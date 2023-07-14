Home
Vitals

YTD Return

33.7%

1 yr return

22.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

6.2%

Net Assets

$9.73 B

Holdings in Top 10

62.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$26.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.67%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 10.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

FSCSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 33.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.17%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Fidelity® Select Software & IT Services Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Fidelity Investments
  • Inception Date
    Jul 29, 1985
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Ali Khan

Fund Description

Normally investing primarily in common stocks. Normally investing at least 80% of assets in securities of companies principally engaged in research, design, production, or distribution of products or processes that relate to software or information-based services. Investing in domestic and foreign issuers. Using fundamental analysis of factors such as each issuer's financial condition and industry position, as well as market and economic conditions, to select investments.
Read More

FSCSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FSCSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 33.7% -29.2% 72.6% 61.80%
1 Yr 22.9% -40.8% 65.2% 45.49%
3 Yr 4.7%* -40.4% 28.1% 39.73%
5 Yr 6.2%* -30.5% 25.6% 39.17%
10 Yr 10.0%* -15.0% 24.7% 36.07%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FSCSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -34.4% -73.9% 35.7% 27.11%
2021 5.2% -25.6% 45.1% 41.96%
2020 11.0% 1.8% 60.0% 63.21%
2019 5.0% -15.0% 13.7% 80.79%
2018 -0.4% -12.8% 31.5% 17.20%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FSCSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 33.7% -54.1% 72.3% 48.07%
1 Yr 22.9% -62.3% 65.2% 30.34%
3 Yr 4.7%* -40.4% 36.7% 43.93%
5 Yr 6.2%* -30.5% 29.2% 49.22%
10 Yr 13.8%* -15.0% 25.4% 34.03%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FSCSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -34.4% -73.9% 35.7% 27.11%
2021 5.2% -25.6% 45.1% 41.96%
2020 11.0% 1.8% 60.0% 63.21%
2019 5.0% -15.0% 13.7% 80.79%
2018 0.0% -12.8% 31.5% 26.88%

NAV & Total Return History

FSCSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FSCSX Category Low Category High FSCSX % Rank
Net Assets 9.73 B 3.5 M 52.7 B 2.14%
Number of Holdings 81 10 397 25.42%
Net Assets in Top 10 6.41 B 1.21 M 30.3 B 2.12%
Weighting of Top 10 62.53% 7.6% 100.0% 12.29%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 25.41%
  2. Visa Inc Class A 7.41%
  3. Mastercard Inc Class A 6.90%
  4. Adobe Inc 5.47%
  5. Salesforce Inc 4.97%
  6. Alphabet Inc Class A 2.78%
  7. Fidelity Revere Str Tr 2.72%
  8. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp Class A 2.60%
  9. Palo Alto Networks Inc 2.60%
  10. PayPal Holdings Inc 2.32%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FSCSX % Rank
Stocks 		99.97% 68.59% 100.53% 12.29%
Cash 		0.03% -0.53% 15.91% 84.32%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.84% 17.80%
Other 		0.00% -1.08% 26.87% 24.15%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 15.25%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.72% 14.83%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FSCSX % Rank
Technology 		74.33% 2.80% 100.00% 38.98%
Financial Services 		16.63% 0.00% 38.36% 2.54%
Communication Services 		7.00% 0.00% 97.05% 69.07%
Industrials 		1.70% 0.00% 38.68% 46.19%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.33% 0.00% 32.97% 77.12%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.17% 13.14%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 15.05% 33.05%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 25.57% 58.05%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 1.24% 12.71%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 5.64% 21.19%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 2.38% 20.76%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FSCSX % Rank
US 		97.37% 19.45% 100.53% 9.32%
Non US 		2.60% 0.00% 80.40% 89.41%

FSCSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FSCSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.67% 0.08% 3.60% 74.89%
Management Fee 0.52% 0.03% 1.95% 21.79%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

FSCSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FSCSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 67.50%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FSCSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 10.00% 0.69% 281.00% 5.43%

FSCSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FSCSX Category Low Category High FSCSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 18.85% 30.93%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FSCSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FSCSX Category Low Category High FSCSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.17% -2.30% 2.08% 32.61%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FSCSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FSCSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ali Khan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2014

7.92

7.9%

Ali Khan is a research analyst and portfolio manager in the Equity division at Fidelity Investments. In this role, Mr. Khan manages Fidelity Information Technology Central Fund, along with the technology sleeves of the FIAM Small/Mid Cap Core Fund and the IT and Telecom sleeves of the Fidelity Stock Selector Mid-Cap Fund. He also manages the Fidelity Select Software and IT services portfolio and provides research coverage for the software industry including Apple, Microsoft, Oracle, Adobe, and Salesforce.com. Additionally, he co-manages the Fidelity Stock Selector All Cap Fund. Mr. Khan earned his bachelor of arts degree in economics and political science from Amherst College.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 32.43 8.33 1.41

