The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by actively allocating its assets across a broad spectrum of alternative investment strategies. The Fund will seek to provide exposure to alternative strategies with low correlation to traditional equity and fixed income markets, which can enhance portfolio diversification. The strategy will be implemented through a rigorous quantitative and qualitative process intended to select high quality Underlying Managers and Alternative Beta Strategies (each as defined below).

The Adviser typically allocates the assets of the Fund among a number of (i) asset managers (the “Underlying Managers”) that directly manage a portion of Fund assets in alternative investment strategies, and (ii) alternative beta providers (“Alternative Beta Providers”) that offer the Fund exposure to the “beta” portion — or market-related portion — of the returns of particular investment strategies (“Alternative Beta Strategies”). The Adviser may also manage all or a portion of the Fund’s assets directly. The Underlying Managers are sub-advisers to the Fund. The Fund invests in Alternative Beta Strategies by entering into a total return swap with an Alternative Beta Provider, a financial institution. Alternative Beta Providers are swap counterparties, not sub-advisers. The strategies employed by the Underlying Managers and Alternative Beta Providers are collectively referred to in this prospectus as “Alternative Investment Strategies.”

The Adviser, with the assistance of the Fund’s primary sub-adviser, Wilshire Associates Incorporated (“Wilshire”), determines the allocation of the Fund’s assets. The Adviser is ultimately responsible for selecting the Alternative Investment Strategies, for identifying and retaining Underlying Managers with expertise in the selected strategies, and for determining the amount of Fund assets to allocate to each Alternative Investment Strategy. The Adviser may adjust allocations from time to time among Alternative Investment Strategies based on its assessment of market conditions and/or other factors.

The Adviser, from time to time, may also choose not to allocate to certain Alternative Investment Strategies and there may be periods of time when there is no allocation to particular Alternative Investment Strategies, Underlying Managers or other strategies described in this prospectus. Each Underlying Manager is responsible for the day-to-day management of the Fund’s assets that the Adviser allocates to it.

The Adviser has entered into sub-advisory agreements with, and may allocate the Fund’s assets to, the following Underlying Managers:

Underlying Manager Strategy Chilton Investment Company, LLC (“Chilton”) Chilton pursues a long/short equity strategy focused on high-quality companies with strong business models and growth potential at reasonable valuations. Equity Long/Short MidOcean Credit Fund Management, L.P. (“MidOcean Credit Partners”) MidOcean implements an event-driven long/short credit strategy which seeks to capture current income and growth from three primary pockets of inefficiencies in the credit market: callable bonds, short-dated credit and crossover credit. Credit Long/Short Crabel Capital Management, LLC (“Crabel”) Crabel specializes in the systematic, automated trading of worldwide futures and foreign exchange designed to capture market anomalies implemented through a technologically advanced, low latency infrastructure to deliver uncorrelated return. Systematic Trading

The investment strategy for each Underlying Manager listed above is its principal investment strategy, but the Underlying Managers may also implement other investment strategies in the portion of assets assigned to them.

As noted above, the Fund’s primary sub-adviser, Wilshire, assists the Adviser by evaluating and recommending Alternative Investment Strategies to the Adviser for use by the Fund. In addition, Wilshire provides recommendations to the Adviser for allocating and reallocating Fund assets among the Underlying Managers and Alternative Beta Providers and may also provide the Adviser with advice on investment decisions and underlying positions. However, Wilshire does not have discretionary authority with respect to the investment of the Fund’s assets.

In conjunction with recommending Alternative Investment Strategies to the Fund, Wilshire performs due diligence on prospective Underlying Managers. In evaluating Underlying Managers and their strategies, Wilshire employs a due diligence process that includes both qualitative and quantitative analysis, including a proprietary six-step qualitative manager review process that analyzes factors including organization and team, portfolio construction, investment process and risk management. Wilshire’s recommendations to the Adviser regarding investments and asset allocation are guided by portfolio construction techniques and are designed to maximize perceived opportunity sets and minimize unintended risks. Wilshire’s team takes a multi-faceted approach, focusing on expected return, expected risk, market dependency, diversification benefits, potential downside and other factors.

Wilshire monitors risk with respect to each Underlying Manager, Alternative Beta Provider, Alternative Investment Strategy and the Fund overall through a comprehensive assessment of risk factors, market sensitivities and exposures. Complementing Wilshire’s review process, the Adviser performs its own due diligence, which may include reviews of the performance, personnel, compliance history, and infrastructure of current and prospective Underlying Managers.

The Fund generally seeks to obtain exposure to Alternative Investment Strategies in a cost-efficient manner, particularly as compared to private investment vehicles that have historically been used to access alternative investment strategies. Alternative Beta Providers in particular may offer cost advantages over traditional alternative asset managers.

Principal Strategies — Underlying Managers

The Adviser, based on recommendations from Wilshire, may determine to allocate the Fund’s assets to Underlying Managers employing all or a subset of the non-traditional and alternative strategies described below at any one time, and may change those allocations from time to time in its sole discretion. The Adviser may also direct an Underlying Manager to reduce or omit its investment in certain assets or asset classes in an effort to achieve its desired combination of the Fund’s strategies. In the future, Underlying Managers may employ other strategies not described herein.

• “Equity Long/Short” strategies seek to generate positive absolute returns by long and short investing, based on fundamental evaluations, research and various analytical measurements (e.g., statistical, technical or other factors), in equity and equity-related investments. Short investing is discussed in more detail below in the seventh paragraph under “Principal Investment Strategies – General.”

• “Relative Value” strategies seek to identify and benefit from price discrepancies between related assets (assets that share a common financial factor, such as interest rates, an issuer or an index). Relative Value opportunities generally rely on arbitrage (the simultaneous purchase and sale of related assets) and may exist between two issuers or within the capital structure of a single issuer.

• “Global Macro” strategies seek to analyze macroeconomic variables to forecast future moves in global asset prices. A variety of different trading and investing styles can be utilized to identify opportunities across an unconstrained universe of markets and investments.

• “Event Driven” strategies seek to achieve gains from market movements in security prices caused by specific corporate events or changes in perceived relative value. Event Driven investing involves taking a view on the likelihood and potential outcome of certain types of corporate events, including business combinations, recapitalizations, restructurings, management changes, and other situations, and taking a long and/or short position in the company’s equity and/or debt securities. Short positions are discussed in more detail below in the seventh paragraph under “Principal Investment Strategies – General.”

• “Credit Long/Short” strategies seek to deliver growth and income based returns through long/short credit investing. Credit Long/Short managers seek to maintain exposure and adjust portfolio weightings based on opportunity. They generally employ a bottom-up credit analysis and a value approach in selecting investments.

• “Systematic Trading” strategies seek to produce total return by long and short investing across global fixed income, equity, currency and commodity markets. Systematic Trading managers may employ various investment styles. Some Tactical Trading managers may employ both fundamental analysis and quantitative modeling techniques. Tactical Trading managers typically have no bias towards long, short or neutral holdings.

Principal Strategies — Alternative Beta Strategies

Alternative Beta Providers provide the Fund exposure to Alternative Beta Strategies. Alternative Beta Strategies, sometimes referred to as risk premia strategies, seek to generate returns through particular investments in the broader securities markets that are designed to give exposure to independent risk factors, such as price momentum, size risk, commodity carry risk (i.e., the risk of price fluctuations in raw materials), and currency carry risk (i.e., the risk that foreign exchange rates may change in a manner that would require the Fund to pay back a more expensive currency with a less valuable currency). Risk premia strategies call for investments in securities possessing one or more attributes that have historically been associated with, or are otherwise believed to offer, attractive investor returns as a result of their exposure to a particular risk factor. In general, Alternative Beta Strategies, while dependent on market movements for success, are expected to have relatively low correlation to broader market movements.

The Adviser, with assistance from Wilshire, evaluates the actual and potential performance of Alternative Beta Strategies on a risk-adjusted basis (i.e., relative to the amount of risk the Alternative Beta Strategies have represented through a given period). The Adviser will generally seek to allocate capital to Alternative Beta Strategies that offer attractive returns relative to the level of volatility in their investment results. In making investment decisions, the Adviser (and Wilshire, in making recommendations) will consider both the volatility of investment results associated with particular Alternative Beta Strategies and the effect of individual Alternative Beta Strategies on the risk-return profile of the Fund as a whole. The Fund may strategically allocate capital to relatively high-risk strategies if those strategies have the potential to generate correspondingly high returns or otherwise have a positive impact on the risk-return profile of the Fund as a whole.

Alternative Beta Providers may pursue a wide range of investment approaches, including strategies that seek to replicate key investment characteristics of the strategies described under “Principal Strategies — Underlying Managers” above. Alternative Beta Strategies may also include, without limitation:

• Value Strategies: Value strategies seek to take advantage of instruments that have low valuations. These strategies can be deployed to identify exposures to buy and/or sell in a either a directional or relative value manner.

• Carry Strategies: Carry strategies seek to capture the tendency of higher-yielding assets to provide higher returns than lower-yielding assets. An asset’s “carry” is defined as its return assuming that market conditions stay the same, meaning that carry is the income earned if the asset’s price remains constant over the holding period. These strategies can be deployed to identify exposures to buy and/or sell in either a directional (i.e., either long or short) or relative value (i.e., both long and short) manner.

• Curve Strategies: Curve strategies seek to benefit from structural inefficiencies often present in rate and commodity future yield curves. Different points on these curves can be impacted by excessive demand or supply stemming from structural flows from different market participants such as hedgers, producers, borrowers or lenders. These strategies can be deployed to identify exposures to buy and/or sell in either a directional or relative value manner.

• Trend/Momentum Strategies: Momentum strategies seek to benefit from the historical tendency of assets’ recent relative performance to continue, typically focusing on investments that have performed relatively well over those that have underperformed. Trend strategies are effectively aggregations of momentum strategies, taking long positions in markets with recent positive returns and short positions in those with recent negative returns. The persistence in price trends has delivered excess returns over time, including and during some abnormal market conditions. These strategies can be deployed to identify exposures to buy and/ or sell in either a directional or relative value manner.

• Mean Reversion Strategies: Mean reversion investment strategies seek to benefit from the tendency of securities prices to exhibit mean-reverting behavior (i.e., when an asset moves in the opposite direction of a recent movement or trend) in a somewhat predictable fashion over specific time periods. These strategies can be deployed to identify exposures to buy and/or sell in either a directional or relative value manner.

• Equity Risk Premia / Alternative Beta Strategies:

o Low Beta: Low-Beta strategies aim to benefit from the tendency of low-beta stocks to outperform high-beta stocks on a risk-adjusted basis (where “beta” refers to a security’s sensitivity to broader market movements). Investors that have the ability to take long positions only or are subject to constraints on their use of leverage may prefer high-beta stocks, which provides an opportunity for low-beta stocks to outperform on a relative basis.

o Size: Size-based strategies seek to take advantage of the tendency of smaller companies to outperform larger companies on a risk-adjusted basis. This may be due to the fact that smaller companies may be viewed as less transparent and less liquid, and may be avoided by some investors.

o Value: Value-based equity strategies seek to take advantage of stocks that may be perceived as risky. Value stocks may be discounted by more than is justified, as investors often overestimate their riskiness, potentially positioning these stocks to outperform on a risk-adjusted basis.

o Quality: Quality equity strategies seek to benefit from the tendency of stocks of companies with strong balance sheets to outperform at times when market sentiment favors companies with strong fundamentals. Investors may tend to underestimate this outperformance, potentially allowing Alternative Beta Strategies to obtain high-quality stocks at attractive prices under certain market conditions.

o Momentum: Momentum equity strategies aim to take advantage of the tendency for strong relative performers to continue to outperform for certain periods of time. One explanation is that some investors react more slowly to new information, creating a “first-mover” advantage.

• Thematic Strategies: Strategies can be employed to express views on market themes (i.e., macro, political, structural, regulatory) that are expected to influence the absolute or relative price change of individual securities and/or indices.

• Volatility Strategies: Volatility strategies seek to capture returns from market participants’ tendency to overpay for volatility protection. Historically, the average implied volatility of index options has exceeded the realized volatility of the underlying index. This difference represents the volatility premium, or market participants’ willingness to pay for protection against losses when volatility suddenly increases. This strategy can be carried out in many asset classes, such as equities, foreign currencies, and rates.

• Congestion Strategies and Similar Strategies: Congestion strategies seek to monetize structural inefficiencies around indices or other market participants adjusting their positions in a somewhat predictable fashion. For example, many benchmark bond indices rebalance on the last business day of each month. The rebalancing involves bringing new issuances during the month into the index, which leads to buying pressure at month-end from asset managers that seek to track the index. This process has historically resulted in a persistent bullish market phenomenon at month-end. Congestion strategies seek to benefit from this phenomenon. Similar Alternative Beta Strategies may also include other strategies that seek to benefit from other structural market phenomena, such has those involving extension of fixed income instruments.

• Opportunistic, Hedge and Other Strategies: These strategies aim to provide systematic trading methods to capture a perceived or desired risk-adjusted return profile. Certain strategies may use entry or timing mechanisms, while others may exploit more obscure and hard-to-extract risk premia such as strategies that seek to benefit from equity index dispersion (the variance in performance of securities within an index).

In sum, the Alternative Beta Strategies seek to capitalize upon investment opportunities present in markets by employing a systematic, rules-based approach. As discussed above, such opportunities may arise from, among other sources, market inefficiencies or investor behavioral biases.

The Adviser may use Alternative Beta Strategies for longer-term investments, as well as for tactical purposes, including temporary positions pending placement of capital, as a hedge on the Fund’s overall portfolio, and/or for investing the Fund’s excess cash.

The Adviser will make determinations regarding whether a particular strategy is most efficiently expressed through an Underlying Manager or an Alternative Beta Provider in its discretion on a case-by-case basis.

Principal Strategies — General

The Adviser may allocate up to 100% of the assets of the Fund among one or more Alternative Beta Providers that offer the Fund exposure to the returns of rules-based Alternative Investment Strategies that seek to achieve the Fund’s objective. An Alternative Beta Provider is a financial institution that serves as a counterparty to the Fund in a total return swap that offers exposure to the returns of a specified underlying asset. In a typical total return swap transaction with an Alternative Beta Provider, the Fund agrees to pay a fixed or variable interest rate to the Alternative Beta Provider in exchange for return earned on a specified underlying asset. Alternative Beta Providers in particular may offer cost advantages over traditional alternative asset managers. In general, Alternative Beta Strategies seek to identify and capitalize upon market inefficiencies and market behavioral biases (or risk premia). Alternative Beta Strategies typically have less correlation to traditional equity and fixed income markets than traditional investment strategies. In this regard, when the performance of traditional markets improves, Alternative Beta Strategies my decline or improve to a greater or lesser degree. Conversely, when traditional markets decline, Alternative Beta Strategies my improve or decline to a greater or lesser degree.

The Fund generally seeks to obtain exposure to Alternative Investment Strategies in a cost-efficient manner, particularly as compared to private investment vehicles that have historically been used to access alternative investment strategies. Strategies may include historical trend (seeking to benefit from the historical tendency of securities with certain characteristics to outperform others), carry and curve (investing in assets with high carry and selling assets with low carry), low beta (seeking to capture outperformance of assets with low beta over those with high beta), value (investing in undervalued and selling overvalued assets) and volatility premium (monetizing the concept that implied volatility tends to be higher than realized volatility) and momentum strategies (which emphasize investing in securities that have better recent performance compared to other securities). The Adviser may also manage all or a portion of the Fund’s assets directly. The Adviser, Underlying Managers, and Alternative Beta Providers may use investment programs that are fundamentally dependent on proprietary or licensed technology through such manager’s use of, among other things, certain hardware, software, model-based strategies, data gathering systems, order execution, and trade allocation systems, and/or risk management systems.

The Fund’s portfolio may include, without limitation: (i) equity securities, including common and preferred stocks, convertible securities, rights and warrants, depositary receipts, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), pooled investment vehicles, including other investment companies, such as exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), exchange-traded vehicles (“ETVs”) and partnership interests; (ii) fixed income and/or floating rate securities, including debt issued by companies, debt issued by governments (including the U.S. and foreign governments), their agencies, instrumentalities, sponsored entities and political subdivisions, covered bonds, notes, debentures, debt participations, convertible bonds, non-investment grade securities (commonly known as “junk bonds”), bank loans (including senior secured loans) and other direct indebtedness and exchange-traded notes (“ETNs”); (iii) mortgage-backed and other mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, municipal securities, to-be announced (“TBA”) securities and custodial receipts; and (iv) currencies. The Fund’s investments may be publicly traded or privately issued or negotiated. The Fund may invest without restriction as to issuer capitalization, currency, maturity or credit rating.

The Fund’s investments may include U.S. securities and non-U.S. securities (including emerging market securities), including securities denominated in a currency other than the U.S. dollar.

The Fund may use derivatives for a variety of purposes, such as to seek economic exposure to one or more alternative strategies, enhance returns, increase investment flexibility, speculate on a targeted investment opportunity, or for hedging purposes (although the Fund is not required to hedge any of its positions or to use derivatives). The Fund’s derivative investments may include, without limitation: (i) futures contracts, including futures based on equity or fixed income securities and/or equity or fixed income indices, interest rate futures, currency futures and swap futures; (ii) swaps, including equity, currency, interest rate, total return, variance and credit default swaps, and swaps on futures contracts; (iii) options, including long and short positions in call options and put options on indices, individual securities or currencies, swaptions and options on futures contracts; (iv) forward contracts, including forwards based on equity or fixed income securities and/or equity or fixed income indices, currency forwards, interest rate forwards, swap forwards and non-deliverable forwards; and (v) other instruments, including structured securities and contracts for differences (“CFDs”) (collectively, “Financial Instruments”). CFDs are privately negotiated contracts between two parties, buyer and seller, stipulating that the seller will pay to or receive from the buyer the difference between the nominal value of the underlying instrument at the opening of the contract and that instrument’s value at the end of the contract. As a result of the Fund’s use of Financial Instruments or as an investment strategy, the Fund may also hold significant amounts of U.S. Treasury Bills or short-term investments, including money market funds, repurchase agreements, cash and time deposits.

The Fund may obtain investment leverage through the use of Financial Instruments or borrowing cash or securities. As a result, the sum of the Fund’s investment exposures may significantly exceed the amount of assets invested in the Fund, although these exposures may vary over time.

The Fund may take long and/or short positions in a wide range of asset classes, including equities, fixed income, commodities and currencies, among others. The Fund may implement short positions through short sales of any instrument (including ETFs) that the Fund may purchase for investment or by using options, swaps, futures, forwards and other Financial Instruments. For example, the Fund may enter into a futures contract pursuant to which it agrees to sell an asset that it does not currently own at a specified price and time in the future. This gives the Fund a short position with respect to that asset.

The Fund may make investments through one or more subsidiaries organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands (each, a “Subsidiary” and collectively, the “Subsidiaries”) and may invest up to 25% of its total assets in the Subsidiaries. Generally, each Subsidiary will invest primarily in commodity futures, forwards and swaps, but it may also invest in financial futures, option and swap contracts, fixed income securities, pooled investment vehicles, including those that are not registered pursuant to the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), and other investments intended to serve as margin or collateral for the Subsidiary’s derivative positions. The Fund will invest in each Subsidiary in order to gain exposure to the commodities markets within the limitations of the federal tax laws, rules and regulations that apply to registered investment companies. Unlike the Fund, each Subsidiary may invest without limitation in commodity-linked derivative instruments, however, each Subsidiary will comply with the same 1940 Act asset coverage requirements with respect to its investments in commodity-linked derivatives that are applicable to the Fund’s transactions in derivatives. In addition, the Fund and each Subsidiary will be subject to the same fundamental investment restrictions on a consolidated basis and, to the extent applicable to the investment activities of each Subsidiary, each Subsidiary will follow the same compliance policies and procedures as the Fund. Unlike the Fund, each Subsidiary will not seek to qualify as a regulated investment company (a “RIC”) under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”). The Fund is the sole shareholder of each Subsidiary and does not expect shares of a Subsidiary to be offered or sold to other investors. To the extent the Fund invests in instruments that provide exposure to the commodity markets directly, it will seek to restrict its income from instruments that do not generate qualifying income to a maximum of 10% of its gross income (when combined with its other investments that produce non-qualifying income) to comply with certain qualifying income tests necessary for the Fund to qualify as a RIC under Subchapter M of the Code.

Up to 15% of the Fund’s net assets may be invested in illiquid investments, which may include privately placed securities that may only be resold in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933.

Although the Fund intends to normally invest in Alternative Investment Strategies, it retains the flexibility to allocate as little as none or as much as all of its capital to particular Underlying Managers and/or Alternative Beta Providers. The Fund is considered non-diversified, which means that the percentage of its assets that may be invested in the securities of a single issuer is not limited by the 1940 Act.

The Adviser may engage in active and frequent trading of the Fund’s portfolio investments. To the extent that it does so, the Fund may incur greater transaction costs and may make greater distributions of income and gains, which will be taxable to shareholders who do not hold their shares through a tax-advantaged or tax-deferred account.