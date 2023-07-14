Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Nuveen Small Cap Value Fund

FSCAX | Fund

$26.42

$614 M

0.92%

$0.24

1.25%

Vitals

YTD Return

5.1%

1 yr return

6.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

17.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.2%

Net Assets

$614 M

Holdings in Top 10

19.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$26.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.25%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 36.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$3,000

IRA

$2,500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

FSCAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 17.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.16%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Nuveen Small Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Nuveen
  • Inception Date
    Aug 01, 1994
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Karen Bowie

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of the sum of its net assets and the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks of small-capitalization companies. Small-capitalization companies are defined as companies that have market capitalizations within the market capitalization range of the companies in the Russell 2000® Index on the last business day of the month in which its most recent reconstitution was completed. Reconstitution of the index currently is completed in June of each year. On June 30, 2021, the range of the index was $76 million to $29.1 billion. 
In selecting stocks, the Fund’s sub-adviser invests in companies that it believes meet at least two of the following criteria: 
·Undervalued relative to other companies in the same industry or market. 
·Good or improving fundamentals. 
·An identifiable catalyst that could close the gap between market value and fair value over the next one to two years. 
The Fund’s sub-adviser will generally sell a stock if the stock hits its price target, the company’s fundamentals or competitive position significantly deteriorate, or if a better alternative exists in the marketplace. 
The Fund may invest up to 15% of its total assets in non-dollar denominated equity securities of non-U.S. issuers. In addition, the Fund may invest up to 25% of its assets, collectively, in non-dollar denominated equity securities of non-U.S. issuers and in dollar-denominated equity securities of non-U.S. issuers that are either listed on a U.S. stock exchange or represented by depositary receipts that may or may not be sponsored by a domestic bank. Up to 15% of the Fund’s total assets may be invested in equity securities of emerging market issuers. 
The Fund may utilize options, futures contracts, options on futures contracts, and forward foreign currency exchange contracts (“derivatives”). The Fund may use these derivatives to manage market or business risk, enhance the Fund’s return, or hedge against adverse movements in currency exchange rates. 
Read More

FSCAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FSCAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.1% -10.6% 21.3% 65.51%
1 Yr 6.7% -16.4% 28.1% 42.30%
3 Yr 17.1%* -15.7% 112.5% 17.09%
5 Yr 0.2%* -24.5% 42.5% 37.99%
10 Yr 5.0%* -21.2% 23.2% 10.58%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FSCAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.5% -36.7% 212.9% 30.82%
2021 15.9% -38.4% 60.6% 11.39%
2020 -1.6% -9.3% 66.8% 86.05%
2019 3.8% -5.9% 7.6% 72.26%
2018 -5.3% -12.3% -1.2% 49.37%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FSCAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.1% -12.9% 21.3% 62.69%
1 Yr 6.7% -16.4% 46.4% 39.18%
3 Yr 17.1%* -15.7% 112.5% 15.24%
5 Yr 0.9%* -19.0% 42.5% 35.71%
10 Yr 6.0%* -10.1% 23.2% 19.67%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FSCAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.5% -36.7% 212.9% 30.82%
2021 15.9% -38.4% 60.6% 11.39%
2020 -1.6% -7.6% 66.8% 86.05%
2019 3.8% -5.9% 7.6% 72.26%
2018 -4.6% -12.3% -1.2% 55.14%

NAV & Total Return History

FSCAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FSCAX Category Low Category High FSCAX % Rank
Net Assets 614 M 1.55 M 47.3 B 40.04%
Number of Holdings 89 10 1551 63.24%
Net Assets in Top 10 124 M 812 K 2.82 B 41.58%
Weighting of Top 10 19.03% 4.8% 95.7% 52.43%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. CNX Resources Corp 2.39%
  2. Air Transport Services Group Inc 1.99%
  3. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp Class A 1.99%
  4. Matador Resources Co 1.98%
  5. TFI International Inc 1.88%
  6. WESCO International Inc 1.87%
  7. Gibraltar Industries Inc 1.86%
  8. M/I Homes Inc 1.83%
  9. Piper Sandler Cos 1.82%
  10. LXP Industrial Trust 1.82%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FSCAX % Rank
Stocks 		98.70% 14.38% 100.16% 45.73%
Cash 		1.30% -52.43% 47.85% 53.61%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.63% 98.69%
Other 		0.00% -0.88% 5.25% 96.28%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.63% 98.69%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 51.67% 98.69%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FSCAX % Rank
Financial Services 		23.59% 0.00% 35.71% 49.45%
Industrials 		14.92% 0.65% 48.61% 70.64%
Real Estate 		11.65% 0.00% 44.41% 20.09%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.18% 0.00% 51.62% 63.58%
Energy 		9.11% 0.00% 29.42% 40.62%
Technology 		7.56% 0.00% 34.03% 68.21%
Utilities 		6.37% 0.00% 13.86% 5.96%
Healthcare 		6.32% 0.00% 25.76% 49.67%
Basic Materials 		6.17% 0.00% 67.30% 38.63%
Consumer Defense 		2.35% 0.00% 13.22% 80.57%
Communication Services 		1.77% 0.00% 24.90% 68.87%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FSCAX % Rank
US 		96.93% 11.42% 100.16% 23.63%
Non US 		1.77% 0.00% 78.53% 66.08%

FSCAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FSCAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.25% 0.05% 37.36% 45.81%
Management Fee 0.78% 0.00% 1.50% 52.49%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 67.04%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.35% N/A

Sales Fees

FSCAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 0.00% 5.75% 47.62%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FSCAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FSCAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 36.00% 7.00% 252.00% 25.44%

FSCAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FSCAX Category Low Category High FSCAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.92% 0.00% 7.65% 99.35%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FSCAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FSCAX Category Low Category High FSCAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.16% -1.43% 4.13% 68.14%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FSCAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FSCAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Karen Bowie

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 25, 2005

16.86

16.9%

Karen is a portfolio manager of Nuveen’s Small Cap Value and Mid Cap Value strategies and related institutional portfolios. She joined the team managing Small Cap Value in 2005 and she took over primary portfolio management responsibilities for Mid Cap Value in 2012. Prior to her management roles, she was responsible for equity research in the financial sector for the small cap value team.Karen began working in the investment industry and joined the firm in 1984 as an equity portfolio manager and equity research analyst. From 1989 to 1999 she served as an institutional portfolio manager and head of the fixed income group for the Ohio/Kentucky region at PNC Financial, before rejoining the firm in 1999. Karen also worked in equity research and fund management for PNC Financial and has been an adjunct associate professor at the University of Cincinnati, where she taught Finance and Economics.Karen graduated with a B.S.B.A. and an M.B.A. from Xavier University and a J.D. from Salmon P. Chase College of Law. She holds the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.

David Johnson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 13, 2017

5.13

5.1%

David is a portfolio manager of Nuveen’s Small Cap Value strategies and related institutional portfolios. He is also a senior equity research analyst for the small cap value team, specializing in the energy, materials, technology, and utilities sectors.David joined the firm in 1997 as an equity research analyst supporting the mid-and large-cap teams. He joined the small cap value team in 2001 as a dedicated research analyst covering multiple sectors. Previously, he was a securities analyst at The State of Wisconsin Investment Board and a lending officer at both Shawmut National Bank and Bank of New England. David began working in the investment industry in 1990.David graduated with a B.A. from St. Lawrence University and an M.B.A. from the University of Connecticut. David holds the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.GBI-1027670PR-E1219P

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 37.45 8.18 3.58

