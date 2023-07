Normally investing in municipal money market securities. Normally investing at least 80% of assets in municipal securities whose interest is exempt from federal and New Jersey personal income taxes. Potentially investing up to 20% of assets in municipal securities whose interest is subject to New Jersey personal income tax. Potentially investing more than 25% of total assets in municipal securities that finance similar types of projects. Investing in compliance with industry-standard regulatory requirements for money market funds for the quality, maturity, liquidity, and diversification of investments.