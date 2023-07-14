Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
|Period
|FSBLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.9%
|-23.7%
|16.4%
|55.79%
|1 Yr
|6.4%
|-8.9%
|48.3%
|61.37%
|3 Yr
|-2.7%*
|-2.2%
|16.4%
|40.98%
|5 Yr
|-1.7%*
|-0.7%
|13.4%
|28.27%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|0.9%
|11.8%
|42.06%
* Annualized
|Period
|FSBLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.8%
|-40.8%
|20.6%
|93.35%
|2021
|-3.1%
|-21.0%
|24.5%
|19.36%
|2020
|3.2%
|-24.2%
|27.8%
|25.23%
|2019
|3.5%
|-23.1%
|11.7%
|77.11%
|2018
|-2.9%
|-100.0%
|20.6%
|8.45%
|Period
|FSBLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.9%
|-23.7%
|16.4%
|54.51%
|1 Yr
|6.4%
|-12.8%
|48.3%
|55.51%
|3 Yr
|-2.7%*
|-3.4%
|16.4%
|36.68%
|5 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-1.1%
|13.4%
|27.00%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|0.9%
|11.8%
|39.78%
* Annualized
|Period
|FSBLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.8%
|-40.8%
|20.6%
|93.35%
|2021
|-3.1%
|-21.0%
|24.5%
|19.36%
|2020
|3.2%
|-24.2%
|27.8%
|25.23%
|2019
|3.5%
|-23.1%
|11.7%
|35.24%
|2018
|-1.7%
|-2.9%
|23.1%
|13.62%
|FSBLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FSBLX % Rank
|Net Assets
|359 M
|1.12 M
|110 B
|52.05%
|Number of Holdings
|1330
|2
|10961
|13.78%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|83.2 M
|-31.7 M
|22 B
|59.92%
|Weighting of Top 10
|23.96%
|10.8%
|100.0%
|67.85%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FSBLX % Rank
|Stocks
|67.11%
|-45.72%
|98.42%
|39.67%
|Bonds
|28.12%
|-39.76%
|93.84%
|38.20%
|Cash
|3.57%
|-97.12%
|185.58%
|45.30%
|Other
|1.13%
|-1.25%
|197.12%
|78.71%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.05%
|0.00%
|25.49%
|70.15%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.03%
|-0.03%
|14.00%
|41.13%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FSBLX % Rank
|Financial Services
|16.41%
|0.00%
|30.34%
|22.51%
|Technology
|16.35%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|25.27%
|Healthcare
|13.04%
|0.00%
|30.30%
|47.98%
|Industrials
|9.97%
|0.09%
|32.39%
|26.54%
|Consumer Defense
|8.95%
|0.00%
|31.85%
|60.08%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.92%
|0.00%
|20.84%
|21.23%
|Energy
|7.45%
|0.00%
|38.61%
|72.61%
|Basic Materials
|5.80%
|0.00%
|60.23%
|59.24%
|Communication Services
|5.43%
|0.00%
|28.59%
|35.88%
|Utilities
|4.39%
|0.00%
|40.29%
|77.07%
|Real Estate
|3.28%
|0.00%
|90.14%
|71.76%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FSBLX % Rank
|US
|39.08%
|-4.82%
|95.75%
|24.43%
|Non US
|28.03%
|-46.69%
|57.06%
|63.47%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FSBLX % Rank
|Government
|36.52%
|0.00%
|98.64%
|28.39%
|Corporate
|31.43%
|0.00%
|99.90%
|44.68%
|Securitized
|19.02%
|0.00%
|83.28%
|31.73%
|Cash & Equivalents
|12.45%
|0.10%
|100.00%
|55.74%
|Derivative
|0.59%
|0.00%
|41.88%
|29.02%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.28%
|55.74%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FSBLX % Rank
|US
|16.32%
|-177.12%
|87.76%
|57.20%
|Non US
|11.80%
|-39.00%
|137.36%
|23.80%
|FSBLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.95%
|0.16%
|2.71%
|74.53%
|Management Fee
|0.66%
|0.00%
|1.70%
|44.97%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.01%
|0.70%
|53.16%
|FSBLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.50%
|N/A
|FSBLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FSBLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|101.00%
|0.00%
|441.00%
|74.88%
|FSBLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FSBLX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.78%
|0.00%
|10.92%
|20.17%
|FSBLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|FSBLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FSBLX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.54%
|-5.20%
|6.33%
|47.28%
|FSBLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.112
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.124
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.151
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 17, 2007
14.8
14.8%
Mr. Goodger joined Federated in July 2005 as a Quantitative Analyst. He became an Assistant Vice President of the Fund's Adviser in January 2007 and a Vice President in March 2009. He became a Senior Portfolio Manager in 2014. From September 2003 to July 2005, Mr. Goodger was a Research Associate for the U.S. Equity Strategy Team at Lehman Brothers. Mr. Goodger earned his B.A. in Economics from the University of California at Davis, his M.A. in International Studies from the University of Washington and his Ph.D. in Economics from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2012
9.42
9.4%
Mr. Salib joined Federated in April 1999 as a Senior Fixed Income Trader/Assistant Vice President of the emerging markets affiliated fund's Adviser. In July 2000, he was named a Vice President and in 2007 was named Senior Vice President. From January 1994 through March 1999, Mr. Salib was employed as a Senior Global Fixed Income Analyst with UBS Brinson, Inc. Mr. Salib received his B.A. with a major in Economics from Stony Brook University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 08, 2014
8.15
8.2%
Mr. Wu joined Federated in 2006 as a Senior Quantitative Analyst in the domestic fixed income area, focusing on structured products, and in 2010 was appointed Assistant Vice President of the Fund's Adviser. In 2014, after multiple years managing institutional portfolios, he became a Vice President and was appointed Senior Investment Analyst and Portfolio Manager. Before joining Federated, Mr. Wu was a Financial Analyst and Documentation Manager at Quantitative Risk Management, Inc. from 2004 to 2006 and a Lead Software Engineer at Motorola, Inc. from 2000 to 2004. Mr. Wu has received the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, B.S. from Beijing Normal University, M.S. from University of Illinois at Chicago and M.B.A. from the University of Chicago, Graduate School of Business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 28, 2016
6.34
6.3%
Steven Chiavarone, CFA, Vice President, Portfolio Manager, Equity Strategist. Responsible for portfolio management and research in the global asset allocation area, as well as helping to formulate Federated Hermes’ views on the economy, the financial markets and the firm’s investment positioning strategies as a member of the Macro Economic Policy and PRISM Asset Allocation committees. Previous associations: Project Analyst, PWM Investments, U.S. Trust Co.; Project Manager, U.S. Trust Co. B.A., Drew University. Joined Federated Hermes 2007; Investment Experience: 16 Years.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 01, 2017
4.83
4.8%
John F. Sherman, CFA, has been the Fund's Portfolio Manager responsible for asset allocation (including the selection of any exchange-traded funds and derivatives used in the asset allocation process) and the selection of REIT securities for the Fund since October 2002. He is Vice President of the Trust with respect to the Fund. Mr. Sherman joined MDT Advisers in 2000. He has over 20 years of experience analyzing financial markets. Prior to joining the Adviser, Mr. Sherman served as a Vice President and Senior Analyst for Citizens Financial Group from 1999 to 2000 and as a Senior Analyst for FDIC from 1991 to 1999. He is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Boston. He received a B.S.B.A. from North Adams State College, and an M.B.A. from Boston University Graduate School of Management.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 15, 2018
3.96
4.0%
Qun Liu, CFA is jointly responsible for the asset allocation and U.S. and non-U.S. security selection of the Fund. She has been with Federated since 2012; has worked in investment management since 2005; and has managed investment portfolios since 2018. Education: B.S., Ocean University of China; M.S., The Ohio State University; M.B.A., University of Chicago, Graduate School of Business.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.03
|30.27
|6.52
|9.25
