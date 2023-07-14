Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Nuveen Small Cap Growth Opportunities Fund

mutual fund
FRMPX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$21.76 -0.07 -0.32%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (FIMPX) Primary A (FRMPX) Retirement (FMPFX)
FRMPX (Mutual Fund)

Nuveen Small Cap Growth Opportunities Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$21.76 -0.07 -0.32%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (FIMPX) Primary A (FRMPX) Retirement (FMPFX)
FRMPX (Mutual Fund)

Nuveen Small Cap Growth Opportunities Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$21.76 -0.07 -0.32%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (FIMPX) Primary A (FRMPX) Retirement (FMPFX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Nuveen Small Cap Growth Opportunities Fund

FRMPX | Fund

$21.76

$185 M

0.00%

1.33%

Vitals

YTD Return

12.7%

1 yr return

17.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.2%

Net Assets

$185 M

Holdings in Top 10

20.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$21.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.33%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 97.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$3,000

IRA

$2,500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Nuveen Small Cap Growth Opportunities Fund

FRMPX | Fund

$21.76

$185 M

0.00%

1.33%

FRMPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.88%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Nuveen Small Cap Growth Opportunities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Nuveen
  • Inception Date
    Aug 01, 1995
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jon Loth

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of the sum of its net assets and the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks of small-capitalization companies. Small-capitalization companies are defined as companies that have market capitalizations within the market capitalization range of the companies in the Russell 2000® Index on the last business day of the month in which its most recent reconstitution was completed. Reconstitution of the index currently is completed in June of each year. On June 30, 2021, the range of the index was $76 million to $29.1 billion. 
In selecting stocks, the Fund’s sub-adviser invests in companies that it believes exhibit the potential for superior growth based on factors such as above-average growth in revenue and earnings, strong competitive position, strong management, and sound financial condition. The Fund’s sub-adviser will generally sell a stock if the stock hits its price target, the company’s fundamentals or competitive position significantly deteriorate, or if a better alternative exists in the marketplace. 
The Fund may invest up to 15% of its total assets in non-dollar denominated equity securities of non-U.S. issuers. In addition, the Fund may invest up to 25% of its assets, collectively, in non-dollar denominated equity securities of non-U.S. issuers and in dollar-denominated equity securities of non-U.S. issuers that are either listed on a U.S. stock exchange or represented by depositary receipts that may or may not be sponsored by a domestic bank. Up to 15% of the Fund’s total assets may be invested in equity securities of emerging market issuers. 
The Fund may utilize options, futures contracts, options on futures contracts, and forward foreign currency exchange contracts (“derivatives”). The Fund may use these derivatives to manage market or business risk, enhance the Fund’s return, or hedge against adverse movements in currency exchange rates. 
Read More

FRMPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FRMPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.7% -21.9% 50.1% 58.11%
1 Yr 17.7% -72.8% 36.6% 12.50%
3 Yr -4.4%* -54.1% 47.5% 58.81%
5 Yr -3.2%* -42.6% 12.7% 47.11%
10 Yr -1.4%* -23.1% 11.9% 59.33%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FRMPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.6% -82.1% 547.9% 34.82%
2021 -5.5% -69.3% 196.9% 58.06%
2020 9.3% -28.2% 32.1% 43.78%
2019 6.7% -3.2% 9.3% 15.37%
2018 -4.4% -14.5% 20.4% 61.19%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FRMPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.7% -24.8% 50.1% 57.09%
1 Yr 17.7% -72.8% 36.6% 11.82%
3 Yr -4.4%* -54.1% 47.5% 58.99%
5 Yr -3.2%* -42.6% 14.6% 56.16%
10 Yr 4.2%* -20.1% 12.6% 43.46%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FRMPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.6% -82.1% 547.9% 34.82%
2021 -5.5% -69.3% 196.9% 58.23%
2020 9.3% -28.2% 32.1% 43.78%
2019 6.7% -3.2% 9.3% 15.37%
2018 -4.4% -14.5% 20.4% 71.70%

NAV & Total Return History

FRMPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FRMPX Category Low Category High FRMPX % Rank
Net Assets 185 M 183 K 28 B 74.24%
Number of Holdings 79 6 1336 68.01%
Net Assets in Top 10 57.3 M 59 K 2.7 B 70.20%
Weighting of Top 10 19.95% 5.9% 100.0% 64.92%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 2.43%
  2. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 2.43%
  3. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 2.43%
  4. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 2.43%
  5. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 2.43%
  6. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 2.43%
  7. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 2.43%
  8. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 2.43%
  9. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 2.43%
  10. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 2.43%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FRMPX % Rank
Stocks 		98.00% 77.52% 101.30% 42.42%
Cash 		2.00% -1.30% 22.49% 51.52%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 54.04%
Other 		0.00% -1.57% 7.18% 61.11%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 52.69%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 51.85%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FRMPX % Rank
Technology 		26.72% 2.91% 75.51% 37.88%
Healthcare 		25.08% 0.00% 47.90% 33.33%
Industrials 		17.33% 0.00% 36.64% 44.44%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.99% 0.00% 40.68% 53.54%
Financial Services 		5.09% 0.00% 42.95% 68.01%
Energy 		3.93% 0.00% 55.49% 28.62%
Consumer Defense 		3.83% 0.00% 13.56% 49.66%
Real Estate 		2.67% 0.00% 15.31% 40.74%
Basic Materials 		2.10% 0.00% 10.30% 57.41%
Communication Services 		1.25% 0.00% 15.31% 68.01%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.57% 65.49%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FRMPX % Rank
US 		96.84% 67.06% 99.56% 19.70%
Non US 		1.16% 0.00% 26.08% 81.82%

FRMPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FRMPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.33% 0.05% 27.56% 36.69%
Management Fee 0.81% 0.05% 4.05% 56.49%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 47.26%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

FRMPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 3.50% 5.75% 24.00%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FRMPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FRMPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 97.00% 3.00% 439.00% 72.75%

FRMPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FRMPX Category Low Category High FRMPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 55.22%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FRMPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FRMPX Category Low Category High FRMPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.88% -4.08% 1.10% 63.82%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FRMPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FRMPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jon Loth

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2007

14.59

14.6%

JON A. LOTH, CFA Jon is the co-manager of the Small Cap Growth Opportunities Strategy and related institutional portfolios. He joined the team managing Small Cap Growth Opportunities in 2007. He previously was an equity research analyst covering the healthcare sector for the same team. Jon began working in the financial industry in 1994. Prior to joining the firm in 2004, he was an equity analyst covering healthcare and consumer-oriented stocks for large-, mid- and small-cap growth portfolios at Sit Investment Associates. Jon also served four years as the manager of Sit Investment’s domestic equity trading desk. He received a B.S. in finance from the University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management. Jon holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Minnesota.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.04 5.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×