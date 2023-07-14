Home
FSMEX (Mutual Fund)

Fidelity® Select Medical Technology and Devices Portfolio

FSMEX (Mutual Fund)

Fidelity® Select Medical Technology and Devices Portfolio

Vitals

YTD Return

6.3%

1 yr return

12.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

5.2%

Net Assets

$7.45 B

Holdings in Top 10

59.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$65.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.68%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 32.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

FSMEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 6.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.46%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Fidelity® Select Medical Technology and Devices Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Fidelity Investments
  • Inception Date
    Apr 28, 1998
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Edward Yoon

Fund Description

Normally investing primarily in common stocks. Normally investing at least 80% of assets in securities of companies principally engaged in research, development, manufacture, distribution, supply, or sale of medical equipment and devices and related technologies, companies enabling drug discovery, and companies providing information technology services primarily to health care providers. Investing in domestic and foreign issuers. Using fundamental analysis of factors such as each issuer's financial condition and industry position, as well as market and economic conditions, to select investments.
Read More

FSMEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FSMEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.3% -11.3% 31.3% 14.02%
1 Yr 12.3% -23.6% 34.8% 7.32%
3 Yr 0.2%* -21.3% 15.7% 31.41%
5 Yr 5.2%* -15.0% 12.1% 13.04%
10 Yr 6.9%* -6.2% 16.0% 20.51%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FSMEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.0% -53.9% 5.0% 90.20%
2021 6.9% -22.3% 12.3% 11.76%
2020 6.6% -4.7% 41.4% 30.41%
2019 6.2% -10.2% 13.1% 16.67%
2018 1.5% -5.7% 16.7% 5.56%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FSMEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.3% -50.0% 21.6% 9.76%
1 Yr 12.3% -60.2% 34.8% 5.45%
3 Yr 0.2%* -21.3% 17.8% 36.84%
5 Yr 5.2%* -15.0% 16.9% 20.30%
10 Yr 13.3%* -6.2% 18.5% 10.68%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FSMEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.0% -53.9% 5.0% 90.20%
2021 6.9% -22.3% 12.3% 11.76%
2020 6.6% -4.7% 41.4% 30.41%
2019 6.2% -10.2% 13.1% 16.67%
2018 2.4% -5.7% 16.7% 3.17%

NAV & Total Return History

FSMEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FSMEX Category Low Category High FSMEX % Rank
Net Assets 7.45 B 1.02 M 46.2 B 9.76%
Number of Holdings 79 25 473 55.00%
Net Assets in Top 10 4.63 B 1.78 M 21.6 B 5.63%
Weighting of Top 10 59.73% 12.3% 80.8% 8.13%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc 14.70%
  2. Danaher Corp 12.71%
  3. Boston Scientific Corp 9.78%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FSMEX % Rank
Stocks 		96.40% 85.37% 106.13% 83.75%
Other 		3.23% -22.99% 3.38% 1.25%
Cash 		0.36% -0.04% 9.01% 65.63%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.86% 18.13%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.37% 19.38%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 12.39% 15.00%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FSMEX % Rank
Healthcare 		96.50% 59.26% 100.00% 91.88%
Basic Materials 		2.87% 0.00% 7.16% 6.88%
Consumer Defense 		0.63% 0.00% 25.73% 5.00%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 11.88%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 22.69% 20.00%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 5.89% 16.25%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.02% 18.13%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 1.60% 35.00%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 11.88%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 9.11% 15.63%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 1.92% 18.75%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FSMEX % Rank
US 		90.20% 53.67% 104.41% 32.50%
Non US 		6.20% 0.00% 45.40% 81.25%

FSMEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FSMEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.68% 0.08% 33.47% 74.38%
Management Fee 0.52% 0.03% 1.25% 21.34%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

FSMEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

FSMEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% 75.61%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FSMEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 32.00% 0.00% 238.00% 27.34%

FSMEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FSMEX Category Low Category High FSMEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.01% 34.55%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FSMEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FSMEX Category Low Category High FSMEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.46% -2.54% 1.85% 66.24%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FSMEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FSMEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Edward Yoon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2007

15.09

15.1%

Edward (Eddie) Yoon is a sector leader and portfolio manager in the Equity division at Fidelity Investments. Fidelity Investments is a leading provider of investment management, retirement planning, portfolio guidance, brokerage, benefits outsourcing, and other financial products and services to institutions, financial intermediaries, and individuals. In this role, Mr. Yoon is responsible for the coverage of health care equipment and supplies stocks, and serves as the health care sector leader. Additionally, he manages several funds including Fidelity Advisor Health Care Fund, Fidelity and Fidelity Advisor Stock Selector Mid Cap Fund, Fidelity and Fidelity Advisor All Cap Fund, Fidelity Select Health Care Portfolio, and Fidelity Select Medical Technology and Devices Portfolio. Prior to joining Fidelity in 2006, Mr. Yoon worked on the health care team at JPMorgan Asset Management. He has been in the financial industry since 2002. Mr. Yoon earned his bachelor of arts degree in business economics from Brown University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 24.72 7.86 0.25

