Geoffrey D. Stein assumes his current position in April 2009. Previously, he worked as a portfolio manager and director of portfolio management from 1998 to 2007, focusing on Fidelity Portfolio Advisory Service®, and as an investment consultant for Fidelity Investments Institutional Services Company, Inc. (FIIS) and Fidelity Management & Research Company (FMRCo) from 1994 to 1998.