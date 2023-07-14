Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
1.5%
1 yr return
6.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
10.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
-4.5%
Net Assets
$202 M
Holdings in Top 10
25.9%
Expense Ratio 1.23%
Front Load 5.50%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 31.98%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in investments of microcap companies. For purposes of this investment strategy, the Fund considers microcap companies as companies with a total market capitalization (share price times the number of shares of common stock outstanding) of $1 billion or less, or a total market capitalization within the bottom 40% of the Russell 2000 Value Index (i.e., less than approximately $2 billion as of January 31, 2022), whichever is higher, at the time of purchase. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in equity securities of companies with market capitalizations greater than companies the Fund considers to be microcap companies, consistent with its goal.
The Fund generally invests in equity securities of companies that the Fund’s investment manager believes are undervalued at the time of purchase and have the potential for capital appreciation. The Fund invests predominantly in common stocks. A stock price is undervalued when it trades at less than the price at which the investment manager believes it would trade if the market reflected all factors relating to the company’s worth. The Fund may also invest in real estate investment trusts (REITs).
The types of companies the Fund may invest in include, among other things, those that may be considered out of favor due to actual or perceived cyclical or secular challenges, or are experiencing temporary setbacks, diminished expectations, mismanagement or undermanagement, or are financially stressed. Environmental, social and governance (ESG) related assessments of companies are also considered.
The Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in foreign securities.
The Fund, from time to time, may have significant positions in particular sectors, such as industrials and financial services companies.
|Period
|FRMCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.5%
|-10.6%
|21.3%
|96.53%
|1 Yr
|6.9%
|-16.4%
|28.1%
|40.35%
|3 Yr
|10.9%*
|-15.7%
|112.5%
|56.12%
|5 Yr
|-4.5%*
|-24.5%
|42.5%
|79.66%
|10 Yr
|-3.6%*
|-21.2%
|23.2%
|84.94%
* Annualized
|Period
|FRMCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-5.1%
|-36.7%
|212.9%
|4.21%
|2021
|4.6%
|-38.4%
|60.6%
|83.60%
|2020
|-0.6%
|-9.3%
|66.8%
|74.42%
|2019
|0.0%
|-5.9%
|7.6%
|98.30%
|2018
|-5.0%
|-12.3%
|-1.2%
|43.86%
|Period
|FRMCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.5%
|-12.9%
|21.3%
|92.41%
|1 Yr
|6.9%
|-16.4%
|46.4%
|37.23%
|3 Yr
|10.9%*
|-15.7%
|112.5%
|55.43%
|5 Yr
|-4.5%*
|-19.0%
|42.5%
|85.71%
|10 Yr
|1.0%*
|-10.1%
|23.2%
|72.79%
* Annualized
|Period
|FRMCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-5.1%
|-36.7%
|212.9%
|4.21%
|2021
|4.6%
|-38.4%
|60.6%
|83.60%
|2020
|-0.6%
|-7.6%
|66.8%
|74.42%
|2019
|0.0%
|-5.9%
|7.6%
|98.30%
|2018
|-5.0%
|-12.3%
|-1.2%
|65.66%
|FRMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FRMCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|202 M
|1.55 M
|47.3 B
|66.23%
|Number of Holdings
|82
|10
|1551
|67.83%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|52 M
|812 K
|2.82 B
|60.83%
|Weighting of Top 10
|25.93%
|4.8%
|95.7%
|25.66%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FRMCX % Rank
|Stocks
|93.40%
|14.38%
|100.16%
|94.75%
|Cash
|6.60%
|-52.43%
|47.85%
|5.47%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.63%
|95.19%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.88%
|5.25%
|92.78%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.63%
|95.19%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|51.67%
|95.19%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FRMCX % Rank
|Financial Services
|29.43%
|0.00%
|35.71%
|10.38%
|Industrials
|23.50%
|0.65%
|48.61%
|10.82%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.09%
|0.00%
|51.62%
|55.19%
|Healthcare
|9.61%
|0.00%
|25.76%
|12.80%
|Technology
|8.75%
|0.00%
|34.03%
|52.76%
|Real Estate
|6.21%
|0.00%
|44.41%
|62.03%
|Basic Materials
|3.88%
|0.00%
|67.30%
|75.94%
|Utilities
|3.64%
|0.00%
|13.86%
|33.77%
|Consumer Defense
|1.84%
|0.00%
|13.22%
|84.11%
|Energy
|1.44%
|0.00%
|29.42%
|96.47%
|Communication Services
|0.61%
|0.00%
|24.90%
|87.20%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FRMCX % Rank
|US
|89.03%
|11.42%
|100.16%
|88.62%
|Non US
|4.37%
|0.00%
|78.53%
|34.57%
|FRMCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.23%
|0.05%
|37.36%
|47.58%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|47.07%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|66.29%
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.01%
|0.35%
|75.71%
|FRMCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.50%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|68.25%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|FRMCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FRMCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|31.98%
|7.00%
|252.00%
|19.70%
|FRMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FRMCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.31%
|0.00%
|7.65%
|96.76%
|FRMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|FRMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FRMCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.37%
|-1.43%
|4.13%
|54.65%
|FRMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 19, 2017
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2016
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2013
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2012
|$0.522
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2009
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2002
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2001
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
