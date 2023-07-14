Home
Trending ETFs

FRSLX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 16.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -11.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.84%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Nuveen Mid Cap Growth Opportunities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Nuveen
  • Inception Date
    Jan 09, 1995
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Gregory Ryan

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of the sum of its net assets and the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks of mid-capitalization companies. Mid-capitalization companies are defined as companies that have market capitalizations within the market capitalization range of the companies in the Russell Midcap® Index on the last business day of the month in which its most recent reconstitution was completed. Reconstitution of the index currently is completed in June of each year. On June 30, 2021, the range of the index was $625 million to $61.2 billion. 
In selecting stocks, the Fund’s sub-adviser invests in companies that it believes exhibit the potential for superior growth based on factors such as above-average growth in revenue and earnings, strong competitive position, strong management, and sound financial condition. The Fund’s sub-adviser will generally sell a stock if the stock hits its price target, the company’s fundamentals or competitive position significantly deteriorate, or if a better alternative exists in the marketplace. 
The Fund may invest up to 15% of its total assets in non-dollar denominated equity securities of non-U.S. issuers. In addition, the Fund may invest up to 25% of its assets, collectively, in non-dollar denominated equity securities of non-U.S. issuers and in dollar-denominated equity securities of non-U.S. issuers that are either listed on a U.S. stock exchange or represented by depositary receipts that may or may not be sponsored by a domestic bank. Up to 15% of the Fund’s total assets may be invested in equity securities of emerging market issuers. 
The Fund may utilize options, futures contracts, options on futures contracts, and forward foreign currency exchange contracts (“derivatives”). The Fund may use these derivatives to manage market or business risk, enhance the Fund’s return, or hedge against adverse movements in currency exchange rates. 
Read More

FRSLX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FRSLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.3% -26.9% 59.5% 53.37%
1 Yr 21.7% -43.3% 860.3% 11.52%
3 Yr -11.2%* -41.5% 41.9% 85.32%
5 Yr -10.9%* -28.2% 82.7% 87.65%
10 Yr -7.1%* -18.2% 13.7% 90.72%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FRSLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.3% -85.6% 1542.7% 47.14%
2021 -12.8% -52.0% 83.9% 88.05%
2020 8.6% -17.6% 195.3% 47.62%
2019 1.5% -16.0% 9.5% 94.52%
2018 -6.0% -13.6% 24.1% 89.78%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FRSLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.3% -53.4% 55.3% 51.42%
1 Yr 21.7% -60.3% 860.3% 10.82%
3 Yr -11.2%* -41.5% 41.9% 85.47%
5 Yr -7.1%* -27.5% 82.7% 82.54%
10 Yr 1.8%* -17.0% 15.4% 72.65%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FRSLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.3% -85.6% 1542.7% 47.14%
2021 -12.8% -52.0% 83.9% 88.05%
2020 8.6% -17.6% 195.3% 47.62%
2019 1.5% -16.0% 9.5% 94.52%
2018 -2.0% -13.6% 24.1% 49.08%

NAV & Total Return History

FRSLX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FRSLX Category Low Category High FRSLX % Rank
Net Assets 258 M 1.66 M 85.5 B 74.29%
Number of Holdings 67 20 3702 63.30%
Net Assets in Top 10 78.4 M 360 K 10.9 B 75.35%
Weighting of Top 10 24.34% 5.5% 92.1% 62.59%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Synopsys Inc 3.16%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FRSLX % Rank
Stocks 		99.13% 23.99% 100.52% 27.84%
Cash 		0.87% -0.52% 26.94% 71.10%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 56.21%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 23.05% 57.98%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 52.30%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 53.72%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FRSLX % Rank
Technology 		33.38% 0.04% 62.17% 37.23%
Healthcare 		17.93% 0.00% 43.77% 48.23%
Industrials 		17.55% 0.00% 38.23% 25.53%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.74% 0.00% 57.41% 45.04%
Financial Services 		4.39% 0.00% 43.01% 71.63%
Energy 		3.84% 0.00% 62.10% 23.23%
Consumer Defense 		3.66% 0.00% 16.40% 22.70%
Communication Services 		3.03% 0.00% 18.33% 47.87%
Basic Materials 		1.48% 0.00% 17.25% 62.23%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 12.94% 63.65%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 19.28% 90.07%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FRSLX % Rank
US 		97.20% 23.38% 100.52% 20.92%
Non US 		1.93% 0.00% 35.22% 63.83%

FRSLX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FRSLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.20% 0.02% 19.28% 38.38%
Management Fee 0.77% 0.00% 1.50% 68.03%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 46.67%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

FRSLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 3.50% 5.75% 25.37%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FRSLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FRSLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 89.00% 0.00% 250.31% 85.77%

FRSLX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FRSLX Category Low Category High FRSLX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.33% 56.03%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FRSLX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FRSLX Category Low Category High FRSLX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.84% -2.24% 2.75% 70.50%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FRSLX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

FRSLX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Gregory Ryan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 19, 2019

3.2

3.2%

GREGORY J. RYAN, CFA Greg is portfolio manager of the Small Cap Select Strategy and related separate account strategies. He joined the Small Cap Select Team in 2013. In addition, he is a senior research analyst for the Small Cap Growth Opportunities Team, specializing in the industrials sector. Greg began working in the financial industry in 1998. Prior to joining the firm in 2007, he was a small-cap equity analyst for industrials, financials, and healthcare for Gabelli Woodland Partners. Greg has also worked as a financial analyst manager with U.S. Bank and as a securities specialist/financial analyst with Fiduciary Counseling. Greg received a B.S. in finance from Winona State University and an M.B.A. in finance from the University of St. Thomas. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Minnesota.

Bihag Patel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2020

2.25

2.3%

Bihag is a portfolio manager of Nuveen's Mid Cap Growth Opportunities strategy. In addition, he is a senior equity research analyst for Nuveen’s mid-and large-cap research team, specializing in the healthcare sector. Prior to joining the firm in 2014, Bihag was a senior portfolio manager for a small-cap growth strategy at Fort Washington Investment Advisors in Columbus, Ohio, focused on the healthcare sector. He was also a portfolio manager and senior equity analyst at Banc One Investment Advisors, where he followed the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. Before his career in the investment industry, he held several healthcare-related consultant roles at Ernst & Young and Aurora Health Care. He started his career in research and test development at Manpower Inc. He began working in the investment industry in 1998. Bihag graduated with a B.A. in Mathematics from the University of Minnesota. He holds the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.GBI-1100265PR-E0320P

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.28 2.25

