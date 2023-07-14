Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
2.6%
1 yr return
1.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$1.54 B
Holdings in Top 10
15.2%
Expense Ratio 0.01%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|FSHGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.6%
|-39.9%
|6.2%
|97.82%
|1 Yr
|1.9%
|-22.1%
|21.3%
|14.40%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.2%
|66.8%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.6%
|37.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.3%
|16.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|FSHGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.3%
|-44.3%
|3.7%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-56.9%
|9.2%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-53.7%
|70.9%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-33.7%
|5.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-9.4%
|12.0%
|N/A
|FSHGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FSHGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.54 B
|1.47 M
|26.2 B
|19.08%
|Number of Holdings
|422
|2
|2736
|32.50%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|234 M
|-492 M
|2.55 B
|14.61%
|Weighting of Top 10
|15.25%
|3.0%
|100.0%
|26.16%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FSHGX % Rank
|Bonds
|90.10%
|0.00%
|154.38%
|79.69%
|Cash
|5.21%
|-52.00%
|100.00%
|22.76%
|Stocks
|4.68%
|-0.60%
|52.82%
|18.09%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.10%
|21.05%
|Other
|0.00%
|-63.70%
|32.06%
|33.55%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.89%
|21.32%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FSHGX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|12.62%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|34.19%
|28.71%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|86.71%
|18.56%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|34.65%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.07%
|17.82%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|26.49%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|50.99%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.99%
|42.33%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|5.45%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|23.51%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|29.21%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FSHGX % Rank
|US
|4.68%
|-0.60%
|47.59%
|17.37%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.26%
|34.61%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FSHGX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|4.07%
|0.00%
|99.98%
|22.66%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.95%
|25.82%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.24%
|43.61%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|52.57%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.17%
|8.04%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.07%
|33.99%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FSHGX % Rank
|US
|90.10%
|0.00%
|150.64%
|80.92%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|96.17%
|28.16%
|FSHGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.01%
|0.02%
|3.87%
|79.17%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.00%
|1.84%
|47.43%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.50%
|N/A
|FSHGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|FSHGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FSHGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|1.00%
|327.00%
|N/A
|FSHGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FSHGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|5.20%
|0.00%
|39.36%
|34.95%
|FSHGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|FSHGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FSHGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-2.39%
|14.30%
|N/A
|FSHGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 23, 2022
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2022
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2022
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2022
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2022
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2022
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 02, 2022
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2022
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2022
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2022
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 01, 2022
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2021
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2021
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2021
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2021
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2021
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2021
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2021
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2021
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 13, 2021
1.05
1.1%
Michael Weaver is a portfolio manager at FMR Co. In this role, Mr. Weaver is responsible for co-managing Fidelity Total Bond ETF, multiple institutional high yield portfolios, and co-manages all of Fidelity’s collateralized loan obligation strategies. Previously, Mr. Weaver held various positions in the High Income Group, including portfolio manager covering Select Automotive from 2009 to 2013. Mr. Weaver joined Fidelity in 2005, and has been in the investments industry since 1998. Mr. Weaver earned his BS degree in economics from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 13, 2021
1.05
1.1%
Alexandre Karam is a portfolio manager in the High Income division at Fidelity Investments. Fidelity Investments is a leading provider of investment management, retirement planning, portfolio guidance, brokerage, benefits outsourcing, and other financial products and services to more than 26 million individuals, institutions, and financial intermediaries.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 03, 2022
0.41
0.4%
Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2009, Mr. Harrison has worked as a managing director of research and business development and portfolio manager.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.13
|37.79
|7.07
|2.92
