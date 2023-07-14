Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
5.7%
1 yr return
-18.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-4.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
-6.3%
Net Assets
$1.52 B
Holdings in Top 10
41.4%
Expense Ratio 2.03%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 101.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$3,000
IRA
$2,500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|FRLCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.7%
|-10.9%
|328.6%
|53.07%
|1 Yr
|-18.0%
|-35.3%
|246.7%
|92.06%
|3 Yr
|-4.7%*
|-13.6%
|47.7%
|91.95%
|5 Yr
|-6.3%*
|-14.8%
|23.1%
|84.10%
|10 Yr
|-4.5%*
|-7.6%
|10.0%
|90.57%
* Annualized
|Period
|FRLCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-38.0%
|-51.3%
|81.2%
|85.45%
|2021
|9.9%
|-3.9%
|24.3%
|78.89%
|2020
|-3.1%
|-14.7%
|10.5%
|56.00%
|2019
|2.8%
|-0.2%
|9.4%
|75.93%
|2018
|-2.3%
|-7.1%
|0.8%
|52.86%
|Period
|FRLCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.7%
|-22.8%
|328.6%
|49.82%
|1 Yr
|-18.0%
|-35.3%
|246.7%
|92.06%
|3 Yr
|-4.7%*
|-13.6%
|47.7%
|93.08%
|5 Yr
|-5.5%*
|-14.8%
|23.1%
|83.69%
|10 Yr
|0.2%*
|-6.5%
|14.1%
|75.68%
* Annualized
|Period
|FRLCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-38.0%
|-51.3%
|81.2%
|85.45%
|2021
|9.9%
|-3.9%
|24.3%
|78.89%
|2020
|-3.1%
|-14.7%
|10.5%
|56.00%
|2019
|2.8%
|-0.2%
|9.4%
|75.93%
|2018
|-1.3%
|-6.8%
|0.8%
|37.00%
|FRLCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FRLCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.52 B
|2.85 M
|78.4 B
|25.51%
|Number of Holdings
|80
|20
|642
|22.74%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|768 M
|7.44 K
|35.2 B
|26.35%
|Weighting of Top 10
|41.37%
|15.9%
|99.8%
|83.33%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FRLCX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.61%
|0.01%
|106.94%
|57.76%
|Cash
|1.39%
|-98.06%
|25.84%
|30.69%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.12%
|33.96%
|36.46%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.70%
|94.17%
|41.88%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.95%
|27.80%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-3.17%
|97.45%
|36.10%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FRLCX % Rank
|Real Estate
|99.41%
|34.46%
|100.00%
|41.98%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.59%
|0.00%
|45.29%
|35.88%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.55%
|23.66%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.02%
|42.37%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.39%
|27.86%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.53%
|24.81%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.05%
|34.73%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.11%
|24.43%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|11.61%
|32.82%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.93%
|23.28%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.69%
|29.01%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FRLCX % Rank
|US
|98.61%
|0.01%
|101.17%
|42.60%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.90%
|57.04%
|FRLCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.03%
|0.07%
|26.04%
|18.98%
|Management Fee
|0.85%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|70.04%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|84.33%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|N/A
|FRLCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|2.25%
|33.33%
|FRLCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FRLCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|101.00%
|0.11%
|380.00%
|81.78%
|FRLCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FRLCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.46%
|0.00%
|12.22%
|49.28%
|FRLCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Semi-Annually
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|FRLCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FRLCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.16%
|-1.14%
|6.05%
|87.23%
|FRLCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2022
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2021
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2021
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2021
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2019
|$1.805
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 13, 2019
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2019
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2019
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2018
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2018
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 02, 2018
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 02, 2017
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 03, 2017
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 03, 2017
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.144
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2016
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2016
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2016
|$0.113
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.123
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2015
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2015
|$0.147
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2015
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.157
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2014
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2014
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2014
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2013
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2013
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2013
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2012
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2012
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 02, 2012
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2011
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2011
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2011
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2011
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2010
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2010
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2010
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2010
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2009
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2009
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2009
|$0.127
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2009
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2008
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2008
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2008
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2008
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2007
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2007
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2007
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2007
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2006
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2006
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2006
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2005
|$0.112
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2005
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2005
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2005
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2004
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2004
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2004
|$0.124
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2004
|$0.153
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2003
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 16, 2003
|$0.188
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2003
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2003
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2002
|$0.248
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2002
|$0.166
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2002
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2002
|$0.133
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2001
|$0.237
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2001
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2001
|$0.166
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2000
|$0.158
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2000
|$0.173
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2000
|$0.198
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2000
|$0.203
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 30, 2005
17.01
17.0%
Jay L. Rosenberg entered the financial services industry in 1995. He has been a Managing Director and Lead Portfolio Manager of the Real Estate Securities and Global Infrastructure at Nuveen Asset Management since joining the firm in 2011. He has been Lead Portfolio Manager of the Real Asset Income strategy since September 2011, and in May 2014 he was named Head of Investments for Real Assets. Jay graduated from the University of Wisconsin–Madison, where he received a B.S. He received a master’s degree in urban planning and public policy from the University of Illinois–Chicago.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 21, 2011
11.2
11.2%
Scott C. Sedlak entered the financial services industry in 2000. He joined Nuveen Asset Management in 2011 as Vice President and Senior Research Analyst. He was named Co-Portfolio Manager of the Real Estate Securities strategy in March 2011 and Senior Vice President in March 2012. Scott earned a B.S. in business administration – finance from Truman State University. He is a member ofthe National Association of Real Estate InvestmentTrusts (NAREIT).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 15, 2017
4.96
5.0%
Sarah J. Wade entered the financial services industry in 1997. She joined Nuveen Asset Management in 2011 as Vice President and Senior Research Analyst. She was named Senior Vice President in 2014
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2021
1.08
1.1%
Ben is a portfolio manager for Nuveen’s Global Real Estate Securities strategy and Real Estate Securities strategy, as well as head of real estate investments for the Real Assets investment team at Nuveen. He specializes in real estate equities in the U.K., Europe and Canada. From 2012 through 2017, Ben also covered the multi-family and healthcare sectors for the firm’s Real Estate Securities strategy. Ben began working in the investment industry in 2012 when he joined the firm. Before joining the firm, he worked for eight years in the real estate and renewable energy industries. Most recently, Ben was an independent consultant providing project development services to national and international wind energy developers. He started his career as a real estate development manager at Lander Group, where he managed infill multifamily and commercial projects from 2005 to 2007. Ben graduated with a bachelor of commerce degree from McGill University in Montreal, Quebec.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|28.42
|7.84
|2.23
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...