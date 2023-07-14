Home
Franklin Small-Mid Cap Growth Fund

mutual fund
FSGAX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$38.57 -0.11 -0.28%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
A (FRSGX) Primary Retirement (FSMRX) C (FRSIX) Adv (FSGAX) Retirement (FMGGX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Franklin Small-Mid Cap Growth Fund

FSGAX | Fund

$38.57

$3.94 B

0.00%

$0.00

0.61%

Vitals

YTD Return

18.1%

1 yr return

11.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.7%

Net Assets

$3.94 B

Holdings in Top 10

21.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$38.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.61%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 53.69%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

FSGAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 18.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.29%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Franklin Small-Mid Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Franklin Templeton Investments
  • Inception Date
    Dec 31, 1996
  • Shares Outstanding
    13408096
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael McCarthy

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in the equity securities of small-capitalization (small-cap) and mid-capitalization (mid-cap) companies. For this Fund, small-cap companies are companies within the market capitalization range of companies in the Russell 2500™ Index, at the time

of purchase, and mid-cap companies are companies within the market capitalization range of companies in the Russell Midcap® Index, at the time of purchase. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests predominantly in equity securities, predominantly in common stock.

The Fund, from time to time, may have significant positions in particular sectors such as information technology (including technology services and technology equipment and hardware), consumer discretionary, healthcare and industrials.

The Fund may make private investments in companies whose securities are not publicly traded (including companies that have not yet issued securities publicly in an initial public offering ("IPO")), often in the form of private placements, which are exempt from registration under the federal securities laws and are only sold to certain investors meeting predefined criteria.

The investment manager uses fundamental, "bottom-up" research to seek companies meeting its criteria of growth potential, quality and valuation. In seeking sustainable growth characteristics, the investment manager looks for companies that it believes can produce sustainable earnings and cash flow growth, evaluating the long term market opportunity and competitive structure of an industry to target leaders and emerging leaders. In assessing value, the investment manager considers whether security prices fully reflect the balance of the sustainable growth opportunities relative to business and financial risks.

Read More

FSGAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FSGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.1% -26.9% 59.5% 31.74%
1 Yr 11.3% -43.3% 860.3% 63.83%
3 Yr -4.7%* -41.5% 41.9% 61.52%
5 Yr -1.7%* -28.2% 82.7% 54.51%
10 Yr -1.0%* -18.2% 13.7% 66.75%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FSGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -37.1% -85.6% 1542.7% 80.71%
2021 -1.5% -52.0% 83.9% 54.60%
2020 13.2% -17.6% 195.3% 17.14%
2019 3.1% -16.0% 9.5% 88.06%
2018 -3.2% -13.6% 24.1% 51.94%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FSGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.1% -53.4% 55.3% 29.79%
1 Yr 11.3% -60.3% 860.3% 59.93%
3 Yr -4.7%* -41.5% 41.9% 62.01%
5 Yr -1.7%* -27.5% 82.7% 58.93%
10 Yr 4.6%* -17.0% 15.4% 54.42%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FSGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -37.1% -85.6% 1542.7% 80.71%
2021 -1.5% -52.0% 83.9% 54.60%
2020 13.2% -17.6% 195.3% 17.14%
2019 3.1% -16.0% 9.5% 88.06%
2018 -3.2% -13.6% 24.1% 67.69%

NAV & Total Return History

FSGAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FSGAX Category Low Category High FSGAX % Rank
Net Assets 3.94 B 1.66 M 85.5 B 23.23%
Number of Holdings 118 20 3702 17.73%
Net Assets in Top 10 903 M 360 K 10.9 B 27.30%
Weighting of Top 10 21.28% 5.5% 92.1% 74.11%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Franklin IFT Money Market 4.07%
  2. Synopsys Inc 2.46%
  3. Palo Alto Networks Inc 1.96%
  4. Lululemon Athletica Inc 1.95%
  5. DocuSign Inc 1.94%
  6. IDEXX Laboratories Inc 1.94%
  7. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc 1.93%
  8. Paylocity Holding Corp 1.91%
  9. Twilio Inc A 1.90%
  10. CoStar Group Inc 1.88%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FSGAX % Rank
Stocks 		93.26% 23.99% 100.52% 93.09%
Cash 		4.94% -0.52% 26.94% 9.93%
Other 		1.78% -2.66% 23.05% 6.21%
Bonds 		0.02% 0.00% 44.75% 3.55%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 25.18%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 18.97%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FSGAX % Rank
Technology 		33.31% 0.04% 62.17% 37.77%
Consumer Cyclical 		18.26% 0.00% 57.41% 12.59%
Healthcare 		17.70% 0.00% 43.77% 49.47%
Industrials 		15.21% 0.00% 38.23% 46.28%
Real Estate 		5.03% 0.00% 19.28% 19.15%
Financial Services 		5.03% 0.00% 43.01% 66.49%
Communication Services 		1.90% 0.00% 18.33% 64.36%
Consumer Defense 		1.53% 0.00% 16.40% 65.96%
Basic Materials 		1.25% 0.00% 17.25% 66.31%
Energy 		0.78% 0.00% 62.10% 56.74%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 12.94% 40.96%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FSGAX % Rank
US 		92.39% 23.38% 100.52% 65.07%
Non US 		0.87% 0.00% 35.22% 81.03%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FSGAX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		99.67% 0.00% 100.00% 86.80%
Corporate 		0.33% 0.00% 100.00% 12.23%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 4.48% 18.64%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 30.57% 17.86%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 17.86%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 99.86% 18.25%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FSGAX % Rank
US 		0.02% 0.00% 36.45% 3.55%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 8.30% 18.79%

FSGAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FSGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.61% 0.02% 19.28% 90.27%
Management Fee 0.45% 0.00% 1.50% 7.46%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.00% 0.40% 75.00%

Sales Fees

FSGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FSGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FSGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 53.69% 0.00% 250.31% 60.67%

FSGAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FSGAX Category Low Category High FSGAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.33% 27.13%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FSGAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FSGAX Category Low Category High FSGAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.29% -2.24% 2.75% 23.02%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FSGAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FSGAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael McCarthy

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 1993

29.27

29.3%

Michael A. McCarthy is the Director of Research and a Chartered Financial Analyst. From 1985 until forming the Company in August 1990, he was a portfolio manager at Heilweil, Hollander & Jacobs in Atlanta. In 1987, he was appointed head portfolio manager at Heilweil, Hollander & Jacobs. Michael McCarthy has a BS in Chemical Engineering from the New Jersey Institute of Technology and a MS in Management from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

John Scandalios

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 01, 2016

5.75

5.8%

John P. Scandalios is a vice president, research analyst and portfolio manager with Franklin Equity Group. He is the co-manager of the Franklin Technology Fund, Franklin Small-Mid Cap Growth Fund and is a member of the Technology/Communications Research Team. Mr. Scandalios specializes in research analysis of the semiconductor industry. Mr. Scandalios joined Franklin Templeton Investments(FTI) as an analyst in 1996. Prior to FTI, he completed the management-training program at Chase Manhattan in New York, and was an assistant portfolio manager for Chase Private Bank in Los Angeles.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.28 2.25

