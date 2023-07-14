Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
|Period
|FSCCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.3%
|-28.3%
|20.0%
|97.50%
|1 Yr
|6.7%
|-49.3%
|235.3%
|25.21%
|3 Yr
|17.2%*
|-17.5%
|116.2%
|49.33%
|5 Yr
|0.2%*
|-24.3%
|45.7%
|15.06%
|10 Yr
|5.1%*
|-20.9%
|25.2%
|5.75%
* Annualized
|FSCCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FSCCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|549 M
|1.55 M
|47.3 B
|38.72%
|Number of Holdings
|85
|10
|1551
|63.54%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|97.1 M
|812 K
|2.82 B
|39.79%
|Weighting of Top 10
|17.69%
|4.7%
|95.7%
|51.79%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FSCCX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.95%
|14.38%
|100.16%
|46.04%
|Other
|1.07%
|-0.88%
|5.25%
|5.21%
|Cash
|0.33%
|-52.43%
|47.85%
|52.08%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.63%
|5.21%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.63%
|1.88%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|51.67%
|3.13%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FSCCX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.62%
|5.25%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|34.03%
|67.02%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.41%
|19.54%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.65%
|48.61%
|69.75%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.76%
|49.58%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.90%
|49.58%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.42%
|40.13%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.90%
|68.07%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.67%
|77.73%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|51.62%
|62.61%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|67.30%
|37.61%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FSCCX % Rank
|US
|98.95%
|11.42%
|100.16%
|24.38%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|78.53%
|65.21%
|FSCCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.01%
|0.05%
|2.66%
|66.67%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|52.90%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|0.36%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.35%
|N/A
|FSCCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FSCCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.17%
|0.00%
|9.02%
|20.58%
|FSCCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|FSCCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FSCCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.43%
|4.13%
|48.94%
|FSCCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.158
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.271
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.202
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.172
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.151
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2009
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2008
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2007
|$0.169
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2006
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2005
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2004
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2004
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2004
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2003
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2003
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2003
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2002
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2002
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2001
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 1998
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 1998
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 1998
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 1998
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 25, 2005
16.86
16.9%
Karen is a portfolio manager of Nuveen’s Small Cap Value and Mid Cap Value strategies and related institutional portfolios. She joined the team managing Small Cap Value in 2005 and she took over primary portfolio management responsibilities for Mid Cap Value in 2012. Prior to her management roles, she was responsible for equity research in the financial sector for the small cap value team.Karen began working in the investment industry and joined the firm in 1984 as an equity portfolio manager and equity research analyst. From 1989 to 1999 she served as an institutional portfolio manager and head of the fixed income group for the Ohio/Kentucky region at PNC Financial, before rejoining the firm in 1999. Karen also worked in equity research and fund management for PNC Financial and has been an adjunct associate professor at the University of Cincinnati, where she taught Finance and Economics.Karen graduated with a B.S.B.A. and an M.B.A. from Xavier University and a J.D. from Salmon P. Chase College of Law. She holds the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 13, 2017
5.13
5.1%
David is a portfolio manager of Nuveen’s Small Cap Value strategies and related institutional portfolios. He is also a senior equity research analyst for the small cap value team, specializing in the energy, materials, technology, and utilities sectors.David joined the firm in 1997 as an equity research analyst supporting the mid-and large-cap teams. He joined the small cap value team in 2001 as a dedicated research analyst covering multiple sectors. Previously, he was a securities analyst at The State of Wisconsin Investment Board and a lending officer at both Shawmut National Bank and Bank of New England. David began working in the investment industry in 1990.David graduated with a B.A. from St. Lawrence University and an M.B.A. from the University of Connecticut. David holds the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.GBI-1027670PR-E1219P
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|37.45
|8.16
|3.58
