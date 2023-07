Steven Buller is a vice president and portfolio manager for Fidelity Investments. Mr. Buller manages Fidelity Real Estate Investment Portfolio and Fidelity International Real Estate Fund. Mr. Buller joined Fidelity in 1992 as an analyst in the High Income Group, where he followed a variety of industries and later focused on distressed and bankrupt securities. Born in 1967, Mr. Buller received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Finance and German literature in 1990 and a Master of Science degree in Finance in 1992, both from the University of Wisconsin.