Vitals

YTD Return

1.6%

1 yr return

0.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.2%

Net Assets

$756 M

Holdings in Top 10

4.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.62%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 128.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

FSFRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 3.40%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 6.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Nuveen Strategic Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Nuveen
  • Inception Date
    Jan 20, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Douglas Baker

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in income producing securities, including:
·U.S. government securities (securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government or its agencies or instrumentalities);
·residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities;
·asset-backed securities;
·domestic and foreign corporate debt obligations, including obligations issued by special-purpose entities that are backed by corporate debt obligations;
·preferred securities and contingent capital securities (sometimes referred to as “CoCos”) in an aggregate amount not to exceed 20% of the Fund’s net assets;
·fixed and floating rate loans, including senior loans and secured and unsecured junior loans, in an amount not to exceed 20% of the Fund’s net assets;
·debt obligations of foreign governments; and
·municipal securities in an amount not to exceed 20% of the Fund’s net assets.
The Fund may invest up to 30% of its total assets in non-U.S. dollar denominated debt obligations of foreign corporations and governments, including debt obligations issued by governmental and corporate issuers that are located in emerging market countries. The Fund may invest without limitation in U.S. dollar denominated securities of foreign issuers.
The Fund may invest up to 50% of its total assets in securities rated lower than investment grade or unrated securities of comparable quality as determined by the Fund’s sub-adviser (securities commonly referred to as “high yield” securities or “junk” bonds). The Fund will not invest in securities rated lower than CCC at the time of purchase or in unrated securities of comparable quality as determined by the Fund’s sub-adviser. If the rating of a security is reduced or the credit quality of an unrated security declines after purchase, the Fund is not required to sell the security, but may consider doing so. Unrated securities will not exceed 25% of the Fund’s total assets.
The Fund may invest in securities that have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, but that may be resold to qualified institutional buyers in accordance with the provisions of Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933 (“Rule 144A securities”).
Under normal market conditions, the Fund attempts to maintain a weighted average effective maturity for its portfolio securities of fifteen years or less and an average effective duration of three to eight years. The Fund’s weighted average effective maturity and average effective duration are measures of how the value of the Fund’s shares may react to interest rate changes.
The Fund’s sub-adviser makes buy, sell, and hold decisions using a “top-down” approach, which begins with the formulation of the sub-adviser’s general economic outlook. Following this, various sectors and industries are analyzed and selected for investment. Finally, the sub-adviser selects individual securities within these sectors or industries. The sub-adviser also analyzes expected changes to the yield curve under multiple market conditions to help define maturity and duration selection.
To generate additional income, the Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in dollar roll transactions. In a dollar roll transaction, the Fund sells mortgage-backed securities for delivery in the current month while contracting with the same party to repurchase similar securities at a future date. 
The Fund may utilize the following derivatives: options; futures contracts; options on futures contracts; interest rate caps, collars, and floors; foreign currency contracts; options on foreign currencies; swap agreements, including swap agreements on interest rates, currency rates, security indexes and specific securities, and credit default swap agreements; and options on the foregoing types of swap agreements. The Fund may enter into standardized derivatives contracts traded on domestic or foreign securities exchanges, boards of trade, or similar entities, and non-standardized derivatives contracts traded in the over-the-counter market. The Fund may use these derivatives in an attempt to manage market risk, currency risk, credit risk and yield curve risk, to manage the effective maturity or duration of securities in the Fund’s portfolio or for speculative purposes in an effort to increase the Fund’s yield or to enhance returns. The Fund may also use derivatives to gain exposure to non-dollar denominated securities markets to the extent it does not do so through direct investments. The use of a derivative is speculative if the Fund is primarily seeking to enhance returns, rather than offset the risk of other positions. The Fund may not use any derivative to gain exposure to a security or type of security that it would be prohibited by its investment restrictions from purchasing directly. 
Read More

FSFRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FSFRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.6% -7.2% 18.1% 40.37%
1 Yr 0.1% -18.7% 21.2% 36.62%
3 Yr -3.8%* -23.6% 52.8% 60.16%
5 Yr -1.2%* -29.7% 29.3% 26.43%
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 13.2% 20.33%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FSFRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.4% -31.8% 18.4% 63.83%
2021 -0.8% -14.3% 15.8% 51.34%
2020 1.4% -20.2% 60.6% 22.15%
2019 2.2% -10.2% 3.6% 4.51%
2018 -1.4% -12.3% 0.7% 72.66%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FSFRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.6% -11.7% 18.1% 39.24%
1 Yr 0.1% -18.7% 38.5% 35.58%
3 Yr -3.8%* -23.6% 52.8% 60.25%
5 Yr -1.2%* -29.7% 30.1% 28.28%
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 16.4% 19.78%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FSFRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.4% -31.8% 18.4% 63.69%
2021 -0.8% -14.3% 15.8% 51.34%
2020 1.4% -20.2% 60.6% 22.15%
2019 2.2% -10.2% 3.6% 4.51%
2018 -1.4% -12.3% 1.5% 79.73%

NAV & Total Return History

FSFRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FSFRX Category Low Category High FSFRX % Rank
Net Assets 756 M 100 124 B 48.28%
Number of Holdings 754 2 8175 33.14%
Net Assets in Top 10 33.4 M -1.57 B 20.5 B 71.22%
Weighting of Top 10 4.29% 4.3% 105.0% 99.69%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 3.31%
  2. Government National Mortgage Association 2.5% 3.11%
  3. Federal National Mortgage Association 2% 3.05%
  4. Government National Mortgage Association 2.5% 3.01%
  5. Government National Mortgage Association 2.5% 2.73%
  6. Government National Mortgage Association 2.5% 2.55%
  7. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 2.55%
  8. Government National Mortgage Association 2.5% 2.34%
  9. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 2.33%
  10. Government National Mortgage Association 2.5% 2.26%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FSFRX % Rank
Bonds 		90.73% -150.81% 180.51% 39.83%
Convertible Bonds 		4.93% 0.00% 33.50% 14.68%
Cash 		2.59% -261.12% 258.91% 74.71%
Preferred Stocks 		1.75% 0.00% 13.21% 14.10%
Stocks 		0.00% -38.22% 261.12% 76.60%
Other 		0.00% -25.82% 276.99% 54.65%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FSFRX % Rank
Corporate 		52.81% 0.00% 97.25% 31.09%
Securitized 		34.84% 0.00% 99.65% 25.84%
Government 		9.48% 0.00% 99.43% 57.23%
Cash & Equivalents 		2.70% 0.00% 100.00% 82.94%
Municipal 		0.18% 0.00% 54.26% 29.78%
Derivative 		0.00% -0.52% 72.98% 71.14%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FSFRX % Rank
US 		58.84% -151.11% 194.51% 63.52%
Non US 		31.89% -136.75% 104.82% 21.51%

FSFRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FSFRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.62% 0.01% 26.65% 88.89%
Management Fee 0.54% 0.00% 2.29% 28.77%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 5.99%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

FSFRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FSFRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FSFRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 128.00% 0.00% 632.00% 76.28%

FSFRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FSFRX Category Low Category High FSFRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.95% 0.00% 15.93% 38.34%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FSFRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FSFRX Category Low Category High FSFRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.40% -1.55% 11.51% 33.09%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FSFRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Monthly

Distributions History

View More +

FSFRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Douglas Baker

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 18, 2016

6.21

6.2%

Mr. Baker is the head of the Preferred Securities Sector Team and a member of the Fixed Income Strategy Committee, which establishes investment policy for all taxable fixed income products. He co-leads the taxable fixed income credit oversight process, which provides a structure for implementing credit strategy across taxable fixed income. As a senior fixed income portfolio manager, he is the lead manager for Nuveen Asset Management’s Preferred Securities related strategies, as well as a co-portfolio manager for the Multi-Sector, Core Plus Bond, and Inflation Protected Municipal Bond strategie

Katherine Renfrew

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 26, 2019

3.18

3.2%

Katherine is a portfolio manager for Nuveen’s global fixed income team and serves as the sector lead for emerging and international developed market corporates and quasi-sovereign debt. She is a portfolio manager for Nuveen’s suite of emerging markets debt strategies. Katherine joined the firm in 1997 and has held several roles relating to EM during her tenure, including South American regional analyst, trader, manager for the firm’s investments in Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) regions, and Asian and EMEA regional analyst. Prior to joining the firm, she was a fixed income securities analyst at MONY Capital Management and a financial analyst at Mattel Toys. Katherine was ranked as one of the Top 20 Female Portfolio Managers in the United States by Citywire Professional Buyer magazine in 2019 and 2018. Katherine graduated with a B.S. in Economics and a B.S. in Engineering from the University of Michigan and an M.B.A. in Finance and Accounting from the Columbia Business School at Columbia University.

Nicholas Travaglino

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 26, 2019

3.18

3.2%

Nicholas is a portfolio manager for Nuveen’s global fixed income team and leads the securitized sector team, which selects residential mortgagebacked, commercial mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities for all portfolios. He is also the co-manager of the Inflation-Linked Bond strategy and the Multi-Sector Bond strategy. Nick is also a member of the Investment Committee, which establishes investment policy for all global fixed income products. Prior to joining the firm in 2014, Nicholas worked for Royal Bank of Canada Capital Markets, where he managed a $2 billion Agency MBS position within RBC’s proprietary trading unit. He also worked for Citigroup Global Markets, where he was responsible for positioning and trading Citi’s long duration CMO book. Nicholas began his career in portfolio management at Freddie Mac and entered the investment industry since 1997. Nicholas graduated with a B.S. in Commerce, with concentrations in Finance and Marketing, from the University of Virginia.

Kevin Lorenz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 26, 2019

3.18

3.2%

Kevin is a portfolio manager for Nuveen’s global fixed income team and heads the leveraged finance sector team, which selects high yield and leveraged loan securities for all portfolios. He is also the lead portfolio manager for the High Yield strategies, co-manager of the Multi-Sector Bond strategy and a member of the Investment Committee, which establishes investment policy for all global fixed income products. Kevin has served in a variety of roles since joining the firm in 1987. He has been investing in high yield over his entire career and has focused exclusively on high yield since 1995. He began his career at the firm as a generalist focusing on the private placement market. Kevin has been quoted in The New York Times, Barron’s, The Wall Street Journal, Reuters and other financial press as well as appearances on CNBC for his seasoned views on the high yield asset class. Kevin graduated with a B.S. in Accounting from Rider University and an M.B.A. in Finance from Indiana University. He holds the CFA designation and is a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts. CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 28.19 5.65 3.19

