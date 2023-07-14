Home
Fidelity® Strategic Real Return Fund

mutual fund
FSIRX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.39 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
U.S. Conservative/Balanced Allocation
share class
Inst (FSIRX) Primary C (FCSRX) No Load (FSRRX) M (FSRTX) A (FSRAX) Inst (FIQDX) Retirement (FSRKX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Fidelity® Strategic Real Return Fund

FSIRX | Fund

$8.39

$903 M

4.96%

$0.42

0.83%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.1%

1 yr return

-4.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.9%

Net Assets

$903 M

Holdings in Top 10

28.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.83%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 13.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Fidelity® Strategic Real Return Fund

FSIRX | Fund

$8.39

$903 M

4.96%

$0.42

0.83%

FSIRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 6.64%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Fidelity® Strategic Real Return Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Fidelity Investments
  • Inception Date
    Sep 07, 2005
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Ford O'Neil

Fund Description

Allocating the fund's assets in seeking real return (total return reduced by the expected impact of inflation) among four general investment categories: inflation-protected debt securities, floating rate loans (including lower-quality debt securities (those of less than investment-grade quality, also referred to as high yield debt securities or junk bonds)), commodity-linked derivative instruments and related investments, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) and other real estate related investments. Using a neutral mix of approximately 25% inflation-protected debt securities (which attempts to track the Bloomberg U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) Index, an index composed of inflation-protected debt securities issued by the U.S. Treasury), 25% floating rate loans, 30% commodity-linked derivative instruments and related investments, and 20% REITs and other real estate related investments. Investing in domestic and foreign issuers. Analyzing a security's structural features and current pricing, its issuer's potential for success, and the credit, currency, and economic risks of the security and its issuer to select investments. Using fundamental analysis of factors such as each issuer's financial condition and industry position, as well as market and economic conditions, to select investments. Investing in Fidelity's Central funds (specialized investment vehicles used by Fidelity® funds to invest in particular security types or investment disciplines) consistent with the asset classes discussed above.
Read More

FSIRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FSIRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.1% -8.1% 18.8% 98.19%
1 Yr -4.1% -10.0% 54.2% 94.36%
3 Yr 2.4%* -6.7% 9.7% 4.56%
5 Yr -0.9%* -6.4% 6.1% 37.50%
10 Yr -1.2%* -4.4% 5.3% 71.23%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FSIRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.0% -35.0% 33.6% 2.52%
2021 4.8% -5.9% 7.0% 3.51%
2020 0.4% -3.6% 12.1% 81.68%
2019 1.7% -2.5% 5.1% 86.11%
2018 -2.5% -4.8% -0.6% 87.21%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FSIRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.1% -11.0% 18.8% 96.84%
1 Yr -4.1% -10.0% 54.2% 93.23%
3 Yr 2.4%* -6.7% 9.7% 5.30%
5 Yr -0.9%* -6.4% 7.5% 51.54%
10 Yr 0.0%* -4.4% 6.0% 79.08%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FSIRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.0% -35.0% 33.6% 2.52%
2021 4.8% -5.9% 14.7% 3.51%
2020 0.4% -3.6% 12.1% 81.68%
2019 1.7% -2.5% 5.1% 86.36%
2018 -2.3% -4.8% -0.4% 93.21%

NAV & Total Return History

FSIRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FSIRX Category Low Category High FSIRX % Rank
Net Assets 903 M 130 K 62.8 B 38.74%
Number of Holdings 1086 3 25236 18.22%
Net Assets in Top 10 197 M 125 K 11 B 59.91%
Weighting of Top 10 28.69% 6.3% 100.0% 82.43%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Fidelity Cent Invt Portfolios 26.58%
  2. Fidelity Garrison Str Tr 14.89%
  3. Fidelity Revere Str Tr 6.08%
  4. Prologis Inc 1.59%
  5. United States Treasury Notes 0.12% 1.12%
  6. Nutrien Ltd 1.02%
  7. United States Treasury Notes 0.38% 1.01%
  8. Equinix Inc 0.97%
  9. United States Treasury Notes 0.125% 0.96%
  10. United States Treasury Notes 0.5% 0.96%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FSIRX % Rank
Bonds 		50.80% 11.31% 89.41% 63.41%
Stocks 		26.62% 3.48% 51.81% 88.18%
Other 		14.89% -2.79% 21.77% 3.42%
Cash 		5.42% -35.68% 69.40% 42.82%
Preferred Stocks 		2.12% 0.00% 21.95% 11.85%
Convertible Bonds 		0.15% 0.00% 71.77% 92.26%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FSIRX % Rank
Real Estate 		43.16% 0.00% 43.16% 1.38%
Basic Materials 		32.82% 0.00% 32.82% 1.38%
Energy 		18.86% 0.00% 62.93% 3.21%
Consumer Defense 		4.17% 0.00% 51.19% 94.27%
Technology 		0.54% 0.22% 27.92% 98.85%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.30% 0.00% 14.20% 98.85%
Industrials 		0.14% 0.14% 17.90% 99.77%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 48.33% 97.71%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 24.25% 98.85%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 83.50% 99.77%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 11.11% 98.85%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FSIRX % Rank
US 		20.59% 3.48% 51.08% 79.04%
Non US 		6.03% 0.00% 25.18% 75.40%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FSIRX % Rank
Corporate 		48.28% 0.00% 96.66% 23.46%
Government 		35.40% 0.00% 94.29% 35.99%
Cash & Equivalents 		10.28% 0.15% 71.66% 55.35%
Securitized 		6.04% 0.00% 52.08% 84.97%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 27.44% 79.95%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 99.85% 88.84%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FSIRX % Rank
US 		48.26% 9.98% 83.14% 32.12%
Non US 		2.54% 0.00% 30.21% 93.17%

FSIRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FSIRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.83% 0.01% 13.45% 40.14%
Management Fee 0.55% 0.00% 1.25% 81.26%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

FSIRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FSIRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% 98.70%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FSIRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 13.00% 2.00% 380.00% 12.25%

FSIRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FSIRX Category Low Category High FSIRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.96% 0.00% 6.08% 0.45%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FSIRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FSIRX Category Low Category High FSIRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 6.64% -1.22% 6.83% 0.91%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FSIRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FSIRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ford O'Neil

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 15, 2012

9.96

10.0%

Ford O’Neil is a portfolio manager at FMRCo. In this role, Mr. O’Neil manages various retail and institutional taxable bond funds/portfolios. His responsibilities include managing multiple Fidelity and Fidelity Advisor funds and various institutional comingled pools. Prior to assuming his current role, he worked as an analyst focusing on the utility sector from 1990 to 1992. Mr. O’Neil joined Fidelity in 1990 and has been in the investments industry since 1985. He earned his bachelor of arts degree from Harvard College and his MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Adam Kramer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 31, 2017

4.84

4.8%

Adam Kramer is a portfolio manager in the Fixed Income division at Fidelity Investments. Fidelity Investments is a leading provider of investment management, retirement planning, portfolio guidance, brokerage, benefits outsourcing,and other financial products and services to institutions, financial intermediaries, and individuals. In this role, he manages several multi-asset income funds, opportunistic high-yield bond strategies for institutional investors as well as a high income fund available exclusively to Canadian investors.

Bill Maclay

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2019

3.17

3.2%

Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2001, Mr. Maclay has worked as a research analyst and portfolio manager.

Brandon Bettencourt

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 30, 2019

2.5

2.5%

Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2008, Brandon Bettencourt has worked as a research associate, portfolio analyst, and portfolio manager.

Richard Munclinger

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2020

1.66

1.7%

Richard Munclinger is a portfolio manager in the Fixed Income division at Fidelity Investments. Fidelity Investments is a leading provider of investment management, retirement planning, portfolio guidance, brokerage, benefits outsourcing, and other financial products and services to institutions, financial intermediaries, and individuals. In this role, Mr. Munclinger is responsible for managing all of Fidelity's fixed income index funds, as well as the inflation-protected debt sub-portfolio of Fidelity and Fidelity Advisor Strategic Real Return Funds. Prior to assuming his current position, Mr. Munclinger was a quantitative analyst working with the Core/Core Plus/Tactical Bond investment team on asset allocation and risk management. Prior to joining Fidelity in August 2016, Mr. Munclinger worked as a senior quantitative an analyst at State Street Global Advisors (SSgA). Previously, he was a model validation manager at Freddie Mac and an economist at International Monetary Fund. He has been in the financial industry since 2014. Mr. Munclinger earned his bachelor of science degree in finance from the University of Cape Town. Additionally, he earned his master of science degree, as well as his PhD, in finance from George Washington University. He is also a CFA® charterholder.

Jody Simes

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 25, 2022

0.26

0.3%

Jody Simes is a global sector leader/analyst at Fidelity Institutional Asset Management (FIAM). In this role, he manages both the global energy (since 2011) and global materials (since 2006) sector sleeves of the FIAM sector portfolios and analyzes stocks for the broader diversified portfolio management team. He has been in the investments industry since joining Fidelity in 1993. Mr. Simes earned his bachelor of science degree in finance from the University of Massachusetts and his master of science degree in finance from Boston College. He is a CFA charterholder.

Peter Belisle

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 13, 2022

0.13

0.1%

Peter Belisle is co-manager of Natural Gas Portfolio, which he has managed since January 2020. Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2016, Mr. Belisle has worked as a research analyst and portfolio manager.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 28.73 6.42 2.41

