Normally investing primarily in income producing debt securities, preferred stocks, and convertible securities, with an emphasis on lower-quality debt securities (those of less than investment-grade quality, also referred to as high yield debt securities or junk bonds). Potentially investing in non-income producing securities, including defaulted securities and common stocks. Investing in companies in troubled or uncertain financial condition. Using the credit quality distribution of an index representing the overall high yield bond market, currently the ICE® BofA® US High Yield Constrained Index, as a guide in structuring the fund's credit quality composition. Investing in domestic and foreign issuers. Using fundamental analysis of each issuer's financial condition and industry position and market and economic conditions to select investments.