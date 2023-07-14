Ali Khan is a research analyst and portfolio manager in the Equity division at Fidelity Investments. In this role, Mr. Khan manages Fidelity Information Technology Central Fund, along with the technology sleeves of the FIAM Small/Mid Cap Core Fund and the IT and Telecom sleeves of the Fidelity Stock Selector Mid-Cap Fund. He also manages the Fidelity Select Software and IT services portfolio and provides research coverage for the software industry including Apple, Microsoft, Oracle, Adobe, and Salesforce.com. Additionally, he co-manages the Fidelity Stock Selector All Cap Fund. Mr. Khan earned his bachelor of arts degree in economics and political science from Amherst College.