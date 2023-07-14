Home
Trending ETFs

FSLVX (Mutual Fund)

Fidelity ® Stock Selector Large Cap Value Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$24.42 -0.2 -0.81%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
No Load (FSLVX) Primary A (FLUAX) C (FLUEX) Inst (FLUIX) M (FLUTX) Inst (FSCZX)
Vitals

YTD Return

5.9%

1 yr return

7.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

9.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.4%

Net Assets

$516 M

Holdings in Top 10

23.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.76%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 76.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

FSLVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.99%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Fidelity ® Stock Selector Large Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Fidelity Investments
  • Inception Date
    Nov 15, 2001
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Laurie Mundt

Fund Description

Normally investing at least 80% of assets in stocks of companies with large market capitalizations (which, for purposes of this fund, are those companies with market capitalizations similar to companies in the Russell 1000® Index or the S&P 500® Index). Investing in securities of companies that Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC (FMR) believes are undervalued in the marketplace in relation to factors such as assets, sales, earnings, growth potential, or cash flow, or in relation to securities of other companies in the same industry (stocks of these companies are often called "value" stocks). Investing in domestic and foreign issuers. Allocating the fund's assets across different market sectors (at present, communication services, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, health care, industrials, information technology, materials, real estate, and utilities), using different Fidelity managers. Using fundamental analysis of factors such as each issuer's financial condition and industry position, as well as market and economic conditions, to select investments.
Read More

FSLVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FSLVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.9% -13.6% 215.2% 31.67%
1 Yr 7.3% -58.6% 197.5% 29.93%
3 Yr 9.7%* -23.2% 64.1% 25.44%
5 Yr 3.4%* -15.3% 29.4% 27.97%
10 Yr 5.6%* -17.0% 13.3% 12.11%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FSLVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.7% -65.1% 22.3% 55.86%
2021 9.7% -25.3% 25.5% 31.86%
2020 0.6% -8.4% 56.7% 28.67%
2019 5.2% -9.2% 10.4% 25.96%
2018 -3.3% -9.4% 3.1% 43.35%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FSLVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.9% -13.6% 215.2% 29.79%
1 Yr 7.3% -58.6% 197.5% 26.98%
3 Yr 9.7%* -23.2% 64.1% 25.44%
5 Yr 3.4%* -15.1% 32.0% 33.02%
10 Yr 6.1%* -4.7% 19.9% 29.04%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FSLVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.7% -65.1% 22.3% 55.86%
2021 9.7% -25.3% 25.5% 31.94%
2020 0.6% -8.4% 56.7% 28.58%
2019 5.2% -9.2% 10.4% 26.42%
2018 -3.3% -8.9% 3.3% 69.76%

NAV & Total Return History

FSLVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FSLVX Category Low Category High FSLVX % Rank
Net Assets 516 M 1 M 151 B 60.17%
Number of Holdings 153 2 1727 19.27%
Net Assets in Top 10 120 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 62.86%
Weighting of Top 10 23.47% 5.0% 99.2% 71.85%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Wells Fargo & Co 3.09%
  2. UnitedHealth Group Inc 3.03%
  3. Exxon Mobil Corp 2.55%
  4. The Travelers Companies Inc 2.41%
  5. Procter & Gamble Co 2.30%
  6. Johnson & Johnson 2.20%
  7. Bank of America Corp 2.17%
  8. Fidelity Revere Str Tr 2.12%
  9. McDonald's Corp 2.12%
  10. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc 1.99%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FSLVX % Rank
Stocks 		97.94% 28.02% 125.26% 56.33%
Cash 		2.07% -88.20% 71.98% 39.29%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 59.97%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 56.49%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 57.53%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 58.56%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FSLVX % Rank
Financial Services 		19.25% 0.00% 58.05% 50.37%
Healthcare 		17.99% 0.00% 30.08% 47.55%
Industrials 		10.75% 0.00% 42.76% 58.85%
Technology 		9.64% 0.00% 54.02% 60.10%
Consumer Defense 		8.69% 0.00% 34.10% 45.22%
Energy 		7.83% 0.00% 54.00% 47.96%
Communication Services 		6.70% 0.00% 26.58% 34.75%
Utilities 		5.84% 0.00% 27.04% 29.68%
Real Estate 		5.11% 0.00% 90.54% 18.79%
Consumer Cyclical 		4.48% 0.00% 22.74% 75.64%
Basic Materials 		3.73% 0.00% 21.69% 44.14%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FSLVX % Rank
US 		93.52% 24.51% 121.23% 50.54%
Non US 		4.42% 0.00% 41.42% 49.71%

FSLVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FSLVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.76% 0.04% 45.41% 64.47%
Management Fee 0.53% 0.00% 1.50% 42.76%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

FSLVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FSLVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FSLVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 76.00% 0.00% 488.00% 81.07%

FSLVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FSLVX Category Low Category High FSLVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.90% 83.02%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FSLVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FSLVX Category Low Category High FSLVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.99% -1.51% 4.28% 70.96%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FSLVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FSLVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Laurie Mundt

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 11, 2011

11.23

11.2%

Prior to joining Fidelity Investments in 2008 as a research analyst, Ms. Mundt served as a vice president for T. Rowe Price Group, which she joined in 2000.

John Mirshekari

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 11, 2011

11.23

11.2%

Mr. Mirshekari has joined Fidelity Investments since 2003 and has worked as a research analyst and portfolio manager. He is also a member of FMR’s Stock Selector Large Cap Group.

Matthew Friedman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 11, 2011

11.23

11.2%

Friedman joined Fidelity Investments in 2000, working as a research analyst and portfolio manager. Prior to joining Fidelity, Friedman was an investment banking analyst for Lehman Brothers in New York. Friedman holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

John Sheehy

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2016

5.92

5.9%

Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2007, Mr. Sheehy has worked as an equity research analyst and portfolio manager.

Pierre Sorel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2018

3.92

3.9%

Pierre Sorel is a sector leader and portfolio manager in the Equity division at Fidelity Investments. Fidelity Investments is a leading provider of investment management, retirement planning, portfolio guidance, brokerage, benefits outsourcing, and other financial products and services to institutions, financial intermediaries, and individuals. In this role, Mr. Sorel is responsible for covering the financial sector and is a member of the Stock Selector Large Cap Group. Additionally, he manages the Fidelity Financial Services Central Fund and co-manages Fidelity and Fidelity Advisor Balanced Fund, VIP Balance Portfolio, Fidelity Series All-Sector Equity Fund, FIAM Strategic Advisor Core Research Fund, FIAM U.S. Total Stock Fund, Fidelity Advisor Stock Selector Mid Cap Fund, and Fidelity Advisor Stock Selector All Cap Fund. Mr. Sorel also co-manages the Financials sleeve of the FIAM Global Sector Strategies: FIAM Small/Mid Cap Core, FIAM Large Cap Core, and FIAM Global Core. Prior to assuming his current position with the Stock Selector Large Cap Group in October 2007, Mr. Sorel managed Fidelity Funds Global Financial Services Fund, a financial services sector fund available exclusively to investors outside of the United States. Previously, he worked as an analyst covering the leisure, automobile, and banking industries in Europe at Fidelity International Limited (FIL). Before joining FIL in 1998, Mr. Sorel was a financial services consultant at Oliver Wyman. He has been in the financial industry since 1993. Mr. Sorel earned his bachelor of arts degree in economics and his bachelor of science degree in electrical engineering from Brown University; his master of science degree in computer engineering from Princeton University; and his master of business administration degree from INSEAD. He is also a CFA® charterholder.

Jordan Michaels

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 02, 2021

0.49

0.5%

Jordan Michaels is co-manager of Construction and Housing Portfolio, which he has managed since September 2021. Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2008, Mr. Michaels has worked as a research analyst and portfolio manager.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

