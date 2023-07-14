Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
5.5%
1 yr return
-6.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.9%
Net Assets
$449 M
Holdings in Top 10
52.0%
Expense Ratio 0.82%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 19.61%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of companies operating in the real estate industry predominantly in the United States, including: companies qualifying under federal tax law as real estate investment trusts (REITs); and companies that derive at least half of their assets or revenues from the ownership, construction, management, operation, development or sale of commercial or residential real estate (such as real estate operating or service companies, homebuilders, lodging providers, and developers).
A REIT is a type of real estate company that is dedicated to owning and usually operating income-producing real estate such as apartments, hotels, industrial properties, office building or shopping centers. REITs typically concentrate on a specific geographic region or property type. The Fund's investments in REITs also include non-traditional REITs such as those that focus on storage and self-storage facilities, cell tower owners and data center owners. While the Fund is not limited to investing in REITs and REIT-like entities, it is expected that the Fund currently will focus on these types of entities. The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its net assets in equity securities of issuers engaged in businesses whose products and services are closely related to the real estate industry. These include companies that provide brokerage, leasing, advisory and management services to commercial and residential customers, companies that design and operate software platforms used by landlords and real estate service providers, and companies whose principal business is unrelated to the real estate industry but which have significant real estate holdings (at least 50% of their assets).
The Fund is a "non-diversified" fund, which means it generally invests a greater portion of its assets in the securities of one or more issuers and may invest overall in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.
The Fund concentrates in securities of companies in the real estate industry, primarily REITs. The Fund currently expects to be invested predominantly in equity securities. The Fund may invest a small portion of its assets in securities of issuers in any foreign country, developed or developing, and in American, European and Global Depositary Receipts. In addition, certain U.S. REITs may hold significant positions in securities of foreign issuers.
When selecting investments for the Fund’s portfolio, the investment manager uses a “bottom-up" security selection process that incorporates macro-level views in the evaluation process. The investment manager’s portfolio construction process combines: bottom-up analysis of individual stock and real estate market fundamentals; and top-down macro overlays to provide regional, property type, and company size perspectives in identifying local cyclical and thematic trends that highlight investment opportunities.
|Period
|FRLAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.5%
|-10.9%
|328.6%
|55.96%
|1 Yr
|-6.2%
|-35.3%
|246.7%
|45.49%
|3 Yr
|0.7%*
|-13.6%
|47.7%
|62.45%
|5 Yr
|-2.9%*
|-14.8%
|23.1%
|61.92%
|10 Yr
|-0.1%*
|-7.6%
|10.0%
|45.91%
* Annualized
|Period
|FRLAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-28.2%
|-51.3%
|81.2%
|27.27%
|2021
|15.5%
|-3.9%
|24.3%
|43.70%
|2020
|-3.8%
|-14.7%
|10.5%
|71.20%
|2019
|2.0%
|-0.2%
|9.4%
|80.91%
|2018
|-2.3%
|-7.1%
|0.8%
|54.63%
|Period
|FRLAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.5%
|-22.8%
|328.6%
|51.99%
|1 Yr
|-6.2%
|-35.3%
|246.7%
|45.85%
|3 Yr
|0.7%*
|-13.6%
|47.7%
|61.54%
|5 Yr
|-2.8%*
|-14.8%
|23.1%
|64.81%
|10 Yr
|1.9%*
|-6.5%
|14.1%
|47.97%
* Annualized
|Period
|FRLAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-28.2%
|-51.3%
|81.2%
|27.27%
|2021
|15.5%
|-3.9%
|24.3%
|43.70%
|2020
|-3.8%
|-14.7%
|10.5%
|71.20%
|2019
|2.0%
|-0.2%
|9.4%
|80.91%
|2018
|-2.2%
|-6.8%
|0.8%
|72.69%
|FRLAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FRLAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|449 M
|2.85 M
|78.4 B
|48.99%
|Number of Holdings
|43
|20
|642
|50.18%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|249 M
|7.44 K
|35.2 B
|48.38%
|Weighting of Top 10
|51.98%
|15.9%
|99.8%
|39.63%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FRLAX % Rank
|Stocks
|100.38%
|0.01%
|106.94%
|5.42%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.12%
|33.96%
|91.70%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.70%
|94.17%
|89.89%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.95%
|91.70%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-3.17%
|97.45%
|92.06%
|Cash
|-0.38%
|-98.06%
|25.84%
|95.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FRLAX % Rank
|Real Estate
|99.75%
|34.46%
|100.00%
|39.69%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.25%
|0.00%
|45.29%
|40.46%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.55%
|91.60%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.02%
|94.27%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.39%
|91.98%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.53%
|92.37%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.05%
|92.75%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.11%
|91.60%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|11.61%
|92.37%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.93%
|91.60%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.69%
|92.37%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FRLAX % Rank
|US
|100.14%
|0.01%
|101.17%
|5.42%
|Non US
|0.24%
|0.00%
|44.90%
|35.74%
|FRLAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.82%
|0.07%
|26.04%
|76.28%
|Management Fee
|0.51%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|16.97%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.01%
|0.45%
|75.68%
|FRLAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|FRLAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FRLAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|19.61%
|0.11%
|380.00%
|17.83%
|FRLAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FRLAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.25%
|0.00%
|12.22%
|28.42%
|FRLAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Semi-Annually
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|FRLAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FRLAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.01%
|-1.14%
|6.05%
|51.09%
|FRLAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2022
|$0.144
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2022
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2022
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 15, 2021
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 15, 2020
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 15, 2020
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 18, 2019
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2019
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2018
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2018
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2017
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2017
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2016
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2016
|$0.222
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 17, 2016
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2015
|$0.136
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2015
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2015
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 18, 2015
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2014
|$0.107
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2014
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2014
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2014
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2013
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 18, 2013
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2013
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2013
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2012
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2012
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2012
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2011
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2011
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2010
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2010
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2009
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2009
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2009
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2008
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2008
|$0.154
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2008
|$0.143
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2008
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2007
|$0.127
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2007
|$0.169
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2007
|$0.146
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2007
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2006
|$0.167
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2006
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2006
|$0.153
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2005
|$0.378
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2005
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2005
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 15, 2005
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2004
|$0.187
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2004
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2004
|$0.210
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 17, 2004
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2003
|$0.311
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2003
|$0.171
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2003
|$0.182
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2003
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2002
|$0.288
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 18, 2002
|$0.183
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2002
|$0.208
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2002
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2001
|$0.269
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2001
|$0.186
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2001
|$0.185
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2001
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2014
8.09
8.1%
Mr. Scher, portfolio manager, joined Franklin Templeton Investments in 2002. Prior to joining the Global Real Estate Securities team in 2007, Mr. Scher had spent over four years performing business development, marketing and client service functions for Franklin Templeton Institutional in Melbourne, Australia. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton in 2002, Mr. Scher worked for the asset management division of the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) providing investment support and research to the institutional funds management distribution team. He was also with Ernst & Young in their international taxation division as a graduate economist.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 03, 2019
2.74
2.7%
Mr. Schmicker has been a portfolio manager with Franklin Advisers, Inc. since 2009, providing research and advice on the purchases and sales of individual securities, and portfolio risk assessment. He joined Franklin Templeton Investments in 2007. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton Investments in 2007, he worked as an associate at Aetos Capital and as an analyst at Credit Suisse.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|28.42
|7.84
|2.23
