Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
17.5%
1 yr return
1.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
-14.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-11.8%
Net Assets
$3.94 B
Holdings in Top 10
21.3%
Expense Ratio 1.61%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 53.69%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in the equity securities of small-capitalization (small-cap) and mid-capitalization (mid-cap) companies. For this Fund, small-cap companies are companies within the market capitalization range of companies in the Russell 2500™ Index, at the time
of purchase, and mid-cap companies are companies within the market capitalization range of companies in the Russell Midcap® Index, at the time of purchase. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests predominantly in equity securities, predominantly in common stock.
The Fund, from time to time, may have significant positions in particular sectors such as information technology (including technology services and technology equipment and hardware), consumer discretionary, healthcare and industrials.
The Fund may make private investments in companies whose securities are not publicly traded (including companies that have not yet issued securities publicly in an initial public offering ("IPO")), often in the form of private placements, which are exempt from registration under the federal securities laws and are only sold to certain investors meeting predefined criteria.
The investment manager uses fundamental, "bottom-up" research to seek companies meeting its criteria of growth potential, quality and valuation. In seeking sustainable growth characteristics, the investment manager looks for companies that it believes can produce sustainable earnings and cash flow growth, evaluating the long term market opportunity and competitive structure of an industry to target leaders and emerging leaders. In assessing value, the investment manager considers whether security prices fully reflect the balance of the sustainable growth opportunities relative to business and financial risks.
|Period
|FRSIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.5%
|-26.9%
|59.5%
|37.41%
|1 Yr
|1.4%
|-43.3%
|860.3%
|90.25%
|3 Yr
|-14.8%*
|-41.5%
|41.9%
|90.33%
|5 Yr
|-11.8%*
|-28.2%
|82.7%
|89.22%
|10 Yr
|-8.4%*
|-18.2%
|13.7%
|92.01%
* Annualized
|Period
|FRSIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-42.7%
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|91.25%
|2021
|-9.2%
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|84.56%
|2020
|10.1%
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|33.14%
|2019
|-0.1%
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|96.28%
|2018
|-4.7%
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|76.28%
|Period
|FRSIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.5%
|-53.4%
|55.3%
|35.46%
|1 Yr
|1.4%
|-60.3%
|860.3%
|86.17%
|3 Yr
|-14.8%*
|-41.5%
|41.9%
|90.32%
|5 Yr
|-11.8%*
|-27.5%
|82.7%
|91.27%
|10 Yr
|-1.4%*
|-17.0%
|15.4%
|87.40%
* Annualized
|Period
|FRSIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-42.7%
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|91.25%
|2021
|-9.2%
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|84.56%
|2020
|10.1%
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|33.14%
|2019
|-0.1%
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|96.28%
|2018
|-4.7%
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|85.48%
|FRSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FRSIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|3.94 B
|1.66 M
|85.5 B
|23.05%
|Number of Holdings
|118
|20
|3702
|17.55%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|903 M
|360 K
|10.9 B
|27.13%
|Weighting of Top 10
|21.28%
|5.5%
|92.1%
|73.94%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FRSIX % Rank
|Stocks
|93.26%
|23.99%
|100.52%
|92.91%
|Cash
|4.94%
|-0.52%
|26.94%
|9.75%
|Other
|1.78%
|-2.66%
|23.05%
|6.03%
|Bonds
|0.02%
|0.00%
|44.75%
|3.37%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.30%
|24.11%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|17.55%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FRSIX % Rank
|Technology
|33.31%
|0.04%
|62.17%
|37.59%
|Consumer Cyclical
|18.26%
|0.00%
|57.41%
|12.41%
|Healthcare
|17.70%
|0.00%
|43.77%
|49.29%
|Industrials
|15.21%
|0.00%
|38.23%
|46.10%
|Real Estate
|5.03%
|0.00%
|19.28%
|18.97%
|Financial Services
|5.03%
|0.00%
|43.01%
|66.31%
|Communication Services
|1.90%
|0.00%
|18.33%
|64.01%
|Consumer Defense
|1.53%
|0.00%
|16.40%
|65.78%
|Basic Materials
|1.25%
|0.00%
|17.25%
|66.13%
|Energy
|0.78%
|0.00%
|62.10%
|56.56%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.94%
|40.07%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FRSIX % Rank
|US
|92.39%
|23.38%
|100.52%
|64.89%
|Non US
|0.87%
|0.00%
|35.22%
|80.85%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FRSIX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|99.67%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|86.60%
|Corporate
|0.33%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|12.04%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.48%
|17.09%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.57%
|16.31%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|16.31%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.86%
|16.70%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FRSIX % Rank
|US
|0.02%
|0.00%
|36.45%
|3.37%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.30%
|17.38%
|FRSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.61%
|0.02%
|19.28%
|18.92%
|Management Fee
|0.45%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|7.28%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|87.94%
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|74.48%
|FRSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|24.19%
|FRSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FRSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|53.69%
|0.00%
|250.31%
|60.47%
|FRSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FRSIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.33%
|25.71%
|FRSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|FRSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FRSIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.28%
|-2.24%
|2.75%
|89.03%
|FRSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 15, 2021
|$6.920
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 1993
29.27
29.3%
Michael A. McCarthy is the Director of Research and a Chartered Financial Analyst. From 1985 until forming the Company in August 1990, he was a portfolio manager at Heilweil, Hollander & Jacobs in Atlanta. In 1987, he was appointed head portfolio manager at Heilweil, Hollander & Jacobs. Michael McCarthy has a BS in Chemical Engineering from the New Jersey Institute of Technology and a MS in Management from the Georgia Institute of Technology.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 01, 2016
5.75
5.8%
John P. Scandalios is a vice president, research analyst and portfolio manager with Franklin Equity Group. He is the co-manager of the Franklin Technology Fund, Franklin Small-Mid Cap Growth Fund and is a member of the Technology/Communications Research Team. Mr. Scandalios specializes in research analysis of the semiconductor industry. Mr. Scandalios joined Franklin Templeton Investments(FTI) as an analyst in 1996. Prior to FTI, he completed the management-training program at Chase Manhattan in New York, and was an assistant portfolio manager for Chase Private Bank in Los Angeles.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|36.3
|9.28
|2.25
