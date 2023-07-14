Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.3%
1 yr return
-4.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-5.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.8%
Net Assets
$43.2 M
Holdings in Top 10
44.4%
Expense Ratio 1.03%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 278.91%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in mortgage securities. The Fund invests significantly in mortgage securities that are issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government, its agencies or instrumentalities, which include mortgage pass-through securities representing interests in "pools" of mortgage loans issued or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae), Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac. These securities may be fixed-rate or adjustable-rate mortgage securities (ARMS). Securities issued by different government agencies or instrumentalities have different levels of credit support.
The Fund may purchase or sell mortgage-backed securities on a delayed delivery or forward commitment basis through the "to-be-announced" (TBA) market. With TBA transactions, the particular securities to be delivered must meet specified terms and conditions.
The Fund also invests in other types of mortgage securities including, but not limited to, certain ARMS, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), credit risk transfer securities, home equity loan asset-backed securities (HELs), manufactured housing asset-backed securities (MHs), and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs), as well as in other mortgage-related asset-backed securities. Mortgage securities may include interests in reperforming loans (mortgage loans that are current but had been delinquent in the past). The Fund also may invest in U.S. Treasury securities. The Fund may invest a small portion of its assets directly in whole mortgage loans.
The Fund may invest up to 15% of its net assets in foreign securities, which may include non-U.S. dollar denominated foreign mortgage securities. In addition, the Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in high-yield, lower-quality securities rated, at the time of purchase, below BBB by S&P®, or Baa by Moody’s, respectively, or, if unrated, deemed to be of comparable quality by the investment manager. The Fund may also invest up to 33% of its total assets in mortgage dollar rolls.
For purposes of pursuing its investment goal, the Fund may enter into interest rate and credit related derivative instruments, including interest rate and credit default swaps and bond/interest rate futures contracts. The Fund may also enter into currency-related derivative transactions, including currency forwards and currency swaps. The Fund may use these derivative instruments for hedging purposes or for other investment purposes, including to generate income, to increase liquidity and/or to gain exposure to certain instruments or markets in a more efficient or less expensive way. The use of credit default swaps may allow the Fund to obtain net long or short exposure to select credit risks.
|Period
|FSMQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.3%
|-4.3%
|4.5%
|79.62%
|1 Yr
|-4.9%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|77.42%
|3 Yr
|-5.7%*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|19.85%
|5 Yr
|-2.8%*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|83.18%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|12.7%
|64.83%
* Annualized
|Period
|FSMQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.7%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|10.08%
|2021
|-1.6%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|42.29%
|2020
|0.4%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|93.14%
|2019
|0.6%
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|95.05%
|2018
|-0.7%
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|47.87%
|FSMQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FSMQX % Rank
|Net Assets
|43.2 M
|2.88 M
|287 B
|95.10%
|Number of Holdings
|306
|1
|17234
|77.24%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|16.8 M
|-106 M
|27.6 B
|89.68%
|Weighting of Top 10
|44.35%
|3.7%
|123.9%
|20.59%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FSMQX % Rank
|Bonds
|109.08%
|3.97%
|268.18%
|6.63%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.55%
|24.74%
|45.15%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|77.13%
|50.53%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.23%
|4.55%
|29.22%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.93%
|89.30%
|Cash
|-9.08%
|-181.13%
|95.99%
|91.32%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FSMQX % Rank
|Securitized
|84.57%
|0.00%
|98.40%
|3.47%
|Government
|12.70%
|0.00%
|86.23%
|80.33%
|Cash & Equivalents
|2.42%
|0.00%
|95.99%
|70.11%
|Corporate
|0.20%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|97.20%
|Municipal
|0.11%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|65.57%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.16%
|48.51%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FSMQX % Rank
|US
|109.08%
|3.63%
|210.09%
|4.63%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-6.54%
|58.09%
|97.40%
|FSMQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.03%
|0.01%
|20.64%
|22.65%
|Management Fee
|0.40%
|0.00%
|1.76%
|62.56%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.01%
|0.50%
|74.46%
|FSMQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|FSMQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FSMQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|278.91%
|2.00%
|493.39%
|81.97%
|FSMQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FSMQX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.32%
|0.00%
|10.82%
|70.69%
|FSMQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Semi-Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|FSMQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FSMQX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.64%
|-1.28%
|8.97%
|94.14%
|FSMQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2022
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 28, 2021
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2020
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2019
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2018
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2017
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2017
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2001
20.43
20.4%
Mr. Varunok is portfolio manager of Franklin Advisers. He joined Franklin Templeton Investments in 2001. Previously, Varunok was a fixed-income analyst for Prudential Securities, Inc.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2005
16.42
16.4%
David Yuen joined Franklin Templeton Investments in 2000.He was appointed Chief Investment Officer of Global Long/Short Absolute Return Strategy in 2010. Previously, he was co-CIO of US Large Cap Value Equities and CIO of the Advanced Value Fund (since 2009), as well as director of research for US Large Cap Value (since early 2008). Yuen had been the director of research for Emerging Markets Value since August 2002. He joined Bernstein in 1998 as a research analyst, covering the global retailing industry, and became a senior research analyst in 1999, covering retail, textile & apparel, gaming & lodging, and consumer appliances. Prior to joining Bernstein, Yuen worked as a senior vice president of The Coleman Company from 1994 to 1998. From 1988 to 1994, he was a consultant, then partner, at WKI, a management-consulting firm specializing in emerging-market strategies. Prior to that, Yuen was a consultant with Bain & Company. He received a BS in operations research from Columbia University’s School of Engineering in 1986. Location: New York
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 24, 2019
2.6
2.6%
Portfolio Manager of FT Institutional and portfolio manager of FRANKLIN STRATEGIC MORTGAGE PORTFOLIO since October 2019.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|33.43
|6.83
|1.16
