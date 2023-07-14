Home
Vitals

YTD Return

18.4%

1 yr return

19.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$16 M

Holdings in Top 10

26.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

FSEBX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 18.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Fidelity Advisor® Sustainable U.S. Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Fidelity Investments
  • Inception Date
    Jun 15, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Nicole Connolly

Fund Description

Normally investing primarily in equity securities. Normally investing at least 80% of assets in equity securities of U.S. companies that Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC (FMR) (the Adviser) believes have proven or improving sustainability practices based on an evaluation of such companies' individual environmental, social, and governance (ESG) profile. Using the Adviser's proprietary ESG ratings process to evaluate the current state of an issuer’s sustainability practices using a data-driven framework that includes both proprietary and third party data, and also provide a qualitative forward looking assessment of an issuer’s sustainability outlook provided by the Adviser's fundamental research analysts and ESG team. The Adviser's ESG ratings of issuers are derived from multiple factors, including an issuer's environmental profile, which may include, but is not limited to, carbon and toxic emissions, water management, waste management, vulnerability to the physical impacts of climate change, and research and investment into products, services, and energies that reduce emissions and/or provide opportunities to transition to less carbon-intensive products or operations. An assessment of a firm’s social profile includes, but is not limited to, its approach to diversity and inclusion, human capital management, data privacy, product safety and human rights. With respect to governance, the independence and diversity of an issuer's board, its compensation practices and board oversight of critical ESG issues are considered as part of the assessment. These factors are weighted based on how material the Adviser believes each factor is to an issuer's financial outlook, and not all factors may be applicable to all issuers. Investing in issuers that the Adviser believes deliver tangible environmental or social impact through core business operations. An assessment of the impact characteristics of an issuer may involve corporate engagement and an analysis of issuer alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals using qualitative analysis as well as proprietary or third-party data. For example, issuers that provide access to clean water, education, or clean energy through their core business may be considered to deliver tangible impact. Investing in securities of domestic and foreign issuers. In addition to the ESG ratings process, using fundamental analysis of factors such as each issuer's financial condition and industry position, as well as market and economic conditions, to select investments. Employing sustainable investing exclusion criteria to avoid investments in issuers that are directly engaged in, and/or derive significant revenue from, certain industries. Please see “Fund Basics – Investment Details – Sustainable Investing Exclusions” for additional information.
Read More

FSEBX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FSEBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.4% -14.3% 35.6% 18.49%
1 Yr 19.6% -34.9% 38.6% 3.70%
3 Yr N/A* -27.8% 93.5% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -30.5% 97.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -18.8% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FSEBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.2% -56.3% 28.9% 38.41%
2021 N/A -20.5% 152.6% N/A
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -8.3% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -13.5% 12.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FSEBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.4% -20.5% 35.6% 15.56%
1 Yr 19.6% -34.9% 40.3% 1.89%
3 Yr N/A* -27.8% 93.5% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -29.8% 97.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FSEBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.2% -56.3% 28.9% 38.49%
2021 N/A -20.5% 152.6% N/A
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -8.3% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -10.9% 12.6% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

FSEBX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FSEBX Category Low Category High FSEBX % Rank
Net Assets 16 M 1.01 M 1.21 T 97.43%
Number of Holdings 80 2 4154 58.42%
Net Assets in Top 10 4.1 M 288 K 270 B 97.21%
Weighting of Top 10 26.80% 1.8% 106.2% 75.08%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 6.29%
  2. Prologis Inc 3.22%
  3. Fidelity Revere Str Tr 2.55%
  4. Danaher Corp 2.40%
  5. NVIDIA Corp 2.29%
  6. Merck & Co Inc 2.28%
  7. The Travelers Companies Inc 2.22%
  8. Intuit Inc 2.17%
  9. Apple Inc 2.17%
  10. Marriott International Inc Class A 2.15%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FSEBX % Rank
Stocks 		99.25% 0.00% 130.24% 41.28%
Cash 		0.54% -102.29% 100.00% 65.43%
Other 		0.21% -13.91% 134.98% 4.91%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 31.40%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 27.34%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 28.53%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FSEBX % Rank
Technology 		22.46% 0.00% 48.94% 64.01%
Healthcare 		14.88% 0.00% 60.70% 37.21%
Financial Services 		14.03% 0.00% 55.59% 40.74%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.02% 0.00% 30.33% 18.68%
Industrials 		10.81% 0.00% 29.90% 26.11%
Consumer Defense 		9.04% 0.00% 47.71% 18.45%
Communication Services 		4.98% 0.00% 27.94% 86.14%
Energy 		4.24% 0.00% 41.64% 43.19%
Real Estate 		3.25% 0.00% 31.91% 29.94%
Utilities 		2.49% 0.00% 20.91% 55.51%
Basic Materials 		1.81% 0.00% 25.70% 80.55%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FSEBX % Rank
US 		90.42% 0.00% 127.77% 78.79%
Non US 		8.83% 0.00% 32.38% 13.51%

FSEBX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FSEBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.01% 49.27% 35.41%
Management Fee 0.53% 0.00% 2.00% 51.52%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

FSEBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FSEBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FSEBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 496.00% N/A

FSEBX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FSEBX Category Low Category High FSEBX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.13% 0.00% 24.06% 21.52%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FSEBX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FSEBX Category Low Category High FSEBX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -54.00% 6.06% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FSEBX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FSEBX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Nicole Connolly

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 15, 2021

0.96

1.0%

Nicole Connolly is head of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) investing and a portfolio manager in the Equity division at Fidelity Investments. Fidelity Investments is a leading provider of investment management, retirement planning, portfolio guidance, brokerage, benefits outsourcing, and other financial products and services to institutions, financial intermediaries, and individuals.

Michael Robertson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 15, 2021

0.96

1.0%

Michael Robertson is a quantitative analyst in the Equity division at Fidelity Investments. Fidelity Investments is a leading provider of investment management, retirement planning, portfolio guidance, brokerage, benefits outsourcing, and other financial products and services to institutions, financial intermediaries and individuals.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

