Seeking to provide shareholders with positive total returns over a complete market cycle (generally five to eight years) through multiple "alternative" or non-traditional strategies, including return seeking (positive correlation with equity markets), diversifying (low correlation with equity markets) and defensive strategies (hedging strategies that are expected to perform well when equity markets decline). Normally allocating the fund's assets among affiliated and unaffiliated mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (collectively, underlying funds), derivatives, and sub-advisers that provide exposure to equity, debt (including debt securities of less than investment-grade quality, also referred to as high yield debt securities or junk bonds), derivatives, currency, and commodities markets, across different market sectors, countries and regions, including the United States and emerging markets, and cash and cash equivalents. Engaging in transactions that have a leveraging effect on the fund, including long and short investments in derivatives – such as forward contracts, futures, options, swaps, and various volatility related instruments – and forward-settling securities, to: create and adjust the fund’s investment exposure; enhance total return; hedge against fluctuations in securities prices, interest rates, or currency exchange rates; change the effective duration of the fund’s portfolio; manage certain investment risks; manage volatility; and/or substitute for the purchase or sale of securities, currencies, or commodities. Allocating assets among affiliated funds (i.e., Fidelity® funds, including mutual funds and ETFs), non-affiliated funds that participate in Fidelity's FundsNetwork®, non-affiliated ETFs, and sub-advisers. Allocating assets among sub-advisers and underlying funds using proprietary fundamental and quantitative research, considering factors including, but not limited to, performance in different market environments, manager experience and investment style, management company infrastructure, costs, asset size, and portfolio turnover. Investing up to 25% of assets in one or more wholly-owned subsidiaries organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands that invest in commodity-linked derivative instruments. Pursuant to an exemptive order granted by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Strategic Advisers LLC (Strategic Advisers) is permitted, subject to the approval of the Board of Trustees, to enter into new or amended sub-advisory agreements with one or more unaffiliated sub-advisers without obtaining shareholder approval of such agreements. Subject to oversight by the Board of Trustees, Strategic Advisers has the ultimate responsibility to oversee the fund’s sub-advisers and recommend their hiring, termination, and replacement. In the event the Board of Trustees approves a sub-advisory agreement with a new unaffiliated sub-adviser, shareholders will be provided with information about the new sub-adviser and sub-advisory agreement.