59% 0.90% 110.97% 12.44%
Cash 		0.41% -23.67% 20.19% 84.72%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 90.12%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 87.03%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 88.80%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 48.23% 89.23%

FSNHX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FSNHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.76% 0.03% 41.06% 7.45%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 2.00% 81.84%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

FSNHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FSNHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 0.40% 2.00% 84.13%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FSNHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 33.00% 0.00% 190.00% 29.73%

FSNHX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FSNHX Category Low Category High FSNHX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.83% 0.00% 12.61% 10.36%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FSNHX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FSNHX Category Low Category High FSNHX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.36% -1.98% 17.62% 10.79%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FSNHX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FSNHX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Zin El Bekkali

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 25, 2016

6.02

6.0%

Mr. Bekkali has been Chief Executive Officer and a portfolio manager since founding Silk Invest Limited in 2008. From 2004 to 2008, Mr. Bekkali led groups in strategy, product development, operations and M&A transactions at Fortis Investments. Prior to that, he consulted in private equity at Bain & Company from 2003 until 2004. He also previously served as manager of insurance assets in Eastern Europe and Head of Business Services at ING Investment Management from 1999 until 2003. Mr. Bekkali was born in the Netherlands and holds Moroccan and Dutch citizenship. He has lived in Africa, Europe and Asia and speaks Dutch, Arabic, French and English. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Econometrics and a Master’s degree in Operations Research & Management from the University of Amsterdam. Mr. Bekkali is a CFA charter holder and he completed his Executive Master’s in Business Administration from the London Business School of the University of London.

Adele Gikonyo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 28, 2020

1.59

1.6%

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.46 13.42

