Constructing a portfolio focused on commodities exposure that is established through various alternative risk premia (ARP) investment strategies. ARP investment strategies are systematic and rules-based investment strategies motivated by economic or market structure theory that provide exposure to specific risk premia such as carry, liquidity, low beta, momentum, value and volatility.Executing the fund's strategy through investments in swaps (including excess return and total return swaps) and other derivatives instruments that are designed to provide the returns of rules-based ARP investment strategy indices that provide commodities exposure. These ARP investment strategies may have long/short exposure to cash, forward contracts, futures, options, and other derivatives, providing exposure to the investment returns of the commodities markets without investing directly in physical commodities.Investing in U.S. Government securities, short-term investment-grade debt securities, short-term investment funds, cash, and cash equivalents for investment purposes and to maintain collateral for derivatives positions.Employing various quantitative measures and qualitative techniques to evaluate characteristics of risk premia and risk premium indices in order to select ARP investment strategies. Engaging in transactions that may have a leveraging effect on the fund, including long and short investments in derivatives (such as swaps - including excess return and total return swaps, forward contracts, futures, and options) to create and adjust the fund's investment exposure, to enhance total return, to hedge risks, to manage certain investment risk, and to manage volatility.Investing up to 25% of assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands that invests in commodity-linked derivatives and related collateral (cash or cash equivalent investments, short-term investment funds and/or U.S. Government securities), commodity-related exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and commodity-related exchange-traded notes (ETNs).