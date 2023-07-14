Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.0%
1 yr return
-3.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-6.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.7%
Net Assets
$4 B
Holdings in Top 10
48.6%
Expense Ratio 0.52%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 184.44%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests primarily in debt securities, which may be represented by derivative investments that provide exposure to debt securities such as futures, options and swap agreements. The debt securities in which the Fund may invest include government and corporate debt securities, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, floating interest rate corporate loans and debt securities and municipal securities.
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests primarily in investment grade debt securities and in unrated securities that the investment manager deems are of comparable quality. Derivatives whose reference securities are investment grade are considered by the Fund to be investment grade. The Fund's focus on the credit quality of its portfolio is intended to reduce credit risk and help to preserve the Fund's capital.
The Fund also may invest up to 20% of its total assets in non-investment grade securities, including up to 5% in securities rated lower than B- by S&P® Global Ratings (S&P) or Moody's Investors Services (Moody's), which may include defaulted securities. (In calculating the above non-investment grade debt limitations, the Fund combines its non-investment grade debt securities with the net long and short exposure to non-investment grade debt securities from derivative instruments). Excluding derivatives, the Fund invests no more than 33% of its total assets in non-investment grade debt securities, including no more than 5% in securities rated lower than B- by S&P or Moody's, which may include defaulted securities. For purposes of the credit limitations above, non-investment grade debt securities include unrated securities that the investment manager deems are of comparable quality. The Fund's investments in marketplace loans are not subject to the 5% limitations described above.
The Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in foreign securities, including up to 20% of its total assets in non-U.S. dollar denominated securities and up to 10% of its total assets in emerging market securities.
The Fund may invest a portion of its assets in marketplace loans to consumers and small and mid-sized enterprises or companies (SMEs), which may include loans for individual leases, that may be originated through online lending platforms.
The Fund may invest in many different securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government or by non-U.S. governments, or their respective agencies or instrumentalities, including mortgage-backed securities and inflation-indexed securities issued by the U.S. Treasury. Mortgage-backed securities represent an interest in a pool of mortgage loans made by banks and other financial institutions to finance purchases of homes, commercial buildings and other real estate. The individual mortgage loans are packaged or "pooled" together for sale to investors. As the underlying mortgage loans are paid off, investors receive principal and interest payments. These securities may be fixed-rate or adjustable-rate mortgage-backed securities (ARMS). The Fund may purchase or sell mortgage-backed securities on a delayed delivery or forward commitment basis through the "to-be-announced" (TBA) market. With TBA transactions, the particular securities to be delivered must meet specified terms and standards. The Fund may also invest a small portion of its assets directly in whole mortgage loans.
To pursue its investment goal, the Fund regularly enters into various derivative transactions, including currency forwards, currency, interest rate/bond futures contracts and options on interest rate futures contracts, options on exchange-traded funds, swap agreements, including interest rate, fixed income total return, currency and credit default swaps, options on interest rate and credit default swap agreements. The use of these derivative transactions may allow the Fund to obtain net long or short exposures to select currencies, interest rates, countries, duration or credit risks. These derivatives may be used to enhance Fund returns, increase liquidity, gain exposure to certain instruments or markets in a more efficient or less expensive way and/or hedge risks associated with its other portfolio investments.
The Fund may invest in mortgage dollar rolls. In a mortgage dollar roll, the Fund sells mortgage-backed securities for delivery in the current month and simultaneously contracts to repurchase substantially similar (same type, coupon, and maturity) securities on a specified future date. During the period between the sale and repurchase, the Fund forgoes principal and interest paid on the mortgage-backed securities. The Fund earns money on a mortgage dollar roll from any difference between the sale price and the future purchase price, as well as the interest earned on the cash proceeds of the initial sale.
The Fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in structured fixed income securities, such as collateralized debt obligations (“CDOs”), which are generally a type of asset-backed securities. The Fund's investments in CDOs may include investments in collateralized loan obiligations (CLOs), which are a type of CDO.
In pursuing its investment goals, the Fund may gain exposure to particular investments by investing directly in securities or other instruments or by investing in other mutual funds or exchange-traded funds that provide exposure to such investments.
In choosing investments, the Fund’s investment manager selects securities in various market sectors based on the investment manager’s assessment of changing economic, market, industry and issuer conditions. The investment manager uses a “top-down” analysis of macroeconomic trends, combined with a “bottom-up” fundamental analysis of market sectors, industries and issuers, to try to take advantage of varying sector reactions to economic events.
|Period
|FRERX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.0%
|-4.3%
|4.5%
|41.72%
|1 Yr
|-3.0%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|18.85%
|3 Yr
|-6.5%*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|41.06%
|5 Yr
|-2.7%*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|76.23%
|10 Yr
|-1.8%*
|-7.4%
|12.7%
|85.27%
* Annualized
|Period
|FRERX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.6%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|84.83%
|2021
|-1.5%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|38.41%
|2020
|1.3%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|51.37%
|2019
|1.3%
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|60.62%
|2018
|-0.9%
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|84.28%
|Period
|FRERX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.0%
|-15.5%
|4.5%
|40.96%
|1 Yr
|-3.0%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|15.31%
|3 Yr
|-6.5%*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|40.79%
|5 Yr
|-2.7%*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|77.97%
|10 Yr
|-1.6%*
|-7.4%
|13.5%
|80.79%
* Annualized
|Period
|FRERX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.6%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|84.83%
|2021
|-1.5%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|38.41%
|2020
|1.3%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|51.37%
|2019
|1.3%
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|62.71%
|2018
|-0.9%
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|86.41%
|FRERX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FRERX % Rank
|Net Assets
|4 B
|2.88 M
|287 B
|26.44%
|Number of Holdings
|708
|1
|17234
|50.14%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.95 B
|-106 M
|27.6 B
|17.65%
|Weighting of Top 10
|48.60%
|3.7%
|123.9%
|16.29%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FRERX % Rank
|Bonds
|121.95%
|3.97%
|268.18%
|4.42%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.22%
|0.00%
|7.93%
|59.21%
|Other
|0.27%
|-13.23%
|4.55%
|2.70%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.06%
|0.00%
|77.13%
|27.10%
|Stocks
|0.05%
|-0.55%
|24.74%
|21.71%
|Cash
|-23.55%
|-181.13%
|95.99%
|95.66%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FRERX % Rank
|Energy
|99.88%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|15.03%
|Basic Materials
|0.12%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|26.01%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|51.45%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.45%
|49.71%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.26%
|49.13%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|48.31%
|56.65%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.70%
|44.51%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|59.54%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|52.60%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.67%
|46.82%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|58.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FRERX % Rank
|US
|0.04%
|-0.52%
|24.47%
|21.99%
|Non US
|0.01%
|-0.03%
|4.86%
|5.98%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FRERX % Rank
|Government
|32.35%
|0.00%
|86.23%
|31.63%
|Corporate
|28.88%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|54.10%
|Securitized
|26.57%
|0.00%
|98.40%
|61.81%
|Derivative
|5.53%
|0.00%
|25.16%
|10.51%
|Municipal
|4.38%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|8.78%
|Cash & Equivalents
|2.29%
|0.00%
|95.99%
|72.23%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FRERX % Rank
|US
|102.51%
|3.63%
|210.09%
|6.56%
|Non US
|19.44%
|-6.54%
|58.09%
|5.50%
|FRERX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.52%
|0.01%
|20.64%
|68.98%
|Management Fee
|0.47%
|0.00%
|1.76%
|82.44%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.01%
|0.50%
|75.18%
|FRERX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|FRERX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FRERX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|184.44%
|2.00%
|493.39%
|64.74%
|FRERX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FRERX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.14%
|0.00%
|10.82%
|30.65%
|FRERX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Semi-Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|FRERX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FRERX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.10%
|-1.28%
|8.97%
|25.25%
|FRERX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2022
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 28, 2021
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.052
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2020
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.073
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2019
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2018
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.047
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2017
|$0.003
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.006
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2017
|$0.006
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2017
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2017
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 28, 2017
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2017
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.053
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2016
|$0.044
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2016
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.007
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2016
|$0.006
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.005
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2016
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2016
|$0.006
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 29, 2016
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2016
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.068
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2015
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2015
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2015
|$0.005
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2015
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2015
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2015
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.004
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 27, 2015
|$0.006
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 30, 2015
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 28, 2014
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2014
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2014
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 29, 2014
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2014
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2014
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 30, 2014
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2014
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2014
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2014
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2014
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2013
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2013
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2013
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2013
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2013
|$0.031
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 28, 2013
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2013
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2005
16.42
16.4%
David Yuen joined Franklin Templeton Investments in 2000.He was appointed Chief Investment Officer of Global Long/Short Absolute Return Strategy in 2010. Previously, he was co-CIO of US Large Cap Value Equities and CIO of the Advanced Value Fund (since 2009), as well as director of research for US Large Cap Value (since early 2008). Yuen had been the director of research for Emerging Markets Value since August 2002. He joined Bernstein in 1998 as a research analyst, covering the global retailing industry, and became a senior research analyst in 1999, covering retail, textile & apparel, gaming & lodging, and consumer appliances. Prior to joining Bernstein, Yuen worked as a senior vice president of The Coleman Company from 1994 to 1998. From 1988 to 1994, he was a consultant, then partner, at WKI, a management-consulting firm specializing in emerging-market strategies. Prior to that, Yuen was a consultant with Bain & Company. He received a BS in operations research from Columbia University’s School of Engineering in 1986. Location: New York
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2018
3.42
3.4%
Sonal Desai, PhD, EVP, is Franklin Templeton Fixed Income Group’s Chief Investment Officer, a portfolio manager for several fixed income funds and a member of the firm's executive committee. Dr. Desai started her career in 1994 as a university academic, followed by six years at the International Monetary Fund after which she joined the private sector. She started working at Franklin Templeton in 2009. She holds a PhD(Econ) from Northwestern Univ. and a BA(Econ) from Delhi Univ.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 15, 2019
2.63
2.6%
Ms. Chou is a Portfolio Manager in the Franklin Templeton Fixed Income Group. She is a member of the team managing multi-sector, fixed-income strategies with a focus on corporate credit, credit derivatives, and relative value trades. Ms. Chou joined Franklin Templeton Investments in 2004 as a fixed-income risk analyst and moved to the portfolio management team in 2007. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton, Ms. Chou was a management consultant focusing on the financial services and pharmaceutical industries with the Boston Consulting Group in Hong Kong and San Francisco. She also worked in the technology department at UBS in Singapore and London and as a research engineer at a U.S. government agency. Ms. Chou holds an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago, with concentrations in finance and strategic management. She also holds a B.S. and M. Eng. in electrical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 15, 2019
2.63
2.6%
Dr. Patrick Klein is a portfolio manager and research analyst for Franklin Templeton Investments' Investment Grade Bond Department. He is part of the team managing the multi-sector, fixed income strategies with a focus on securitized products, inflation, and portfolio construction. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton in 2005, Dr. Klein was a principal member of the Technical Staff at Sandia National Laboratories. He was responsible for modeling and computer simulation of material behavior. Dr. Klein earned his B.S. dual degree in mechanical engineering and material science and engineering from Cornell University. He also earned his M.S. and Ph.D. in mechanical engineering from Stanford University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|33.43
|6.83
|1.16
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...