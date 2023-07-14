Home
Franklin Strategic Mortgage Fund

FSMQX | Fund

$7.80

$43.2 M

3.32%

$0.26

1.03%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.3%

1 yr return

-4.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-5.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.8%

Net Assets

$43.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

44.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$7.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.03%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 278.91%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Franklin Strategic Mortgage Fund

FSMQX | Fund

$7.80

$43.2 M

3.32%

$0.26

1.03%

FSMQX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.64%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Franklin Strategic Mortgage Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Franklin Templeton Investments
  • Inception Date
    Aug 01, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    56970
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Paul Varunok

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in mortgage securities. The Fund invests significantly in mortgage securities that are issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government, its agencies or instrumentalities, which include mortgage pass-through securities representing interests in "pools" of mortgage loans issued or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae), Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac. These securities may be fixed-rate or adjustable-rate mortgage securities (ARMS). Securities issued by different government agencies or instrumentalities have different levels of credit support.

The Fund may purchase or sell mortgage-backed securities on a delayed delivery or forward commitment basis through the "to-be-announced" (TBA) market. With TBA transactions, the particular securities to be delivered must meet specified terms and conditions.

The Fund also invests in other types of mortgage securities including, but not limited to, certain ARMS, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), credit risk transfer securities, home equity loan asset-backed securities (HELs), manufactured housing asset-backed securities (MHs), and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs), as well as in other mortgage-related asset-backed securities. Mortgage securities may include interests in reperforming loans (mortgage loans that are current but had been delinquent in the past). The Fund also may invest in U.S. Treasury securities. The Fund may invest a small portion of its assets directly in whole mortgage loans.

The Fund may invest up to 15% of its net assets in foreign securities, which may include non-U.S. dollar denominated foreign mortgage securities. In addition, the Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in high-yield, lower-quality securities rated, at the time of purchase, below BBB by S&P®, or Baa by Moody’s, respectively, or, if unrated, deemed to be of comparable quality by the investment manager. The Fund may also invest up to 33% of its total assets in mortgage dollar rolls.

For purposes of pursuing its investment goal, the Fund may enter into interest rate and credit related derivative instruments, including interest rate and credit default swaps and bond/interest rate futures contracts. The Fund may also enter into currency-related derivative transactions, including currency forwards and currency swaps. The Fund may use these derivative instruments for hedging purposes or for other investment purposes, including to generate income, to increase liquidity and/or to gain exposure to certain instruments or markets in a more efficient or less expensive way. The use of credit default swaps may allow the Fund to obtain net long or short exposure to select credit risks.

FSMQX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FSMQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.3% -4.3% 4.5% 79.62%
1 Yr -4.9% -16.1% 162.7% 77.42%
3 Yr -5.7%* -12.4% 47.6% 19.85%
5 Yr -2.8%* -10.0% 55.5% 83.18%
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 12.7% 64.83%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FSMQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.7% -34.7% 131.9% 10.08%
2021 -1.6% -6.0% 15.7% 42.29%
2020 0.4% -9.6% 118.7% 93.14%
2019 0.6% -0.4% 5.8% 95.05%
2018 -0.7% -2.2% 3.3% 47.87%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FSMQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.3% -15.5% 4.5% 77.89%
1 Yr -4.9% -16.1% 162.7% 73.78%
3 Yr -5.7%* -12.4% 47.6% 19.46%
5 Yr -2.8%* -10.0% 55.5% 84.02%
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 13.5% 61.06%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FSMQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.7% -34.7% 131.9% 10.08%
2021 -1.6% -6.0% 15.7% 42.29%
2020 0.4% -9.6% 118.7% 93.14%
2019 0.6% -0.4% 5.8% 95.27%
2018 -0.7% -2.2% 3.3% 56.03%

NAV & Total Return History

FSMQX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FSMQX Category Low Category High FSMQX % Rank
Net Assets 43.2 M 2.88 M 287 B 95.10%
Number of Holdings 306 1 17234 77.24%
Net Assets in Top 10 16.8 M -106 M 27.6 B 89.68%
Weighting of Top 10 44.35% 3.7% 123.9% 20.59%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 13.11%
  2. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 12.94%
  3. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 9.71%
  4. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 9.67%
  5. Federal National Mortgage Association 2% 9.60%
  6. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 9.50%
  7. United States Treasury Bills 0% 9.42%
  8. Federal National Mortgage Association 2% 9.41%
  9. Federal National Mortgage Association 2% 9.15%
  10. Federal National Mortgage Association 2% 9.02%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FSMQX % Rank
Bonds 		109.08% 3.97% 268.18% 6.63%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.55% 24.74% 45.15%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 77.13% 50.53%
Other 		0.00% -13.23% 4.55% 29.22%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.93% 89.30%
Cash 		-9.08% -181.13% 95.99% 91.32%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FSMQX % Rank
Securitized 		84.57% 0.00% 98.40% 3.47%
Government 		12.70% 0.00% 86.23% 80.33%
Cash & Equivalents 		2.42% 0.00% 95.99% 70.11%
Corporate 		0.20% 0.00% 100.00% 97.20%
Municipal 		0.11% 0.00% 100.00% 65.57%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 25.16% 48.51%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FSMQX % Rank
US 		109.08% 3.63% 210.09% 4.63%
Non US 		0.00% -6.54% 58.09% 97.40%

FSMQX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FSMQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.03% 0.01% 20.64% 22.65%
Management Fee 0.40% 0.00% 1.76% 62.56%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.01% 0.50% 74.46%

Sales Fees

FSMQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FSMQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FSMQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 278.91% 2.00% 493.39% 81.97%

FSMQX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FSMQX Category Low Category High FSMQX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.32% 0.00% 10.82% 70.69%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FSMQX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Semi-Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FSMQX Category Low Category High FSMQX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.64% -1.28% 8.97% 94.14%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FSMQX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Distributions History

FSMQX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Paul Varunok

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2001

20.43

20.4%

Mr. Varunok is portfolio manager of Franklin Advisers. He joined Franklin Templeton Investments in 2001. Previously, Varunok was a fixed-income analyst for Prudential Securities, Inc.

David Yuen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2005

16.42

16.4%

David Yuen joined Franklin Templeton Investments in 2000.He was appointed Chief Investment Officer of Global Long/Short Absolute Return Strategy in 2010. Previously, he was co-CIO of US Large Cap Value Equities and CIO of the Advanced Value Fund (since 2009), as well as director of research for US Large Cap Value (since early 2008). Yuen had been the director of research for Emerging Markets Value since August 2002. He joined Bernstein in 1998 as a research analyst, covering the global retailing industry, and became a senior research analyst in 1999, covering retail, textile & apparel, gaming & lodging, and consumer appliances. Prior to joining Bernstein, Yuen worked as a senior vice president of The Coleman Company from 1994 to 1998. From 1988 to 1994, he was a consultant, then partner, at WKI, a management-consulting firm specializing in emerging-market strategies. Prior to that, Yuen was a consultant with Bain & Company. He received a BS in operations research from Columbia University’s School of Engineering in 1986. Location: New York

Neil Dhruv

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 24, 2019

2.6

2.6%

Portfolio Manager of FT Institutional and portfolio manager of FRANKLIN STRATEGIC MORTGAGE PORTFOLIO since October 2019.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 33.43 6.83 1.16

