Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Franklin MicroCap Value Fund

mutual fund
FRMCX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$27.05 -0.15 -0.55%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity
share class
A (FRMCX) Primary Adv (FVRMX) Retirement (FMCVX)
FRMCX (Mutual Fund)

Franklin MicroCap Value Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$27.05 -0.15 -0.55%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity
share class
A (FRMCX) Primary Adv (FVRMX) Retirement (FMCVX)
FRMCX (Mutual Fund)

Franklin MicroCap Value Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$27.05 -0.15 -0.55%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity
share class
A (FRMCX) Primary Adv (FVRMX) Retirement (FMCVX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Franklin MicroCap Value Fund

FRMCX | Fund

$27.05

$202 M

0.31%

$0.09

1.23%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.5%

1 yr return

6.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

10.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.5%

Net Assets

$202 M

Holdings in Top 10

25.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$27.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.23%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.50%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 31.98%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Franklin MicroCap Value Fund

FRMCX | Fund

$27.05

$202 M

0.31%

$0.09

1.23%

FRMCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.37%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Franklin MicroCap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Franklin Templeton Investments
  • Inception Date
    Dec 12, 1995
  • Shares Outstanding
    5321682
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Oliver Wong

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in investments of microcap companies. For purposes of this investment strategy, the Fund considers microcap companies as companies with a total market capitalization (share price times the number of shares of common stock outstanding) of $1 billion or less, or a total market capitalization within the bottom 40% of the Russell 2000 Value Index (i.e., less than approximately $2 billion as of January 31, 2022), whichever is higher, at the time of purchase. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in equity securities of companies with market capitalizations greater than companies the Fund considers to be microcap companies, consistent with its goal.

The Fund generally invests in equity securities of companies that the Fund’s investment manager believes are undervalued at the time of purchase and have the potential for capital appreciation. The Fund invests predominantly in common stocks. A stock price is undervalued when it trades at less than the price at which the investment manager believes it would trade if the market reflected all factors relating to the company’s worth. The Fund may also invest in real estate investment trusts (REITs).

The types of companies the Fund may invest in include, among other things, those that may be considered out of favor due to actual or perceived cyclical or secular challenges, or are experiencing temporary setbacks, diminished expectations, mismanagement or undermanagement, or are financially stressed. Environmental, social and governance (ESG) related assessments of companies are also considered.

The Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in foreign securities.

The Fund, from time to time, may have significant positions in particular sectors, such as industrials and financial services companies.

Read More

FRMCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FRMCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.5% -10.6% 21.3% 96.53%
1 Yr 6.9% -16.4% 28.1% 40.35%
3 Yr 10.9%* -15.7% 112.5% 56.12%
5 Yr -4.5%* -24.5% 42.5% 79.66%
10 Yr -3.6%* -21.2% 23.2% 84.94%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FRMCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.1% -36.7% 212.9% 4.21%
2021 4.6% -38.4% 60.6% 83.60%
2020 -0.6% -9.3% 66.8% 74.42%
2019 0.0% -5.9% 7.6% 98.30%
2018 -5.0% -12.3% -1.2% 43.86%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FRMCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.5% -12.9% 21.3% 92.41%
1 Yr 6.9% -16.4% 46.4% 37.23%
3 Yr 10.9%* -15.7% 112.5% 55.43%
5 Yr -4.5%* -19.0% 42.5% 85.71%
10 Yr 1.0%* -10.1% 23.2% 72.79%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FRMCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.1% -36.7% 212.9% 4.21%
2021 4.6% -38.4% 60.6% 83.60%
2020 -0.6% -7.6% 66.8% 74.42%
2019 0.0% -5.9% 7.6% 98.30%
2018 -5.0% -12.3% -1.2% 65.66%

NAV & Total Return History

FRMCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FRMCX Category Low Category High FRMCX % Rank
Net Assets 202 M 1.55 M 47.3 B 66.23%
Number of Holdings 82 10 1551 67.83%
Net Assets in Top 10 52 M 812 K 2.82 B 60.83%
Weighting of Top 10 25.93% 4.8% 95.7% 25.66%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Franklin IFT Money Market 6.31%
  2. Griffin Industrial Realty Inc 2.94%
  3. Ardmore Shipping Corp 2.84%
  4. IntriCon Corp 2.50%
  5. First Business Financial Services Inc 2.31%
  6. INDUS Realty Trust Inc 2.29%
  7. Investar Holding Corp 2.15%
  8. Alamo Group Inc 2.10%
  9. Ameresco Inc Class A 2.09%
  10. Trecora Resources 2.09%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FRMCX % Rank
Stocks 		93.40% 14.38% 100.16% 94.75%
Cash 		6.60% -52.43% 47.85% 5.47%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.63% 95.19%
Other 		0.00% -0.88% 5.25% 92.78%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.63% 95.19%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 51.67% 95.19%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FRMCX % Rank
Financial Services 		29.43% 0.00% 35.71% 10.38%
Industrials 		23.50% 0.65% 48.61% 10.82%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.09% 0.00% 51.62% 55.19%
Healthcare 		9.61% 0.00% 25.76% 12.80%
Technology 		8.75% 0.00% 34.03% 52.76%
Real Estate 		6.21% 0.00% 44.41% 62.03%
Basic Materials 		3.88% 0.00% 67.30% 75.94%
Utilities 		3.64% 0.00% 13.86% 33.77%
Consumer Defense 		1.84% 0.00% 13.22% 84.11%
Energy 		1.44% 0.00% 29.42% 96.47%
Communication Services 		0.61% 0.00% 24.90% 87.20%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FRMCX % Rank
US 		89.03% 11.42% 100.16% 88.62%
Non US 		4.37% 0.00% 78.53% 34.57%

FRMCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FRMCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.23% 0.05% 37.36% 47.58%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 47.07%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 66.29%
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.01% 0.35% 75.71%

Sales Fees

FRMCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.50% 0.00% 5.75% 68.25%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FRMCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FRMCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 31.98% 7.00% 252.00% 19.70%

FRMCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FRMCX Category Low Category High FRMCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.31% 0.00% 7.65% 96.76%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FRMCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FRMCX Category Low Category High FRMCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.37% -1.43% 4.13% 54.65%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FRMCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FRMCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Oliver Wong

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 19, 2019

2.87

2.9%

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 37.45 8.18 3.58

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×