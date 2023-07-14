Calvin Y. Zhang, Senior Analyst/Portfolio Manager, managed the predecessor fund to the Fund, the PNC International Growth Fund, since February 2016, and has continued to manage the Fund as an employee of the Adviser since November 2019. Mr. Zhang is primarily responsible for research and analysis on all Asian securities. He has been with the Adviser or an affiliate since 2019; and has managed investment portfolios since 2005. Education: B.A., South China University of Technology; M.B.A., University of Rochester.