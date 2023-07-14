Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
9.5%
1 yr return
11.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
3.4%
Net Assets
$17.5 M
Holdings in Top 10
59.3%
Expense Ratio 1.46%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 54.94%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$1,500
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Fund’s principal investment strategy is value investing. The Fund invests in common stock of U.S. companies that the Fund’s adviser, Frank Capital Partners LLC (the “Adviser”), believes are underpriced based on the company’s intrinsic value. The Adviser defines intrinsic value as the price an intelligent and informed business owner would pay for the enterprise, and is independent from the current selling price in the stock markets.
The Adviser uses quantitative analysis to identify undervalued companies, examining such traditional value criteria as:
|·
|price-to-earnings, price-to-book value and price-to-cash flow ratios;
|·
|the discounted value of future cash flows;
|·
|acquisition values of similar companies; and
|·
|the value stockholders would receive if the company was liquidated.
The Adviser then performs subjective analysis, including the review of trade magazines, annual reports, and regulatory filings. The Adviser considers the future growth potential of the company, its products and services, its industry position, and the quality of its management before making a final determination of the company’s intrinsic value.
The Fund invests in common stocks of companies that have strong financial positions, evidenced by balance sheets without significant debt or other liabilities compared to cash reserves. The Adviser believes financial markets place undue emphasis on a company’s income, often ignoring the balance sheet. Therefore, companies with strong balance sheets may have significantly discounted market prices. The Fund may invest in companies regardless of size, including small- and micro-cap companies. The Adviser sells common stocks when the market price exceeds its estimate of intrinsic value.
From time to time the Fund may be invested more heavily in a particular sector if the Adviser determines that companies in that sector present the best value. The Adviser may invest in “special situation” companies, including spin-offs and companies recently emerging from bankruptcy. The Fund may hold a significant portion of its assets in cash and cash equivalents if sufficient value opportunities are not present in the market.
|YTD
|9.5%
|-23.7%
|31.6%
|57.32%
|1 Yr
|11.2%
|-41.1%
|28.9%
|39.90%
|3 Yr
|3.1%*
|-20.7%
|20.7%
|72.25%
|5 Yr
|3.4%*
|-15.0%
|80.8%
|25.83%
|10 Yr
|0.5%*
|-10.0%
|11.3%
|47.74%
* Annualized
|2022
|-3.8%
|-52.6%
|20.1%
|1.28%
|2021
|0.7%
|-25.0%
|15.1%
|89.30%
|2020
|4.1%
|-2.9%
|196.6%
|28.46%
|2019
|1.0%
|-2.6%
|8.3%
|97.44%
|2018
|-1.1%
|-11.1%
|0.0%
|2.37%
|YTD
|9.5%
|-27.0%
|31.6%
|50.76%
|1 Yr
|11.2%
|-41.1%
|48.6%
|31.49%
|3 Yr
|3.1%*
|-20.7%
|20.7%
|72.19%
|5 Yr
|4.1%*
|-15.0%
|80.8%
|23.82%
|10 Yr
|2.9%*
|-8.9%
|12.9%
|64.79%
* Annualized
|2022
|-3.8%
|-52.6%
|20.1%
|1.28%
|2021
|0.7%
|-25.0%
|15.1%
|89.30%
|2020
|4.1%
|-2.9%
|196.6%
|28.46%
|2019
|1.0%
|-2.6%
|8.3%
|97.44%
|2018
|-0.5%
|-11.1%
|0.0%
|2.37%
|FRNKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FRNKX % Rank
|Net Assets
|17.5 M
|481 K
|145 B
|90.43%
|Number of Holdings
|24
|1
|2445
|96.98%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|10.4 M
|3.49 K
|10.8 B
|82.41%
|Weighting of Top 10
|59.26%
|2.9%
|100.0%
|2.52%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FRNKX % Rank
|Stocks
|83.94%
|0.00%
|100.57%
|97.49%
|Cash
|9.25%
|-2.51%
|100.00%
|1.76%
|Bonds
|6.81%
|0.00%
|6.81%
|0.50%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.68%
|30.40%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.04%
|36.11%
|30.40%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.78%
|29.40%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FRNKX % Rank
|Energy
|22.23%
|0.00%
|58.13%
|1.76%
|Consumer Cyclical
|19.38%
|2.49%
|46.48%
|7.56%
|Communication Services
|14.54%
|0.00%
|30.98%
|1.76%
|Consumer Defense
|13.08%
|0.00%
|32.18%
|5.29%
|Financial Services
|12.84%
|0.00%
|46.10%
|62.47%
|Healthcare
|9.17%
|0.00%
|47.15%
|71.79%
|Industrials
|5.05%
|0.00%
|45.89%
|96.22%
|Basic Materials
|3.71%
|0.00%
|26.18%
|79.60%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.97%
|85.89%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|40.65%
|98.99%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.82%
|91.94%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FRNKX % Rank
|US
|69.86%
|0.00%
|100.04%
|98.74%
|Non US
|14.08%
|0.00%
|27.19%
|4.02%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FRNKX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|57.60%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|93.39%
|Government
|42.40%
|0.00%
|93.66%
|2.16%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.53%
|29.37%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.03%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.58%
|32.16%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.03%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FRNKX % Rank
|US
|6.81%
|0.00%
|6.81%
|0.50%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.89%
|FRNKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.46%
|0.03%
|33.98%
|23.85%
|Management Fee
|0.97%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|92.66%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|38.86%
|Administrative Fee
|0.25%
|0.01%
|0.30%
|89.08%
|FRNKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|FRNKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|32.00%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FRNKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|54.94%
|0.00%
|321.00%
|58.17%
|FRNKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FRNKX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.64%
|0.00%
|3.08%
|53.02%
|FRNKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|FRNKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FRNKX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.36%
|-2.06%
|3.38%
|49.62%
|FRNKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 21, 2020
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2018
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2013
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2012
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 21, 2004
17.87
17.9%
Mr. Brian J. Frank is the portfolio manager responsible for the day-to-day management of the Fund. He co-founded FCP in 2003. He acted as co-portfolio manager from inception until September 2009, and has served as sole portfolio manager since September 2009. From 1998 to the present, Mr. Frank advised several portfolios for family members, although he did not receive compensation for such services. From 2003 until September 2009, Mr. Frank served as FCP’s Chief Financial Officer, and since September 2009 Mr. Frank has served as FCP’s Managing Member. Mr. Frank attended New York University from 2000 to 2004. Mr. Frank has passed the Series 65 exam. He co-managed an investment partnership from October 2002 to October 2003. He was a co-investor in the partnership and did not receive any compensation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.25
|38.44
|7.32
|5.78
