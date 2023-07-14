Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.6%
1 yr return
0.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.2%
Net Assets
$756 M
Holdings in Top 10
4.3%
Expense Ratio 0.62%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 128.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|FSFRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.6%
|-7.2%
|18.1%
|40.37%
|1 Yr
|0.1%
|-18.7%
|21.2%
|36.62%
|3 Yr
|-3.8%*
|-23.6%
|52.8%
|60.16%
|5 Yr
|-1.2%*
|-29.7%
|29.3%
|26.43%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|13.2%
|20.33%
* Annualized
|Period
|FSFRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.4%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|63.83%
|2021
|-0.8%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|51.34%
|2020
|1.4%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|22.15%
|2019
|2.2%
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|4.51%
|2018
|-1.4%
|-12.3%
|0.7%
|72.66%
|Period
|FSFRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.6%
|-11.7%
|18.1%
|39.24%
|1 Yr
|0.1%
|-18.7%
|38.5%
|35.58%
|3 Yr
|-3.8%*
|-23.6%
|52.8%
|60.25%
|5 Yr
|-1.2%*
|-29.7%
|30.1%
|28.28%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|16.4%
|19.78%
* Annualized
|Period
|FSFRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.4%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|63.69%
|2021
|-0.8%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|51.34%
|2020
|1.4%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|22.15%
|2019
|2.2%
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|4.51%
|2018
|-1.4%
|-12.3%
|1.5%
|79.73%
|FSFRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FSFRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|756 M
|100
|124 B
|48.28%
|Number of Holdings
|754
|2
|8175
|33.14%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|33.4 M
|-1.57 B
|20.5 B
|71.22%
|Weighting of Top 10
|4.29%
|4.3%
|105.0%
|99.69%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FSFRX % Rank
|Bonds
|90.73%
|-150.81%
|180.51%
|39.83%
|Convertible Bonds
|4.93%
|0.00%
|33.50%
|14.68%
|Cash
|2.59%
|-261.12%
|258.91%
|74.71%
|Preferred Stocks
|1.75%
|0.00%
|13.21%
|14.10%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-38.22%
|261.12%
|76.60%
|Other
|0.00%
|-25.82%
|276.99%
|54.65%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FSFRX % Rank
|Corporate
|52.81%
|0.00%
|97.25%
|31.09%
|Securitized
|34.84%
|0.00%
|99.65%
|25.84%
|Government
|9.48%
|0.00%
|99.43%
|57.23%
|Cash & Equivalents
|2.70%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|82.94%
|Municipal
|0.18%
|0.00%
|54.26%
|29.78%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|-0.52%
|72.98%
|71.14%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FSFRX % Rank
|US
|58.84%
|-151.11%
|194.51%
|63.52%
|Non US
|31.89%
|-136.75%
|104.82%
|21.51%
|FSFRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.62%
|0.01%
|26.65%
|88.89%
|Management Fee
|0.54%
|0.00%
|2.29%
|28.77%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|5.99%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.70%
|N/A
|FSFRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|FSFRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FSFRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|128.00%
|0.00%
|632.00%
|76.28%
|FSFRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FSFRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|5.95%
|0.00%
|15.93%
|38.34%
|FSFRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|FSFRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FSFRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.40%
|-1.55%
|11.51%
|33.09%
|FSFRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 01, 2022
|$0.042
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2022
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2022
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2022
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2022
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 02, 2022
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2022
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2022
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2022
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2021
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2021
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2021
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2021
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 02, 2021
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2021
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2021
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 03, 2021
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2021
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2021
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2021
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2020
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 02, 2020
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2020
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2020
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 03, 2020
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2020
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2020
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2020
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2020
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 02, 2020
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 03, 2020
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 02, 2019
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2019
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2019
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 03, 2019
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2019
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2019
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 03, 2019
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2019
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2019
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2019
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2019
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 03, 2018
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2018
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 04, 2018
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2018
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 02, 2018
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2018
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2018
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 02, 2018
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2018
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2018
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2017
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2017
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 02, 2017
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2017
|$0.041
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2017
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 03, 2017
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2017
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2017
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 03, 2017
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2017
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2017
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2016
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2016
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 03, 2016
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2016
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2016
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2016
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2016
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 02, 2016
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2016
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2016
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2016
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2015
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 02, 2015
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2015
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2015
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 03, 2015
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2015
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2015
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2015
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2015
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 02, 2015
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 02, 2015
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 18, 2016
6.21
6.2%
Mr. Baker is the head of the Preferred Securities Sector Team and a member of the Fixed Income Strategy Committee, which establishes investment policy for all taxable fixed income products. He co-leads the taxable fixed income credit oversight process, which provides a structure for implementing credit strategy across taxable fixed income. As a senior fixed income portfolio manager, he is the lead manager for Nuveen Asset Management’s Preferred Securities related strategies, as well as a co-portfolio manager for the Multi-Sector, Core Plus Bond, and Inflation Protected Municipal Bond strategie
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 26, 2019
3.18
3.2%
Katherine is a portfolio manager for Nuveen’s global fixed income team and serves as the sector lead for emerging and international developed market corporates and quasi-sovereign debt. She is a portfolio manager for Nuveen’s suite of emerging markets debt strategies. Katherine joined the firm in 1997 and has held several roles relating to EM during her tenure, including South American regional analyst, trader, manager for the firm’s investments in Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) regions, and Asian and EMEA regional analyst. Prior to joining the firm, she was a fixed income securities analyst at MONY Capital Management and a financial analyst at Mattel Toys. Katherine was ranked as one of the Top 20 Female Portfolio Managers in the United States by Citywire Professional Buyer magazine in 2019 and 2018. Katherine graduated with a B.S. in Economics and a B.S. in Engineering from the University of Michigan and an M.B.A. in Finance and Accounting from the Columbia Business School at Columbia University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 26, 2019
3.18
3.2%
Nicholas is a portfolio manager for Nuveen’s global fixed income team and leads the securitized sector team, which selects residential mortgagebacked, commercial mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities for all portfolios. He is also the co-manager of the Inflation-Linked Bond strategy and the Multi-Sector Bond strategy. Nick is also a member of the Investment Committee, which establishes investment policy for all global fixed income products. Prior to joining the firm in 2014, Nicholas worked for Royal Bank of Canada Capital Markets, where he managed a $2 billion Agency MBS position within RBC’s proprietary trading unit. He also worked for Citigroup Global Markets, where he was responsible for positioning and trading Citi’s long duration CMO book. Nicholas began his career in portfolio management at Freddie Mac and entered the investment industry since 1997. Nicholas graduated with a B.S. in Commerce, with concentrations in Finance and Marketing, from the University of Virginia.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 26, 2019
3.18
3.2%
Kevin is a portfolio manager for Nuveen’s global fixed income team and heads the leveraged finance sector team, which selects high yield and leveraged loan securities for all portfolios. He is also the lead portfolio manager for the High Yield strategies, co-manager of the Multi-Sector Bond strategy and a member of the Investment Committee, which establishes investment policy for all global fixed income products. Kevin has served in a variety of roles since joining the firm in 1987. He has been investing in high yield over his entire career and has focused exclusively on high yield since 1995. He began his career at the firm as a generalist focusing on the private placement market. Kevin has been quoted in The New York Times, Barron’s, The Wall Street Journal, Reuters and other financial press as well as appearances on CNBC for his seasoned views on the high yield asset class. Kevin graduated with a B.S. in Accounting from Rider University and an M.B.A. in Finance from Indiana University. He holds the CFA designation and is a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts. CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|28.19
|5.65
|3.19
