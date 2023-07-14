Home
Templeton Global Total Return Fund

mutual fund
FRRGX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$7.3 -0.01 -0.14%
primary theme
Bond Sector Diversified
share class
Adv (TTRZX) Primary Retirement (FRRGX) A (TGTRX) C (TTRCX) Retirement (FTTRX)
Vitals

YTD Return

1.8%

1 yr return

3.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-10.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-9.2%

Net Assets

$746 M

Holdings in Top 10

44.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$7.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.42%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 23.94%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

FRRGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -10.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -8.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 6.44%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Templeton Global Total Return Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Franklin Templeton Investments
  • Inception Date
    Sep 30, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    488306
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Hasenstab

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests primarily in fixed and floating rate debt securities and debt obligations (including convertible bonds) of governments, government agencies and government-related or corporate issuers worldwide (collectively, “bonds”). Bonds may be denominated and issued in the local currency or in another currency. Bonds include debt securities of any maturity, such as bonds, notes, bills and debentures. The Fund may also invest in inflation indexed securities and securities or structured products that are linked to or derive their value from another security, asset or currency of any nation. In addition, the Fund's assets are invested in issuers located in at least three countries (including the U.S.). The Fund may invest without limit in developing markets.

The Fund is a "non-diversified" fund, which means it generally invests a greater portion of its assets in the securities of one or more issuers and invests overall in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.

The Fund may buy bonds rated in any category, including securities in default. The Fund may invest in debt securities of any maturity, and the average maturity of debt securities in the Fund’s portfolio will fluctuate depending on the investment manager’s outlook on changing market, economic, and political conditions.

For purposes of pursuing its investment goals, the Fund regularly enters into various currency related transactions involving derivative instruments, principally currency and cross currency forwards, but it may also use currency and currency index futures contracts and currency options. The Fund maintains extensive positions in currency related derivative instruments as a hedging technique or to implement a currency investment strategy, which could expose a large amount of the Fund’s assets to obligations under these instruments. The results of such transactions may represent, from time to time, a large component of the Fund’s investment returns. The use of these derivative transactions may allow the Fund to obtain net long or net negative (short) exposure to selected currencies. The Fund may also enter into various other transactions involving derivatives, including interest rate/bond futures and swap agreements (which may include interest rate and credit default swaps). These derivative instruments may be used for hedging

purposes, to enhance returns, or to obtain net long or net negative (short) exposure to selected, interest rates, countries, durations or credit risks.

When choosing investments for the Fund, the investment manager allocates the Fund's assets based upon its assessment of changing market, political and economic conditions. It considers various factors, including evaluation of interest rates, currency exchange rate changes and credit risks. The investment manager may consider selling a security when it believes the security has become fully valued due to either its price appreciation or changes in the issuer's fundamentals, or when the investment manager believes another security is a more attractive investment opportunity.

The Fund may, at times, maintain a large position in cash and cash equivalents (including money market funds).

Read More

FRRGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FRRGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.8% -7.2% 18.1% 33.61%
1 Yr 3.5% -18.7% 21.2% 6.62%
3 Yr -10.4%* -23.6% 52.8% 99.37%
5 Yr -9.2%* -29.7% 29.3% 98.52%
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 13.2% 96.43%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FRRGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.3% -31.8% 18.4% 92.22%
2021 -6.2% -14.3% 15.8% 98.21%
2020 -3.5% -20.2% 60.6% 96.63%
2019 -1.2% -10.2% 3.6% 99.13%
2018 -0.7% -12.3% 0.7% 27.53%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FRRGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.8% -11.7% 18.1% 32.49%
1 Yr 3.5% -18.7% 38.5% 5.77%
3 Yr -10.4%* -23.6% 52.8% 99.37%
5 Yr -8.6%* -29.7% 30.1% 97.94%
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 16.4% 95.88%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FRRGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.3% -31.8% 18.4% 92.22%
2021 -6.2% -14.3% 15.8% 98.21%
2020 -3.5% -20.2% 60.6% 96.63%
2019 -1.0% -10.2% 3.6% 98.96%
2018 0.3% -12.3% 1.5% 4.59%

NAV & Total Return History

FRRGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FRRGX Category Low Category High FRRGX % Rank
Net Assets 746 M 100 124 B 49.03%
Number of Holdings 384 2 8175 58.28%
Net Assets in Top 10 339 M -1.57 B 20.5 B 30.67%
Weighting of Top 10 44.53% 4.3% 105.0% 23.55%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Japan (Government Of) 0% 7.73%
  2. Franklin IFT Money Market 7.71%
  3. Secretaria Tesouro Nacional 0% 6.28%
  4. Mexico (United Mexican States) 7.25% 4.95%
  5. Singapore (Republic of) 0% 4.56%
  6. Singapore (Republic of) 0% 4.56%
  7. Singapore (Republic of) 0% 4.56%
  8. Singapore (Republic of) 0% 4.56%
  9. Singapore (Republic of) 0% 4.56%
  10. Singapore (Republic of) 0% 4.56%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FRRGX % Rank
Bonds 		78.96% -150.81% 180.51% 70.06%
Cash 		21.04% -261.12% 258.91% 20.78%
Stocks 		0.00% -38.22% 261.12% 94.19%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 13.21% 98.84%
Other 		0.00% -25.82% 276.99% 90.55%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 33.50% 99.71%

FRRGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FRRGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.42% 0.01% 26.65% 36.59%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 2.29% 62.48%
12b-1 Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.00% 70.31%
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.00% 0.70% 76.00%

Sales Fees

FRRGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FRRGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FRRGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 23.94% 0.00% 632.00% 6.31%

FRRGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FRRGX Category Low Category High FRRGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.01% 0.00% 15.93% 16.29%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FRRGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FRRGX Category Low Category High FRRGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 6.44% -1.55% 11.51% 5.35%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FRRGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Distributions History

View More +

FRRGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Hasenstab

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2008

13.67

13.7%

Michael Hasenstab, Ph.D., has been a lead portfolio manager of Franklin Templeton which he first joined in 1995, rejoining again in 2001 after a three-year leave to obtain his Ph.D.. He was EVP and CIO for Templeton Global Macro, responsible for global macroeconomic and country-specific analysis, and interest rate, currency and sovereign credit market outlooks. He is an economic advisor to the CEO of Franklin Resources, Inc., providing perspective and insight through the lens of Templeton Global Macro.Dr. Hasenstab holds a Ph.D. in economics at Australian National University.

Calvin Ho

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2018

3.42

3.4%

Calvin Ho, Ph.D., is a senior vice president and director of research for Templeton Global Macro. Dr. Ho also serves as a portfolio manager for a number of funds, including Templeton Global Bond Fund, Templeton Global Total Return Fund and Templeton Emerging Market Bond Fund. Dr. Ho joined Franklin Templeton Investments in 2005 after obtaining his Ph.D. at UC Berkeley. He has been a core part of the Templeton Global Macro team since 2005, working closely with Dr. Michael Hasenstab as a lead research analyst. Dr. Ho holds both B.A. and Ph.D. in economics from University of California, Berkeley.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 28.19 5.65 3.19

