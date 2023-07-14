Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
|Period
|FSEBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|18.4%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|18.49%
|1 Yr
|19.6%
|-34.9%
|38.6%
|3.70%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.8%
|93.5%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-30.5%
|97.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|FSEBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.2%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|38.41%
|2021
|N/A
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|N/A
|FSEBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FSEBX % Rank
|Net Assets
|16 M
|1.01 M
|1.21 T
|97.43%
|Number of Holdings
|80
|2
|4154
|58.42%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|4.1 M
|288 K
|270 B
|97.21%
|Weighting of Top 10
|26.80%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|75.08%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FSEBX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.25%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|41.28%
|Cash
|0.54%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|65.43%
|Other
|0.21%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|4.91%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|31.40%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|27.34%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|28.53%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FSEBX % Rank
|Technology
|22.46%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|64.01%
|Healthcare
|14.88%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|37.21%
|Financial Services
|14.03%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|40.74%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.02%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|18.68%
|Industrials
|10.81%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|26.11%
|Consumer Defense
|9.04%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|18.45%
|Communication Services
|4.98%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|86.14%
|Energy
|4.24%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|43.19%
|Real Estate
|3.25%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|29.94%
|Utilities
|2.49%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|55.51%
|Basic Materials
|1.81%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|80.55%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FSEBX % Rank
|US
|90.42%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|78.79%
|Non US
|8.83%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|13.51%
|FSEBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.01%
|49.27%
|35.41%
|Management Fee
|0.53%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|51.52%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|FSEBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|FSEBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FSEBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|496.00%
|N/A
|FSEBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FSEBX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.13%
|0.00%
|24.06%
|21.52%
|FSEBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|FSEBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FSEBX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|N/A
|FSEBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 19, 2022
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 11, 2022
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 15, 2021
0.96
1.0%
Nicole Connolly is head of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) investing and a portfolio manager in the Equity division at Fidelity Investments. Fidelity Investments is a leading provider of investment management, retirement planning, portfolio guidance, brokerage, benefits outsourcing, and other financial products and services to institutions, financial intermediaries, and individuals.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 15, 2021
0.96
1.0%
Michael Robertson is a quantitative analyst in the Equity division at Fidelity Investments. Fidelity Investments is a leading provider of investment management, retirement planning, portfolio guidance, brokerage, benefits outsourcing, and other financial products and services to institutions, financial intermediaries and individuals.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.18
|2.42
