Under normal market conditions the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in securities of issuers located in frontier markets, or whose primary operations or principal trading markets are in frontier markets, and depositary receipts (including American Depositary Receipts) of such issuers. “Frontier markets” are a subset of “emerging markets,” representing countries that generally have smaller economies or less developed capital markets than traditional emerging market countries. In general, “frontier” market countries are currently considered by the Fund’s adviser, Silk Invest Limited (the “Adviser”), to be those countries included in at least one of the following frontier markets indices: MSCI Frontier Markets Index, Russell Frontier Index, FTSE Frontier Index or S&P Frontier BMI Index. These countries typically are located in Central and Eastern Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia and Central and South America.

The Adviser currently considers the following countries, among others, to be frontier market countries:

● Central and Eastern Europe: Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Georgia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Macedonia, Montenegro, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey, and Ukraine

● Africa: Botswana, Cote d’Ivoire, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Mauritius, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Swaziland, Tanzania, Tunisia, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe

● Middle East: Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and United Arab Emirates

● Asia: Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Pakistan, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Turkmenistan, Vietnam

● Central and South America: Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Jamaica, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, Venezuela

The Adviser may make adjustments to the list of frontier market countries from time to time based on economic criteria, market changes, or other factors. The Fund may invest a portion of its assets in investments that are economically tied to traditional emerging market countries.

The Fund will predominantly invest in equity securities. The Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization. The Fund’s exposure to certain frontier markets typically will be effected through participation notes (“P-Notes”), which are equity-linked derivatives issued by banks or broker-dealers that are designed to replicate the performance of certain issuers. The Fund will have significant investments in the financial services and telecommunications services sectors. The Fund may invest up to 35% of its total assets in the securities of companies in any one industry if, at the time of investment, that industry represents 20% or more of the MSCI Frontier Markets Index.

The Adviser makes investment decisions, predominantly within a defined country universe and liquidity parameters, based on a combination of qualitative and quantitative factors, including macroeconomic factors (such as the overall economy and industry conditions) and company-specific factors (such as management quality). The Adviser may sell securities which no longer meet its investment criteria, to secure gains, limit losses or redeploy assets to more promising opportunities.