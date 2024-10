Normally investing at least 80% of assets in securities included in the Fidelity Global ex U.S. Low Volatility Focus IndexSM . The Fidelity Global ex U.S. Low Volatility Focus IndexSM is designed to reflect the performance of a broad range of foreign developed and emerging markets equities that in the aggregate have lower volatility relative to the broader global ex U.S. equity market. Using statistical sampling techniques based on such factors as capitalization, industry exposures, dividend yield, price/earnings (P/E) ratio, price/book (P/B) ratio, earnings growth, country weightings, and the effect of foreign taxes to attempt to replicate the returns of the Fidelity Global ex U.S. Low Volatility Focus IndexSM. Lending securities to earn income for the fund.