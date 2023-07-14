Home
Nuveen Real Estate Securities Fund

mutual fund
FRLCX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$14.09 -0.01 -0.07%
primary theme
Real Estate Sector Equity
share class
Inst (FARCX) Primary A (FREAX) C (FRLCX) Retirement (FREGX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Nuveen Real Estate Securities Fund

FRLCX | Fund

$14.09

$1.52 B

2.46%

$0.35

2.03%

Vitals

YTD Return

5.7%

1 yr return

-18.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-6.3%

Net Assets

$1.52 B

Holdings in Top 10

41.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.03%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 101.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$3,000

IRA

$2,500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

FRLCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -5.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency None
  • Net Income Ratio 0.16%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Nuveen Real Estate Securities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Nuveen
  • Inception Date
    Feb 01, 2000
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jay Rosenberg

FRLCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FRLCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.7% -10.9% 328.6% 53.07%
1 Yr -18.0% -35.3% 246.7% 92.06%
3 Yr -4.7%* -13.6% 47.7% 91.95%
5 Yr -6.3%* -14.8% 23.1% 84.10%
10 Yr -4.5%* -7.6% 10.0% 90.57%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FRLCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -38.0% -51.3% 81.2% 85.45%
2021 9.9% -3.9% 24.3% 78.89%
2020 -3.1% -14.7% 10.5% 56.00%
2019 2.8% -0.2% 9.4% 75.93%
2018 -2.3% -7.1% 0.8% 52.86%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FRLCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.7% -22.8% 328.6% 49.82%
1 Yr -18.0% -35.3% 246.7% 92.06%
3 Yr -4.7%* -13.6% 47.7% 93.08%
5 Yr -5.5%* -14.8% 23.1% 83.69%
10 Yr 0.2%* -6.5% 14.1% 75.68%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FRLCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -38.0% -51.3% 81.2% 85.45%
2021 9.9% -3.9% 24.3% 78.89%
2020 -3.1% -14.7% 10.5% 56.00%
2019 2.8% -0.2% 9.4% 75.93%
2018 -1.3% -6.8% 0.8% 37.00%

NAV & Total Return History

FRLCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FRLCX Category Low Category High FRLCX % Rank
Net Assets 1.52 B 2.85 M 78.4 B 25.51%
Number of Holdings 80 20 642 22.74%
Net Assets in Top 10 768 M 7.44 K 35.2 B 26.35%
Weighting of Top 10 41.37% 15.9% 99.8% 83.33%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Prologis Inc 9.30%
  2. Public Storage 5.70%
  3. Equinix Inc 4.92%
  4. Sun Communities Inc 3.46%
  5. American Tower Corp 3.37%
  6. AvalonBay Communities Inc 3.32%
  7. Simon Property Group Inc 3.03%
  8. Welltower Inc 2.98%
  9. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc 2.90%
  10. Duke Realty Corp 2.76%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FRLCX % Rank
Stocks 		98.61% 0.01% 106.94% 57.76%
Cash 		1.39% -98.06% 25.84% 30.69%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.12% 33.96% 36.46%
Other 		0.00% -1.70% 94.17% 41.88%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 10.95% 27.80%
Bonds 		0.00% -3.17% 97.45% 36.10%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FRLCX % Rank
Real Estate 		99.41% 34.46% 100.00% 41.98%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.59% 0.00% 45.29% 35.88%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 3.55% 23.66%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 12.02% 42.37%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.39% 27.86%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 0.53% 24.81%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 37.05% 34.73%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 33.11% 24.43%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 11.61% 32.82%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 23.28%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 13.69% 29.01%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FRLCX % Rank
US 		98.61% 0.01% 101.17% 42.60%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 44.90% 57.04%

FRLCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FRLCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.03% 0.07% 26.04% 18.98%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.00% 1.50% 70.04%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 84.33%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

FRLCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 2.25% 33.33%

Trading Fees

FRLCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FRLCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 101.00% 0.11% 380.00% 81.78%

FRLCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FRLCX Category Low Category High FRLCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.46% 0.00% 12.22% 49.28%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FRLCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Semi-Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FRLCX Category Low Category High FRLCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.16% -1.14% 6.05% 87.23%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FRLCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency None Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History



FRLCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jay Rosenberg

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 30, 2005

17.01

17.0%

Jay L. Rosenberg entered the financial services industry in 1995. He has been a Managing Director and Lead Portfolio Manager of the Real Estate Securities and Global Infrastructure at Nuveen Asset Management since joining the firm in 2011. He has been Lead Portfolio Manager of the Real Asset Income strategy since September 2011, and in May 2014 he was named Head of Investments for Real Assets. Jay graduated from the University of Wisconsin–Madison, where he received a B.S. He received a master’s degree in urban planning and public policy from the University of Illinois–Chicago.

Scott Sedlak

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 21, 2011

11.2

11.2%

Scott C. Sedlak entered the financial services industry in 2000. He joined Nuveen Asset Management in 2011 as Vice President and Senior Research Analyst. He was named Co-Portfolio Manager of the Real Estate Securities strategy in March 2011 and Senior Vice President in March 2012. Scott earned a B.S. in business administration – finance from Truman State University. He is a member ofthe National Association of Real Estate InvestmentTrusts (NAREIT).

Sarah Wade

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 15, 2017

4.96

5.0%

Sarah J. Wade entered the financial services industry in 1997. She joined Nuveen Asset Management in 2011 as Vice President and Senior Research Analyst. She was named Senior Vice President in 2014

Benjamin Kerl

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2021

1.08

1.1%

Ben is a portfolio manager for Nuveen’s Global Real Estate Securities strategy and Real Estate Securities strategy, as well as head of real estate investments for the Real Assets investment team at Nuveen. He specializes in real estate equities in the U.K., Europe and Canada. From 2012 through 2017, Ben also covered the multi-family and healthcare sectors for the firm’s Real Estate Securities strategy. Ben began working in the investment industry in 2012 when he joined the firm. Before joining the firm, he worked for eight years in the real estate and renewable energy industries. Most recently, Ben was an independent consultant providing project development services to national and international wind energy developers. He started his career as a real estate development manager at Lander Group, where he managed infill multifamily and commercial projects from 2005 to 2007. Ben graduated with a bachelor of commerce degree from McGill University in Montreal, Quebec.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 28.42 7.84 2.23

