Employing a convertible arbitrage strategy, which involves gaining exposure to a portfolio of convertible securities (typically debt securities or preferred stocks that can be exchanged for, or convert automatically to, common stock), and hedging the equity risk inherent in these securities by selling short the common stock into which the securities may be converted.Executing the fund's convertible arbitrage strategy through investments in derivative instruments, principally total return swap agreements on individual securities.Providing income and returns from investments in interest and dividend-paying convertible securities and trading based on the pricing inefficiencies of the options embedded in the convertible securities.Engaging in transactions that may have a leveraging effect on the fund, including long and short investments in derivatives - such as swaps (including credit default swaps and total return swaps), forward contracts, futures, and options - to seek to hedge risks such as issuer, equity market, credit, interest rate and foreign currency risks, or to enhance the returns of the fund.Investing in convertible debt, non-convertible debt, and preferred securities (either directly or through total return swaps) of any maturity and any quality (including unrated debt securities and lower-quality debt securities of less than investment grade-quality, also referred to as high yield debt securities or junk bonds).Investing in securities of small- and mid-capitalization companies (generally defined as those companies with market capitalizations similar to those of companies included in the Russell 2500™ Index), directly or through the use of derivatives.Investing in domestic and foreign issuers.