FSHGX (Mutual Fund)

FSHGX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

2.6%

1 yr return

1.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$1.54 B

Holdings in Top 10

15.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

FSHGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Fund Summary Fund:Fidelity® SAI High Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Fidelity Group of Funds
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Michael Weaver

Fund Description

Normally investing primarily in income producing debt securities, preferred stocks, and convertible securities, with an emphasis on lower-quality debt securities (those of less than investment-grade quality, also referred to as high yield debt securities or junk bonds). Potentially investing in non-income producing securities, including defaulted securities and common stocks. Investing in companies in troubled or uncertain financial condition. Using the credit quality distribution of an index representing the overall high yield bond market, currently the ICE® BofA® US High Yield Constrained Index, as a guide in structuring the fund's credit quality composition. Investing in domestic and foreign issuers. Using fundamental analysis of each issuer's financial condition and industry position and market and economic conditions to select investments.
FSHGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FSHGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.6% -39.9% 6.2% 97.82%
1 Yr 1.9% -22.1% 21.3% 14.40%
3 Yr N/A* -14.2% 66.8% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -13.6% 37.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -9.3% 16.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FSHGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.3% -44.3% 3.7% N/A
2021 N/A -56.9% 9.2% N/A
2020 N/A -53.7% 70.9% N/A
2019 N/A -33.7% 5.1% N/A
2018 N/A -9.4% 12.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FSHGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.6% -39.9% 6.2% 96.33%
1 Yr 1.9% -22.1% 22.2% 15.01%
3 Yr N/A* -14.2% 66.8% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -13.6% 37.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -9.3% 16.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FSHGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.3% -44.3% 3.7% N/A
2021 N/A -56.9% 9.2% N/A
2020 N/A -53.7% 70.9% N/A
2019 N/A -33.7% 5.1% N/A
2018 N/A -9.4% 12.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

FSHGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FSHGX Category Low Category High FSHGX % Rank
Net Assets 1.54 B 1.47 M 26.2 B 19.08%
Number of Holdings 422 2 2736 32.50%
Net Assets in Top 10 234 M -492 M 2.55 B 14.61%
Weighting of Top 10 15.25% 3.0% 100.0% 26.16%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Fidelity Revere Str Tr 4.82%
  2. Uniti Group LP/Uniti Fiber Holdings Inc/Uniti Group Finance 2019 Inc/CSL Ca 1.58%
  3. CSC Holdings, LLC 4.625% 1.42%
  4. C&W Senior Financing Designated Activity Company 6.875% 1.35%
  5. Southeastern Grocers Inc Ordinary Shares 1.13%
  6. Icahn Enterprises, L.P. / Icahn Enterprises Finance Corporation 5.25% 1.12%
  7. New Fortress Energy Inc. 6.5% 1.08%
  8. Rackspace Technology Global Incorporated 5.375% 1.06%
  9. TransDigm, Inc. 5.5% 0.89%
  10. New Fortress Energy Inc. 6.75% 0.86%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FSHGX % Rank
Bonds 		90.10% 0.00% 154.38% 79.69%
Cash 		5.21% -52.00% 100.00% 22.76%
Stocks 		4.68% -0.60% 52.82% 18.09%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 14.10% 21.05%
Other 		0.00% -63.70% 32.06% 33.55%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 17.89% 21.32%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FSHGX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 12.62%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 34.19% 28.71%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 86.71% 18.56%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 34.65%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 30.07% 17.82%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 26.49%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 50.99%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 99.99% 42.33%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 5.45%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 23.51%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 29.21%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FSHGX % Rank
US 		4.68% -0.60% 47.59% 17.37%
Non US 		0.00% -0.01% 5.26% 34.61%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FSHGX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		4.07% 0.00% 99.98% 22.66%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 45.95% 25.82%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 97.24% 43.61%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 52.57%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 1.17% 8.04%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 99.07% 33.99%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FSHGX % Rank
US 		90.10% 0.00% 150.64% 80.92%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 96.17% 28.16%

FSHGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FSHGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.01% 0.02% 3.87% 79.17%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 1.84% 47.43%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

FSHGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FSHGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FSHGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 1.00% 327.00% N/A

FSHGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FSHGX Category Low Category High FSHGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.20% 0.00% 39.36% 34.95%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FSHGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FSHGX Category Low Category High FSHGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.39% 14.30% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FSHGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

FSHGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Weaver

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 13, 2021

1.05

1.1%

Michael Weaver is a portfolio manager at FMR Co. In this role, Mr. Weaver is responsible for co-managing Fidelity Total Bond ETF, multiple institutional high yield portfolios, and co-manages all of Fidelity’s collateralized loan obligation strategies. Previously, Mr. Weaver held various positions in the High Income Group, including portfolio manager covering Select Automotive from 2009 to 2013. Mr. Weaver joined Fidelity in 2005, and has been in the investments industry since 1998. Mr. Weaver earned his BS degree in economics from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Alexandre Karam

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 13, 2021

1.05

1.1%

Alexandre Karam is a portfolio manager in the High Income division at Fidelity Investments. Fidelity Investments is a leading provider of investment management, retirement planning, portfolio guidance, brokerage, benefits outsourcing, and other financial products and services to more than 26 million individuals, institutions, and financial intermediaries.

Benjamin Harrison

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 03, 2022

0.41

0.4%

Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2009, Mr. Harrison has worked as a managing director of research and business development and portfolio manager.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.13 37.79 7.07 2.92

