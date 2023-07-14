Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Fund Summary Fund: Fidelity® Series Global ex U.S. Index Fund

mutual fund
FSGEX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.9 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(FSGEX) Primary
FSGEX (Mutual Fund)

Fund Summary Fund: Fidelity® Series Global ex U.S. Index Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.9 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(FSGEX) Primary
FSGEX (Mutual Fund)

Fund Summary Fund: Fidelity® Series Global ex U.S. Index Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.9 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(FSGEX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Fund Summary Fund: Fidelity® Series Global ex U.S. Index Fund

FSGEX | Fund

$13.90

$29.5 B

2.47%

$0.34

0.00%

Vitals

YTD Return

12.6%

1 yr return

15.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.6%

Net Assets

$29.5 B

Holdings in Top 10

12.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.00%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Fund Summary Fund: Fidelity® Series Global ex U.S. Index Fund

FSGEX | Fund

$13.90

$29.5 B

2.47%

$0.34

0.00%

FSGEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Fund Summary Fund: Fidelity® Series Global ex U.S. Index Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Fidelity Group of Funds
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Louis Bottari

Fund Description

Normally investing at least 80% of assets in securities included in the MSCI ACWI (All Country World Index) ex USA Index and in depositary receipts representing securities included in the index. Lending securities to earn income for the fund. Using statistical sampling techniques based on such factors as capitalization, industry exposures, dividend yield, price/earnings (P/E) ratio, price/book (P/B) ratio, earnings growth, country weightings, and the effect of foreign taxes to attempt to replicate the returns of the MSCI ACWI (All Country World Index) ex USA Index.
Read More

FSGEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FSGEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.6% -28.5% 12.2% 99.33%
1 Yr 15.1% -31.2% 121.5% 95.03%
3 Yr 4.3%* -52.6% 123.6% 13.96%
5 Yr 1.6%* -11.3% 58.0% 4.93%
10 Yr 2.1%* -5.9% 10.0% 1.99%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FSGEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.0% -45.5% 71.3% 2.47%
2021 2.5% -15.4% 11.9% 0.99%
2020 2.9% -10.4% 121.9% 1.45%
2019 4.4% -33.7% 8.5% 99.22%
2018 -3.5% -13.0% 27.5% 0.50%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FSGEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.6% -28.5% 12.2% 98.26%
1 Yr 15.1% -31.2% 121.5% 95.03%
3 Yr 4.3%* -52.6% 123.6% 13.81%
5 Yr 1.6%* -11.3% 58.0% 5.58%
10 Yr 3.4%* -3.1% 10.0% 1.99%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FSGEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.0% -45.5% 71.3% 2.47%
2021 2.5% -15.4% 11.9% 0.99%
2020 2.9% -10.4% 121.9% 1.45%
2019 4.4% -18.0% 8.5% 99.84%
2018 -3.5% -13.0% 29.4% 0.33%

NAV & Total Return History

FSGEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FSGEX Category Low Category High FSGEX % Rank
Net Assets 29.5 B 1.02 M 369 B 3.80%
Number of Holdings 2401 1 10801 5.02%
Net Assets in Top 10 3.76 B 0 34.5 B 8.45%
Weighting of Top 10 12.72% 1.6% 100.0% 88.09%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. MSCI EAFE Index TAS Future Sept 21 3.93%
  2. MSCI EAFE Index TAS Future Sept 21 3.93%
  3. MSCI EAFE Index TAS Future Sept 21 3.93%
  4. MSCI EAFE Index TAS Future Sept 21 3.93%
  5. MSCI EAFE Index TAS Future Sept 21 3.93%
  6. MSCI EAFE Index TAS Future Sept 21 3.93%
  7. MSCI EAFE Index TAS Future Sept 21 3.93%
  8. MSCI EAFE Index TAS Future Sept 21 3.93%
  9. MSCI EAFE Index TAS Future Sept 21 3.93%
  10. MSCI EAFE Index TAS Future Sept 21 3.93%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FSGEX % Rank
Stocks 		97.75% 0.00% 122.60% 15.57%
Cash 		3.97% -65.15% 100.00% 94.45%
Preferred Stocks 		0.54% 0.00% 1.87% 6.47%
Bonds 		0.13% -10.79% 71.30% 8.31%
Other 		0.06% -16.47% 17.36% 24.31%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 4.76%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FSGEX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 13.68% 38.63%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 36.32% 48.18%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 14.59% 34.59%
Industrials 		0.00% 5.17% 99.49% 78.87%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 21.35% 72.68%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 47.75% 18.17%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 16.89% 32.84%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 21.69% 36.20%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 32.29% 61.64%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 36.36% 49.26%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 23.86% 37.15%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FSGEX % Rank
Non US 		96.16% 0.00% 125.24% 9.64%
US 		1.59% -7.78% 68.98% 80.32%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FSGEX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		3.97% 0.00% 100.00% 76.51%
Derivative 		0.06% 0.00% 99.96% 26.10%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 47.51% 3.85%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 10.16%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.17% 3.85%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 4.67%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FSGEX % Rank
US 		0.13% -0.01% 71.30% 6.08%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 14.08% 7.13%

FSGEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FSGEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.00% 0.01% 3.96% 99.87%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.60% 0.13%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.00% N/A

Sales Fees

FSGEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FSGEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FSGEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 247.00% 5.26%

FSGEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FSGEX Category Low Category High FSGEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.47% 0.00% 13.65% 7.45%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FSGEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FSGEX Category Low Category High FSGEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -0.93% 6.38% 15.83%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FSGEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FSGEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Louis Bottari

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 29, 2009

12.68

12.7%

Mr. Bottari has worked as an assistant portfolio manager, portfolio manager, and senior portfolio manager with Geode since May 2008. In addition to his portfolio management responsibilities, he is responsible for quantitative research and new product development. Prior to joining Geode, Bottari was employed by Fidelity in 1991 and served as an Assistant Portfolio Manager with Pyramis Global Advisors from 2005 to 2008.

Peter Matthew

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2012

9.75

9.8%

Since joining Geode in 2007, Mr. Matthew has worked as a senior operations associate, portfolio manager assistant, and assistant portfolio manager. Prior to joining Geode, Mr. Matthew was employed by eSecLending from 2005 to 2007 and by State Street Corporation from 2001 to 2005.

Robert Regan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 30, 2016

5.42

5.4%

Robert Regan is a Portfolio Manager. He has been with Geode since 2016. Prior to joining Geode, Mr. Regan was a Senior Implementation Portfolio Manager at State Street Global Advisors from 2008 to 2016. Previously, Mr. Regan was employed by PanAgora Asset Management from 1997 to 2008, most recently as a Portfolio Manager. Mr. Regan began his career at Investors Bank and Trust.

Payal Gupta

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2019

2.92

2.9%

Payal Gupta joined Geode in 2019, Ms. Gupta has worked as a portfolio manager. Prior to joining Geode, Ms. Gupta worked at State Street Global Advisors from 2005 to 2019, most recently as senior portfolio manager. Before joining SSGA in 2005, she worked as an analyst at Concentra Integrated Services and at Morgan Stanley. Ms. Gupta holds an MBA with specialization in Investments and Information Systems from Northeastern University and a Bachelor of Science in Information Technology from Bay Path University.

Navid Sohrabi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2019

2.75

2.8%

Navid Sohrabi is portfolio manager of Geode Capital Management, LLC. Since joining Geode in 2019, Mr. Sohrabi has worked as a portfolio manager. Prior to joining Geode, Mr. Sohrabi worked at DWS, most recently as an index portfolio manager. Mr. Sohrabi was Vice President with Deutsche Asset Management and has served as a Portfolio Manager and quantitative multi-asset strategist in the Passive Asset Management business since 2015. Prior to joining Deutsche Bank, Mr. Sohrabi served as a derivatives trader for several institutional asset managers and commodity trading advisors where he developed and managed systematic risk and trading strategies in equities, options, fx and futures. Mr. Sohrabi earned a BA in neurobiology from the University of California, Berkley, and a Masters of Financial Engineering from the Anderson School of Management at the University of California, Los Angeles and is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.13 2.92

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×