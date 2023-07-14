Home
FSEDX (Mutual Fund)

FSEDX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

10.8%

1 yr return

19.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$390 M

Holdings in Top 10

38.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.00%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

FSEDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Fund Summary Fund: Fidelity® Series Emerging Markets Debt Local Currency Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Fidelity Group of Funds
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Constantin Petrov

Fund Description

Normally investing at least 80% of assets in debt securities of issuers in emerging markets and other debt investments that are tied economically to emerging markets and denominated in the local currency of the issuer. Emerging markets include countries that have an emerging stock market as defined by MSCI, countries or markets with low- to middle-income economies as classified by currency of the World Bank, and other countries or markets with similar emerging characteristics. Emerging markets tend to have relatively low gross national product per capita compared to the world's major economies and may have the potential for rapid economic growth. Potentially investing in other types of securities, including debt securities of non-emerging markets foreign issuers and lower-quality debt securities (those of less than investment-grade quality, also referred to as high yield debt securities or junk bonds) of U.S. issuers. Allocating investments across different emerging markets countries. Actively managing the fund's currency exposures. Utilizing forward foreign currency exchange contracts for both hedging and non-hedging purposes. Analyzing a security's structural features and current pricing, trading opportunities, and the credit, currency, and economic risks of the security and its issuer to select investments.
Read More

FSEDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FSEDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.8% -23.5% 4.6% 98.87%
1 Yr 19.3% -24.3% 3.5% 95.06%
3 Yr N/A* -18.9% 13.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -21.4% 6.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -15.8% 5.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FSEDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.9% -58.7% 15.1% N/A
2021 N/A -12.8% 25.4% N/A
2020 N/A -12.0% 25.9% N/A
2019 N/A -19.2% 4.2% N/A
2018 N/A -7.2% 9.9% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FSEDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.8% -23.5% 4.6% 97.17%
1 Yr 19.3% -24.3% 3.5% 95.06%
3 Yr N/A* -18.9% 13.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -21.4% 6.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -15.8% 9.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FSEDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.9% -58.7% 15.1% N/A
2021 N/A -12.8% 25.4% N/A
2020 N/A -7.1% 25.9% N/A
2019 N/A -19.2% 10.9% N/A
2018 N/A -7.2% 9.9% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

FSEDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FSEDX Category Low Category High FSEDX % Rank
Net Assets 390 M 49.1 K 15.5 B 40.28%
Number of Holdings 277 4 2121 82.81%
Net Assets in Top 10 151 M -134 M 1.25 B 23.78%
Weighting of Top 10 38.73% 2.2% 95.0% 14.24%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Fidelity Revere Str Tr 14.97%
  2. Secretaria Tesouro Nacional 0% 5.14%
  3. China (People's Republic Of) 3.28% 3.41%
  4. China (People's Republic Of) 3.28% 3.41%
  5. China (People's Republic Of) 3.28% 3.41%
  6. China (People's Republic Of) 3.28% 3.41%
  7. China (People's Republic Of) 3.28% 3.41%
  8. China (People's Republic Of) 3.28% 3.41%
  9. China (People's Republic Of) 3.28% 3.41%
  10. China (People's Republic Of) 3.28% 3.41%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FSEDX % Rank
Bonds 		83.32% -0.02% 116.66% 83.09%
Cash 		15.82% -16.66% 101.67% 15.19%
Other 		0.86% -3.28% 3.53% 6.88%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.47% 2.07% 24.93%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 1.43%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 26.58% 59.03%

FSEDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FSEDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.00% 0.01% 2.87% 100.00%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.10% 0.28%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.65% N/A

Sales Fees

FSEDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FSEDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.75% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FSEDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 302.00% 62.09%

FSEDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FSEDX Category Low Category High FSEDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 30.37% 36.24%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FSEDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FSEDX Category Low Category High FSEDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.28% 9.04% 36.73%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FSEDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

FSEDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Constantin Petrov

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 30, 2020

1.58

1.6%

Since joining Fidelity Investments in 1996, Mr. Petrov has worked as a research analyst and portfolio manager.

Timothy Gill

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2022

0.33

0.3%

Timothy Gill is a portfolio manager in the High Income and Alternatives division at Fidelity Investments. Fidelity Investments is a leading provider of investment management, retirement planning, portfolio guidance, brokerage, benefits outsourcing, and other financial products and services to institutions, financial intermediaries, and individuals. In this role, Mr. Gill co-manages Fidelity and Fidelity Advisor Global High Income Funds, Fidelity and Fidelity Advisor Total Emerging Markets Funds, Fidelity and Fidelity Advisor New Markets Income Funds, Fidelity and Fidelity Advisor Strategic Income Funds, Fidelity VIP Strategic Income Portfolio, Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Fidelity Emerging Markets Debt Central Fund, and various institutional portfolios for U.S. and non-U.S. investors. Prior to assuming his current portfolio management responsibilities, Mr. Gill was an assistant portfolio manager and research analyst on the emerging markets debt team, where he covered a variety of sovereign credits. Additionally, he was also a trader within the High Income division covering emerging market sovereign debt. He has been in the financial industry since joining Fidelity in 2000 in the foreign trade operations group. Mr. Gill earned his bachelor of science degree in business administration from the University of Vermont. He is also a CFA charterholder and a member of CFA Society Boston.

Nader Nazmi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2022

0.33

0.3%

Nader Nazmi is a research analyst in the High Income and Alternatives division at Fidelity Investments. Fidelity Investments is a leading provider of investment management, retirement planning, portfolio guidance, brokerage, benefits outsourcing, and other financial products and services to institutions, financial intermediaries, and individuals. In this role, Mr. Nazmi is responsible for sovereign debt research covering Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and 18 other Latin American countries that the Emerging Markets Debt team invests in. Prior to joining Fidelity, Mr. Nazmi was managing director, sovereign analyst, and macro strategist on the Emerging Markets Debt team at Wellington Management. Additionally, he has had an extensive career in the financial industry, including positions at: BNP Paribas as director and economist for Latin America, Capital Markets group; Institute of International Finance as deputy director and senior economist, Latin America department; Bank One as director of economic research, Latin America, Banc One Capital Markets; and Central Bank of Ecuador as an international advisor in the research department. Mr. Nazmi has also held several positions in academia, including: senior fellow and visiting professor in the Center for Latin America Studies at Georgetown University; Hollender professor and chairperson of the economics department at Lake Forest College; visiting scholar at the Center for Research on Economic Development at the University of Michigan; and Fulbright Scholar at the University of Sao Paulo. He has been in the financial industry since 1998. Mr. Nazmi earned his bachelor of science degree in economics, summa cum laude, Phi Beta Kappa, from Iowa State University, and both his master's and doctorate degrees in economics from the University of Illinois. He also holds the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) Series 2, 7, 24, and 65 licenses. Additionally, his extensive research in economics and international finance have been published in academic journals, editorial contributions, and a book.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 23.87 6.36 6.11

