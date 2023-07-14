Home
Trending ETFs

FRIEX (Mutual Fund)

FRIEX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Federated Hermes Emerging Markets Equity Fund

FRIEX | Fund

$14.32

$56.8 M

0.97%

$0.14

-

Vitals

YTD Return

9.0%

1 yr return

3.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$56.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

37.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 13.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

FRIEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Federated Hermes Emerging Markets Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Federated
  • Inception Date
    Aug 26, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Calvin Zhang

Fund Description

FRIEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FRIEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.0% -11.0% 30.2% 66.92%
1 Yr 3.4% -12.7% 29.2% 90.93%
3 Yr N/A* -16.8% 12.9% 3.75%
5 Yr N/A* -9.8% 36.3% 3.05%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FRIEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.2% -50.1% 7.2% 89.24%
2021 N/A -18.2% 13.6% N/A
2020 N/A -7.2% 79.7% N/A
2019 N/A -4.4% 9.2% N/A
2018 N/A -7.2% 7.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FRIEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.0% -30.3% 30.2% 64.66%
1 Yr 3.4% -48.9% 29.2% 83.48%
3 Yr N/A* -16.1% 12.9% 3.20%
5 Yr N/A* -9.8% 36.3% 3.17%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FRIEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.2% -50.1% 7.2% 89.24%
2021 N/A -18.2% 13.6% N/A
2020 N/A -7.2% 79.7% N/A
2019 N/A -4.4% 9.2% N/A
2018 N/A -7.2% 7.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

FRIEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FRIEX Category Low Category High FRIEX % Rank
Net Assets 56.8 M 717 K 102 B 78.77%
Number of Holdings 64 10 6734 77.66%
Net Assets in Top 10 21.1 M 340 K 19.3 B 78.05%
Weighting of Top 10 37.77% 2.8% 71.7% 37.86%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 8.66%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FRIEX % Rank
Stocks 		94.55% 0.90% 110.97% 79.62%
Cash 		5.46% -23.67% 20.19% 14.38%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 44.80%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 40.31%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 32.05%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 48.23% 42.05%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FRIEX % Rank
Technology 		30.84% 0.00% 47.50% 10.35%
Financial Services 		12.11% 0.00% 48.86% 91.72%
Industrials 		11.29% 0.00% 43.53% 12.42%
Basic Materials 		9.96% 0.00% 30.03% 28.46%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.74% 0.00% 48.94% 80.08%
Communication Services 		8.66% 0.00% 39.29% 51.75%
Energy 		6.81% 0.00% 24.80% 16.43%
Consumer Defense 		5.00% 0.00% 28.13% 71.93%
Healthcare 		2.98% 0.00% 93.26% 67.01%
Real Estate 		2.60% 0.00% 17.15% 24.45%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 39.12% 79.56%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FRIEX % Rank
Non US 		91.99% -4.71% 112.57% 79.72%
US 		2.56% -1.60% 104.72% 22.59%

FRIEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FRIEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.03% 41.06% 72.99%
Management Fee 0.90% 0.00% 2.00% 53.32%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.01% 0.85% 52.24%

Sales Fees

FRIEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FRIEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FRIEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 13.00% 0.00% 190.00% 8.90%

FRIEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FRIEX Category Low Category High FRIEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.97% 0.00% 12.61% 38.87%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FRIEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FRIEX Category Low Category High FRIEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.98% 17.62% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FRIEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

FRIEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Calvin Zhang

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2017

5.17

5.2%

Calvin Y. Zhang, Senior Analyst/Portfolio Manager, managed the predecessor fund to the Fund, the PNC International Growth Fund, since February 2016, and has continued to manage the Fund as an employee of the Adviser since November 2019. Mr. Zhang is primarily responsible for research and analysis on all Asian securities. He has been with the Adviser or an affiliate since 2019; and has managed investment portfolios since 2005. Education: B.A., South China University of Technology; M.B.A., University of Rochester.

Martin Schulz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2017

5.17

5.2%

Martin Schulz, Senior Vice President, Head of International Equity Growth Team, Senior Portfolio Manager. Responsible for portfolio management and research in the international and emerging markets equity area. Previous associations: Managing Director, International Equity, PNC Capital Advisors; Portfolio Manager, National City Corporation. B.A., (graduating magna cum laude) Cornell University; M.B.A. and J.D., George Washington University, Master of Strategic Studies, U.S. Army War College.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.46 13.42

