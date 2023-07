Matt Quinlan is a vice president, research analyst and portfolio manager for the Franklin Equity Group. He is the lead manager of the Franklin Equity Income Fund and a co-manager of the Franklin Income Fund and the Franklin Convertible Securities Fund. Mr. Quinlan is the leader of the Consumer Research Team and he has research coverage responsibilities for the retail and consumer products sectors. He also analyzes debt and equity investments for the Core/Hybrid Team. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton in 2005, Mr. Quinlan worked in investment banking at Citigroup.