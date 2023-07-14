Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
33.7%
1 yr return
22.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
4.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
6.2%
Net Assets
$9.73 B
Holdings in Top 10
62.5%
Expense Ratio 0.67%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 10.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|FSCSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-34.4%
|-73.9%
|35.7%
|27.11%
|2021
|5.2%
|-25.6%
|45.1%
|41.96%
|2020
|11.0%
|1.8%
|60.0%
|63.21%
|2019
|5.0%
|-15.0%
|13.7%
|80.79%
|2018
|-0.4%
|-12.8%
|31.5%
|17.20%
|Period
|FSCSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|FSCSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FSCSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|9.73 B
|3.5 M
|52.7 B
|2.14%
|Number of Holdings
|81
|10
|397
|25.42%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|6.41 B
|1.21 M
|30.3 B
|2.12%
|Weighting of Top 10
|62.53%
|7.6%
|100.0%
|12.29%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FSCSX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.97%
|68.59%
|100.53%
|12.29%
|Cash
|0.03%
|-0.53%
|15.91%
|84.32%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.84%
|17.80%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.08%
|26.87%
|24.15%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|15.25%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.72%
|14.83%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FSCSX % Rank
|Technology
|74.33%
|2.80%
|100.00%
|38.98%
|Financial Services
|16.63%
|0.00%
|38.36%
|2.54%
|Communication Services
|7.00%
|0.00%
|97.05%
|69.07%
|Industrials
|1.70%
|0.00%
|38.68%
|46.19%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.33%
|0.00%
|32.97%
|77.12%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.17%
|13.14%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.05%
|33.05%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.57%
|58.05%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.24%
|12.71%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.64%
|21.19%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.38%
|20.76%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FSCSX % Rank
|US
|97.37%
|19.45%
|100.53%
|9.32%
|Non US
|2.60%
|0.00%
|80.40%
|89.41%
|FSCSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.67%
|0.08%
|3.60%
|74.89%
|Management Fee
|0.52%
|0.03%
|1.95%
|21.79%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.50%
|N/A
|FSCSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|FSCSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|67.50%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FSCSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|10.00%
|0.69%
|281.00%
|5.43%
|FSCSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FSCSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.85%
|30.93%
|FSCSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|FSCSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FSCSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.17%
|-2.30%
|2.08%
|32.61%
|FSCSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 06, 2004
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2014
7.92
7.9%
Ali Khan is a research analyst and portfolio manager in the Equity division at Fidelity Investments. In this role, Mr. Khan manages Fidelity Information Technology Central Fund, along with the technology sleeves of the FIAM Small/Mid Cap Core Fund and the IT and Telecom sleeves of the Fidelity Stock Selector Mid-Cap Fund. He also manages the Fidelity Select Software and IT services portfolio and provides research coverage for the software industry including Apple, Microsoft, Oracle, Adobe, and Salesforce.com. Additionally, he co-manages the Fidelity Stock Selector All Cap Fund. Mr. Khan earned his bachelor of arts degree in economics and political science from Amherst College.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|32.43
|8.33
|1.41
