Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
9.5%
1 yr return
9.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
15.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$7.42 M
Holdings in Top 10
24.1%
Expense Ratio 33.98%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 22.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal market conditions, the Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its assets (defined as net assets plus borrows for investment purposes), in common stocks and securities that can be converted into common stocks, such as convertible bonds, convertible preferred stocks, options, and rights of companies with small- or mid-market capitalizations. The Fund defines small- and mid-market capitalization companies as companies with market capitalizations of up to $30 billion. Generally, the Fund intends to purchase securities of companies whose market capitalizations fall within the range of the market capitalizations of those companies included in the Russell 2500 Index, at the time of purchase, and to sell companies when market capitalizations exceed $30 billion. The capitalization of companies in the Russell 2500™ Index is up to $39.05 billion as of June 30, 2022. The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its assets in foreign securities either directly or through the purchase of sponsored or unsponsored American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). ADRs are receipts typically issued by a U.S. bank or trust company evidencing ownership of the underlying securities and may be issued as sponsored or unsponsored programs.
The investment adviser seeks to implement a value oriented approach to the portfolio that targets companies whose stock is trading below what the investment adviser considers its intrinsic value. The investment adviser may also consider other factors, including price-to-earnings ratio, balance sheet strength, cash flow, capital usage efficiency, management style and adaptability, market share, product lines and pricing flexibility, distribution systems, and use of technology to improve productivity and quality.
Institutional Class Institutional Plus Class
|Period
|FSMCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.5%
|-23.7%
|31.6%
|57.58%
|1 Yr
|9.1%
|-41.1%
|28.9%
|53.54%
|3 Yr
|15.5%*
|-20.7%
|20.7%
|3.14%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-15.0%
|80.8%
|64.53%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.0%
|11.3%
|72.62%
* Annualized
|Period
|FSMCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.2%
|-52.6%
|20.1%
|23.33%
|2021
|13.3%
|-25.0%
|15.1%
|2.87%
|2020
|4.0%
|-2.9%
|196.6%
|30.08%
|2019
|N/A
|-2.6%
|8.3%
|92.19%
|2018
|N/A
|-11.1%
|0.0%
|0.86%
|Period
|FSMCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.5%
|-27.0%
|31.6%
|51.01%
|1 Yr
|9.1%
|-41.1%
|48.6%
|44.84%
|3 Yr
|15.5%*
|-20.7%
|20.7%
|2.94%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-15.0%
|80.8%
|91.45%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.9%
|12.9%
|94.05%
* Annualized
|Period
|FSMCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.2%
|-52.6%
|20.1%
|23.33%
|2021
|13.3%
|-25.0%
|15.1%
|2.87%
|2020
|4.0%
|-2.9%
|196.6%
|30.08%
|2019
|N/A
|-2.6%
|8.3%
|97.27%
|2018
|N/A
|-11.1%
|0.0%
|5.60%
|FSMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FSMCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|7.42 M
|481 K
|145 B
|94.96%
|Number of Holdings
|58
|1
|2445
|70.60%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.79 M
|3.49 K
|10.8 B
|95.48%
|Weighting of Top 10
|24.14%
|2.9%
|100.0%
|41.31%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FSMCX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.30%
|0.00%
|100.57%
|53.52%
|Cash
|1.70%
|-2.51%
|100.00%
|44.97%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.68%
|55.78%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.04%
|36.11%
|55.53%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.78%
|55.03%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.81%
|55.28%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FSMCX % Rank
|Technology
|20.98%
|0.00%
|40.65%
|14.36%
|Industrials
|17.15%
|0.00%
|45.89%
|42.82%
|Financial Services
|15.52%
|0.00%
|46.10%
|25.19%
|Healthcare
|11.27%
|0.00%
|47.15%
|35.77%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.76%
|2.49%
|46.48%
|65.99%
|Real Estate
|7.23%
|0.00%
|25.82%
|54.66%
|Consumer Defense
|4.29%
|0.00%
|32.18%
|37.28%
|Energy
|3.68%
|0.00%
|58.13%
|71.28%
|Basic Materials
|3.62%
|0.00%
|26.18%
|80.35%
|Communication Services
|2.80%
|0.00%
|30.98%
|47.10%
|Utilities
|2.69%
|0.00%
|18.97%
|65.24%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FSMCX % Rank
|US
|95.18%
|0.00%
|100.04%
|56.53%
|Non US
|3.12%
|0.00%
|27.19%
|36.93%
|FSMCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|33.98%
|0.03%
|33.98%
|0.26%
|Management Fee
|0.85%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|88.10%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.25%
|0.01%
|0.30%
|89.92%
|FSMCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|FSMCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FSMCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|22.00%
|0.00%
|321.00%
|22.35%
|FSMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FSMCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.08%
|67.84%
|FSMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|FSMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FSMCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.04%
|-2.06%
|3.38%
|67.34%
|FSMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 13, 2019
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2005
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 01, 2019
2.83
2.8%
Don serves as portfolio manager for the Small/Mid Cap Equity, Large Cap and Equity Income strategies and is responsible for covering the energy and industrial sectors for the investment team. Don has 30 years of financial industry experience and joined Tributary Capital Management's predecessor, First Investment Group, in 2007. Prior to joining Tributary Capital Management, Don spent over seven years as an equity and fixed income analyst and fund co-manager for WB Capital Management in Des Moines, Iowa. He was also an analyst at Bank of America Capital Management in St. Louis, Missouri, and Piper Jaffray and Craig-Hallum in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He received his Bachelor of Arts in economics from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and Masters of Business Administration from the University of Minnesota.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 01, 2019
2.83
2.8%
Mark is the president of Tributary Capital Management and is a portfolio manager for the firm’s Small Cap, Small/Mid Cap and All Cap Equity strategies. Mark has over 25 years of industry experience and joined Tributary Capital Management’s predecessor, First Investment Group, in 1999. Prior to joining Tributary, he worked for five years at Westchester Capital Management as a senior securities analyst and two years at Union Pacific Railroad as a financial analyst, both in Omaha, Nebraska. Mark received his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He earned his Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation in 1997. Mark is a member of the CFA Society of Nebraska and the CFA Institute. He served on the Board of Directors of the CFA Society of Nebraska from 2002 to 2009, serving as president during 2007 and 2008.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.25
|38.44
|7.32
|5.78
