Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
16.3%
1 yr return
21.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
-11.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-10.9%
Net Assets
$258 M
Holdings in Top 10
24.3%
Expense Ratio 1.20%
Front Load 5.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 89.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$3,000
IRA
$2,500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|FRSLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.3%
|-26.9%
|59.5%
|53.37%
|1 Yr
|21.7%
|-43.3%
|860.3%
|11.52%
|3 Yr
|-11.2%*
|-41.5%
|41.9%
|85.32%
|5 Yr
|-10.9%*
|-28.2%
|82.7%
|87.65%
|10 Yr
|-7.1%*
|-18.2%
|13.7%
|90.72%
* Annualized
|Period
|FRSLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-30.3%
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|47.14%
|2021
|-12.8%
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|88.05%
|2020
|8.6%
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|47.62%
|2019
|1.5%
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|94.52%
|2018
|-6.0%
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|89.78%
|Period
|FRSLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.3%
|-53.4%
|55.3%
|51.42%
|1 Yr
|21.7%
|-60.3%
|860.3%
|10.82%
|3 Yr
|-11.2%*
|-41.5%
|41.9%
|85.47%
|5 Yr
|-7.1%*
|-27.5%
|82.7%
|82.54%
|10 Yr
|1.8%*
|-17.0%
|15.4%
|72.65%
* Annualized
|Period
|FRSLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-30.3%
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|47.14%
|2021
|-12.8%
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|88.05%
|2020
|8.6%
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|47.62%
|2019
|1.5%
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|94.52%
|2018
|-2.0%
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|49.08%
|FRSLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FRSLX % Rank
|Net Assets
|258 M
|1.66 M
|85.5 B
|74.29%
|Number of Holdings
|67
|20
|3702
|63.30%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|78.4 M
|360 K
|10.9 B
|75.35%
|Weighting of Top 10
|24.34%
|5.5%
|92.1%
|62.59%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FRSLX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.13%
|23.99%
|100.52%
|27.84%
|Cash
|0.87%
|-0.52%
|26.94%
|71.10%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.30%
|56.21%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|23.05%
|57.98%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|52.30%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.75%
|53.72%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FRSLX % Rank
|Technology
|33.38%
|0.04%
|62.17%
|37.23%
|Healthcare
|17.93%
|0.00%
|43.77%
|48.23%
|Industrials
|17.55%
|0.00%
|38.23%
|25.53%
|Consumer Cyclical
|14.74%
|0.00%
|57.41%
|45.04%
|Financial Services
|4.39%
|0.00%
|43.01%
|71.63%
|Energy
|3.84%
|0.00%
|62.10%
|23.23%
|Consumer Defense
|3.66%
|0.00%
|16.40%
|22.70%
|Communication Services
|3.03%
|0.00%
|18.33%
|47.87%
|Basic Materials
|1.48%
|0.00%
|17.25%
|62.23%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.94%
|63.65%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.28%
|90.07%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FRSLX % Rank
|US
|97.20%
|23.38%
|100.52%
|20.92%
|Non US
|1.93%
|0.00%
|35.22%
|63.83%
|FRSLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.20%
|0.02%
|19.28%
|38.38%
|Management Fee
|0.77%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|68.03%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|46.67%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.40%
|N/A
|FRSLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.75%
|3.50%
|5.75%
|25.37%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|FRSLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FRSLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|89.00%
|0.00%
|250.31%
|85.77%
|FRSLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FRSLX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.33%
|56.03%
|FRSLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|FRSLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FRSLX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.84%
|-2.24%
|2.75%
|70.50%
|FRSLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 17, 2019
|$7.341
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 19, 2019
3.2
3.2%
GREGORY J. RYAN, CFA Greg is portfolio manager of the Small Cap Select Strategy and related separate account strategies. He joined the Small Cap Select Team in 2013. In addition, he is a senior research analyst for the Small Cap Growth Opportunities Team, specializing in the industrials sector. Greg began working in the financial industry in 1998. Prior to joining the firm in 2007, he was a small-cap equity analyst for industrials, financials, and healthcare for Gabelli Woodland Partners. Greg has also worked as a financial analyst manager with U.S. Bank and as a securities specialist/financial analyst with Fiduciary Counseling. Greg received a B.S. in finance from Winona State University and an M.B.A. in finance from the University of St. Thomas. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Minnesota.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2020
2.25
2.3%
Bihag is a portfolio manager of Nuveen's Mid Cap Growth Opportunities strategy. In addition, he is a senior equity research analyst for Nuveen’s mid-and large-cap research team, specializing in the healthcare sector. Prior to joining the firm in 2014, Bihag was a senior portfolio manager for a small-cap growth strategy at Fort Washington Investment Advisors in Columbus, Ohio, focused on the healthcare sector. He was also a portfolio manager and senior equity analyst at Banc One Investment Advisors, where he followed the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. Before his career in the investment industry, he held several healthcare-related consultant roles at Ernst & Young and Aurora Health Care. He started his career in research and test development at Manpower Inc. He began working in the investment industry in 1998. Bihag graduated with a B.A. in Mathematics from the University of Minnesota. He holds the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.GBI-1100265PR-E0320P
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|36.3
|9.28
|2.25
