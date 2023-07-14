Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Fidelity® Series All-Sector Equity Fund

mutual fund
FSAEX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.49 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (FSAEX) Primary
FSAEX (Mutual Fund)

Fidelity® Series All-Sector Equity Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.49 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (FSAEX) Primary
FSAEX (Mutual Fund)

Fidelity® Series All-Sector Equity Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.49 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (FSAEX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Fidelity® Series All-Sector Equity Fund

FSAEX | Fund

$10.49

$3.22 B

0.04%

$0.00

-

Vitals

YTD Return

20.2%

1 yr return

15.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.3%

Net Assets

$3.22 B

Holdings in Top 10

28.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 44.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Fidelity® Series All-Sector Equity Fund

FSAEX | Fund

$10.49

$3.22 B

0.04%

$0.00

-

FSAEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 20.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency None
  • Net Income Ratio 1.04%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Fidelity® Series All-Sector Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Fidelity Investments
  • Inception Date
    Oct 17, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Douglas Simmons

FSAEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FSAEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 20.2% -14.3% 35.6% 7.62%
1 Yr 15.4% -34.9% 38.6% 29.38%
3 Yr 1.5%* -27.8% 93.5% 77.99%
5 Yr -4.3%* -30.5% 97.2% 90.64%
10 Yr -2.7%* -18.8% 37.4% 93.01%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FSAEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.6% -56.3% 28.9% 83.61%
2021 1.8% -20.5% 152.6% 88.79%
2020 3.4% -13.9% 183.6% 57.02%
2019 4.9% -8.3% 8.9% 61.17%
2018 -7.6% -13.5% 12.6% 97.25%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FSAEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 20.2% -20.5% 35.6% 6.12%
1 Yr 15.4% -34.9% 40.3% 22.94%
3 Yr 1.5%* -27.8% 93.5% 78.42%
5 Yr -4.3%* -29.8% 97.2% 93.64%
10 Yr 3.9%* -13.5% 37.4% 77.55%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FSAEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.6% -56.3% 28.9% 83.69%
2021 1.8% -20.5% 152.6% 88.79%
2020 3.4% -13.9% 183.6% 56.93%
2019 4.9% -8.3% 8.9% 61.68%
2018 -6.8% -10.9% 12.6% 99.11%

NAV & Total Return History

FSAEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FSAEX Category Low Category High FSAEX % Rank
Net Assets 3.22 B 1.01 M 1.21 T 32.40%
Number of Holdings 285 2 4154 27.55%
Net Assets in Top 10 928 M 288 K 270 B 35.32%
Weighting of Top 10 28.58% 1.8% 106.2% 65.08%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 6.27%
  2. Apple Inc 5.91%
  3. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 22 4.74%
  4. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 22 4.74%
  5. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 22 4.74%
  6. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 22 4.74%
  7. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 22 4.74%
  8. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 22 4.74%
  9. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 22 4.74%
  10. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 22 4.74%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FSAEX % Rank
Stocks 		98.01% 0.00% 130.24% 71.77%
Cash 		1.90% -102.29% 100.00% 28.98%
Preferred Stocks 		0.04% 0.00% 1.57% 8.08%
Other 		0.04% -13.91% 134.98% 8.60%
Convertible Bonds 		0.01% 0.00% 5.54% 4.08%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 51.47%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FSAEX % Rank
Technology 		26.66% 0.00% 48.94% 16.54%
Healthcare 		13.70% 0.00% 60.70% 70.98%
Financial Services 		12.13% 0.00% 55.59% 78.18%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.11% 0.00% 30.33% 39.05%
Communication Services 		8.47% 0.00% 27.94% 49.39%
Industrials 		7.34% 0.00% 29.90% 87.21%
Consumer Defense 		7.28% 0.00% 47.71% 36.98%
Energy 		4.20% 0.00% 41.64% 44.64%
Real Estate 		3.95% 0.00% 31.91% 14.62%
Utilities 		2.82% 0.00% 20.91% 42.88%
Basic Materials 		2.34% 0.00% 25.70% 64.70%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FSAEX % Rank
US 		97.06% 0.00% 127.77% 43.70%
Non US 		0.95% 0.00% 32.38% 75.09%

FSAEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FSAEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.01% 49.27% 99.85%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 2.00% 0.30%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

FSAEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FSAEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FSAEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 44.00% 0.00% 496.00% 70.81%

FSAEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FSAEX Category Low Category High FSAEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.04% 0.00% 24.06% 74.79%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FSAEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FSAEX Category Low Category High FSAEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.04% -54.00% 6.06% 30.45%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FSAEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency None Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FSAEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Douglas Simmons

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 17, 2008

13.63

13.6%

Co-Manager(utilities sector) of FIAM. Before joining Fidelity in 2003, Mr. Simmons worked as a financial analyst at the private equity firm Hicks, Muse, Tate & Furst. He has been in the investments industry since 1997. Mr. Simmons earned his BA in finance from The University of Texas at Austin, where he graduated with highest honors, and his MBA from Harvard Business School.

Pierre Sorel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 17, 2008

13.63

13.6%

Pierre Sorel is a sector leader and portfolio manager in the Equity division at Fidelity Investments. Fidelity Investments is a leading provider of investment management, retirement planning, portfolio guidance, brokerage, benefits outsourcing, and other financial products and services to institutions, financial intermediaries, and individuals. In this role, Mr. Sorel is responsible for covering the financial sector and is a member of the Stock Selector Large Cap Group. Additionally, he manages the Fidelity Financial Services Central Fund and co-manages Fidelity and Fidelity Advisor Balanced Fund, VIP Balance Portfolio, Fidelity Series All-Sector Equity Fund, FIAM Strategic Advisor Core Research Fund, FIAM U.S. Total Stock Fund, Fidelity Advisor Stock Selector Mid Cap Fund, and Fidelity Advisor Stock Selector All Cap Fund. Mr. Sorel also co-manages the Financials sleeve of the FIAM Global Sector Strategies: FIAM Small/Mid Cap Core, FIAM Large Cap Core, and FIAM Global Core. Prior to assuming his current position with the Stock Selector Large Cap Group in October 2007, Mr. Sorel managed Fidelity Funds Global Financial Services Fund, a financial services sector fund available exclusively to investors outside of the United States. Previously, he worked as an analyst covering the leisure, automobile, and banking industries in Europe at Fidelity International Limited (FIL). Before joining FIL in 1998, Mr. Sorel was a financial services consultant at Oliver Wyman. He has been in the financial industry since 1993. Mr. Sorel earned his bachelor of arts degree in economics and his bachelor of science degree in electrical engineering from Brown University; his master of science degree in computer engineering from Princeton University; and his master of business administration degree from INSEAD. He is also a CFA® charterholder.

Robert Stansky

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 17, 2008

13.63

13.6%

Stansky is vice president and portfolio manager, as well a group manager of VIP Contrafund Portfolio and is responsible for assignment of managers to sectors, managing daily cash flows directing risk management and overseeing in the portfolio. He will not select individual securities in the sectors. He joined Fidelity Investments as a research analyst in 1983, and worked as a research assistant from 1984 to 1987. Prior to assuming his current responsibilities, Mr. Stansky managed Fidelity's Magellan Fund from 1996 to 2005. Previously, he managed Fidelity Growth Company Fund, Fidelity Advisor Equity Growth Fund, and Fidelity Growth Strategies, as well as an institutional portfolio for Fidelity. Mr. Stansky also served as an analyst and portfolio assistant on Magellan Fund and as an analyst in Fidelity's Equity research department where he managed the Select Defense & Aerospace Fund. He has been in the financial industry since joining Fidelity in 1983. Mr. Stansky earned his bachelor of science degree in business from Nichols College and his master of business administration degree in finance from New York University.

Steven Kaye

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 17, 2008

13.63

13.6%

Kaye is a vice president and portfolio manager with Fidelity Management & Research. Previously, he was head of Fidelity Select Portfolios and assistant director of research. He also served as Fidelity's pharmaceuticals analyst from 1985 to 1990. Before joining the firm, he spent two years as a research analyst with Strategic Planning Associates.

John Mirshekari

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2018

3.42

3.4%

Mr. Mirshekari has joined Fidelity Investments since 2003 and has worked as a research analyst and portfolio manager. He is also a member of FMR’s Stock Selector Large Cap Group.

Jody Simes

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 08, 2019

2.56

2.6%

Jody Simes is a global sector leader/analyst at Fidelity Institutional Asset Management (FIAM). In this role, he manages both the global energy (since 2011) and global materials (since 2006) sector sleeves of the FIAM sector portfolios and analyzes stocks for the broader diversified portfolio management team. He has been in the investments industry since joining Fidelity in 1993. Mr. Simes earned his bachelor of science degree in finance from the University of Massachusetts and his master of science degree in finance from Boston College. He is a CFA charterholder.

Ashley Fernandes

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2020

2.41

2.4%

Ashley Fernandes is the Natural Resources sector leader and a portfolio manager in the Equity division at Fidelity Investments. Fidelity Investments is a leading provider of investment management, retirement planning, portfolio guidance, brokerage, benefits outsourcing, and other financial products and services to institutions, financial intermediaries, and individuals. In this role, Mr. Fernandes provides research coverage for the global integrated energy and global mining companies and he manages the Fidelity Natural Resources Fund. He is also a member of Fidelity's Stock Selector Large Cap Group and is responsible for managing the energy and materials sleeves for various diversified sector-based portfolios. Mr. Fernandes is also responsible for co-managing the Fidelity and Fidelity Advisor Balanced Funds, VIP Balanced Portfolio, Fidelity Select and VIP Materials Portfolio, and Fidelity Advisor Materials Fund. Additionally, he co-manages both the global energy and global materials sector sleeves of the FIAM sector portfolios. Prior to assuming his current role, Mr. Fernandes worked as a global energy analyst for Fidelity International Limited (FIL) in London from 2008 to 2013. In this capacity, he was an analyst for the U.S., Canadian, European integrated, and emerging-market energy sectors, as well as small- and mid-cap international exploration and production (E&P) companies. Before joining Fidelity in 2013, Mr. Fernandes worked as an associate in Private Equity. He has been in the financial industry since 2001. Mr. Fernandes earned his bachelor of commerce degree, with honors, from Queen’s University, and his master of business administration degree from London Business School. He is also a CFA® charterholder.

Melissa Reilly

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2020

2.41

2.4%

Sean Gavin is portfolio manager of the fund, which he has managed since April 2017. He also manages other funds. Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2006, Mr. Gavin has worked as a research analyst and portfolio manager.

Matthew Drukker

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 18, 2022

0.36

0.4%

Matthew Drukker is portfolio manager of Fidelity Management & Research Company. Prior to joining Fidelity Investments in August 2008 as a research analyst, Mr. Drukker was an investment banker at Sander O'Neill in New York from 1999 to 2006.

Becky Baker

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 18, 2022

0.36

0.4%

Ms. Painter joined Fidelity in 2013 after completing her education the prior year. Since joining Fidelity Investments, Ms. Painter has worked as an equity research analyst, associate, and portfolio manager. Ms. Painter also worked as in intern for Fidelity Investments in the summer of 2012.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×