Trending ETFs

FRRSX (Mutual Fund)

Franklin Real Estate Securities Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$16.69 -0.03 -0.18%
primary theme
Real Estate Sector Equity
share class
A (FREEX) Primary C (FRRSX) Adv (FRLAX) Retirement (FSERX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Franklin Real Estate Securities Fund

FRRSX | Fund

$16.69

$449 M

1.45%

$0.24

1.82%

Vitals

YTD Return

5.2%

1 yr return

-6.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.7%

Net Assets

$449 M

Holdings in Top 10

52.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.82%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 19.61%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

FRRSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.02%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Franklin Real Estate Securities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Franklin Templeton Investments
  • Inception Date
    May 01, 1995
  • Shares Outstanding
    843775
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Daniel Scher

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of companies operating in the real estate industry predominantly in the United States, including: companies qualifying under federal tax law as real estate investment trusts (REITs); and companies that derive at least half of their assets or revenues from the ownership, construction, management, operation, development or sale of commercial or residential real estate (such as real estate operating or service companies, homebuilders, lodging providers, and developers).

A REIT is a type of real estate company that is dedicated to owning and usually operating income-producing real estate such as apartments, hotels, industrial properties, office building or shopping centers. REITs typically concentrate on a specific geographic region or property type. The Fund's investments in REITs also include non-traditional REITs such as those that focus on storage and self-storage facilities, cell tower owners and data center owners. While the Fund is not limited to investing in REITs and REIT-like entities, it is expected that the Fund currently will focus on these types of entities. The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its net assets in equity securities of issuers engaged in businesses whose products and services are closely related to the real estate industry. These include companies that provide brokerage, leasing, advisory and management services to commercial and residential customers, companies that design and operate software platforms used by landlords and real estate service providers, and companies whose principal business is unrelated to the real estate industry but which have significant real estate holdings (at least 50% of their assets).

The Fund is a "non-diversified" fund, which means it generally invests a greater portion of its assets in the securities of one or more issuers and may invest overall in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.

The Fund concentrates in securities of companies in the real estate industry, primarily REITs. The Fund currently expects to be invested predominantly in equity securities. The Fund may invest a small portion of its assets in securities of issuers in any foreign country, developed or developing, and in American, European and Global Depositary Receipts. In addition, certain U.S. REITs may hold significant positions in securities of foreign issuers.

When selecting investments for the Fund’s portfolio, the investment manager uses a “bottom-up" security selection process that incorporates macro-level views in the evaluation process. The investment manager’s portfolio construction process combines: bottom-up analysis of individual stock and real estate market fundamentals; and top-down macro overlays to provide regional, property type, and company size perspectives in identifying local cyclical and thematic trends that highlight investment opportunities.

FRRSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FRRSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.2% -10.9% 328.6% 59.57%
1 Yr -6.7% -35.3% 246.7% 47.65%
3 Yr -0.1%* -13.6% 47.7% 68.58%
5 Yr -3.7%* -14.8% 23.1% 66.11%
10 Yr -0.7%* -7.6% 10.0% 54.72%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FRRSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.7% -51.3% 81.2% 30.18%
2021 15.0% -3.9% 24.3% 54.44%
2020 -4.0% -14.7% 10.5% 72.80%
2019 1.6% -0.2% 9.4% 83.40%
2018 -2.4% -7.1% 0.8% 59.03%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FRRSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.2% -22.8% 328.6% 55.23%
1 Yr -6.7% -35.3% 246.7% 48.01%
3 Yr -0.1%* -13.6% 47.7% 67.69%
5 Yr -3.7%* -14.8% 23.1% 69.10%
10 Yr 1.0%* -6.5% 14.1% 62.84%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FRRSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.7% -51.3% 81.2% 30.18%
2021 15.0% -3.9% 24.3% 54.44%
2020 -4.0% -14.7% 10.5% 72.80%
2019 1.6% -0.2% 9.4% 84.23%
2018 -2.4% -6.8% 0.8% 79.74%

NAV & Total Return History

FRRSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FRRSX Category Low Category High FRRSX % Rank
Net Assets 449 M 2.85 M 78.4 B 47.77%
Number of Holdings 43 20 642 48.74%
Net Assets in Top 10 249 M 7.44 K 35.2 B 47.29%
Weighting of Top 10 51.98% 15.9% 99.8% 38.52%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Prologis Inc 10.08%
  2. American Tower Corp 6.17%
  3. Equinix Inc 5.98%
  4. Public Storage 5.57%
  5. SBA Communications Corp 5.07%
  6. Crown Castle International Corp 4.21%
  7. AvalonBay Communities Inc 4.20%
  8. Welltower Inc 3.86%
  9. Extra Space Storage Inc 3.54%
  10. Realty Income Corp 3.53%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FRRSX % Rank
Stocks 		100.38% 0.01% 106.94% 4.33%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.12% 33.96% 41.52%
Other 		0.00% -1.70% 94.17% 45.49%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 10.95% 32.85%
Bonds 		0.00% -3.17% 97.45% 40.07%
Cash 		-0.38% -98.06% 25.84% 94.58%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FRRSX % Rank
Real Estate 		99.75% 34.46% 100.00% 37.79%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.25% 0.00% 45.29% 38.55%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 3.55% 27.86%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 12.02% 45.80%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.39% 32.06%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 0.53% 29.01%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 37.05% 38.93%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 33.11% 28.63%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 11.61% 36.64%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 27.48%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 13.69% 33.21%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FRRSX % Rank
US 		100.14% 0.01% 101.17% 4.33%
Non US 		0.24% 0.00% 44.90% 34.66%

FRRSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FRRSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.82% 0.07% 26.04% 24.09%
Management Fee 0.51% 0.00% 1.50% 15.88%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 85.07%
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.01% 0.45% 64.86%

Sales Fees

FRRSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 2.25% 36.11%

Trading Fees

FRRSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FRRSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 19.61% 0.11% 380.00% 16.67%

FRRSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FRRSX Category Low Category High FRRSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.45% 0.00% 12.22% 43.17%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FRRSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Semi-Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FRRSX Category Low Category High FRRSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.02% -1.14% 6.05% 90.51%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FRRSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

FRRSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Daniel Scher

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2014

8.09

8.1%

Mr. Scher, portfolio manager, joined Franklin Templeton Investments in 2002. Prior to joining the Global Real Estate Securities team in 2007, Mr. Scher had spent over four years performing business development, marketing and client service functions for Franklin Templeton Institutional in Melbourne, Australia. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton in 2002, Mr. Scher worked for the asset management division of the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) providing investment support and research to the institutional funds management distribution team. He was also with Ernst & Young in their international taxation division as a graduate economist.

Blair Schmicker

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 03, 2019

2.74

2.7%

Mr. Schmicker has been a portfolio manager with Franklin Advisers, Inc. since 2009, providing research and advice on the purchases and sales of individual securities, and portfolio risk assessment. He joined Franklin Templeton Investments in 2007. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton Investments in 2007, he worked as an associate at Aetos Capital and as an analyst at Credit Suisse.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 28.42 7.84 2.23

