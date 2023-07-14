Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
8.3%
1 yr return
11.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
9.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
7.4%
Net Assets
$25.7 B
Holdings in Top 10
37.2%
Expense Ratio 1.10%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 5.04%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in investments of companies that have paid consistently rising dividends. The Fund
invests predominantly in equity securities, primarily common stock. Companies that have paid consistently rising dividends include those companies that currently pay dividends on their common stocks and have maintained or increased their dividend rate during the last four consecutive years.
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 65% of its net assets in securities of companies that have:
·consistently increased dividends in at least 8 out of the last 10 years and have not decreased dividends during that time;
·increased dividends substantially (at least 100%) over the last 10 years;
·reinvested earnings, paying out less than 65% of current earnings in dividends (except for utility companies); and
·either long-term debt that is no more than 50% of total capitalization (except for utility companies) or senior debt that has been rated investment grade by at least one of the major bond rating organizations.
In addition to the criteria above, the investment manager utilizes a comprehensive suite of valuation tools in seeking investments which trade below the investment manager’s view of intrinsic value.
The Fund typically invests the rest of its assets in equity securities of companies that pay dividends but do not meet all of these criteria. The Fund may invest in companies of any size, across the entire market spectrum. Although the investment manager searches for investments that it believes to meet the criteria across all sectors, from time to time, based on economic conditions, the Fund may have significant positions in particular sectors.
The investment manager is a research driven, fundamental investor. As a "bottom-up" investor focusing primarily on individual securities, the investment manager looks for companies that it believes meet the criteria above and are fundamentally sound and attempts to acquire them at attractive prices. In following these criteria, the Fund does not necessarily focus on companies whose securities pay a high dividend rate but rather on companies that consistently increase their dividends.
The Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in foreign securities.
|Period
|FRDRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.3%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|86.19%
|1 Yr
|11.7%
|-34.9%
|38.6%
|49.02%
|3 Yr
|9.1%*
|-27.8%
|93.5%
|25.47%
|5 Yr
|7.4%*
|-30.5%
|97.2%
|19.80%
|10 Yr
|7.2%*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|19.67%
* Annualized
|Period
|FRDRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.8%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|11.13%
|2021
|10.0%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|31.46%
|2020
|4.8%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|33.90%
|2019
|5.9%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|34.32%
|2018
|-2.0%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|27.68%
|Period
|FRDRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.3%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|77.57%
|1 Yr
|11.7%
|-34.9%
|40.3%
|40.60%
|3 Yr
|9.1%*
|-27.8%
|93.5%
|25.60%
|5 Yr
|7.4%*
|-29.8%
|97.2%
|23.54%
|10 Yr
|8.7%*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|26.01%
* Annualized
|Period
|FRDRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.8%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|11.20%
|2021
|10.0%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|31.93%
|2020
|4.8%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|34.31%
|2019
|5.9%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|34.83%
|2018
|-1.9%
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|53.42%
|FRDRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FRDRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|25.7 B
|1.01 M
|1.21 T
|8.76%
|Number of Holdings
|56
|2
|4154
|74.87%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|9.63 B
|288 K
|270 B
|6.79%
|Weighting of Top 10
|37.21%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|27.08%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FRDRX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.28%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|66.94%
|Cash
|1.72%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|32.23%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|87.55%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|87.40%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|87.01%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|87.09%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FRDRX % Rank
|Industrials
|24.16%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|1.30%
|Healthcare
|19.99%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|6.97%
|Technology
|18.67%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|78.94%
|Consumer Defense
|10.97%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|8.58%
|Basic Materials
|9.78%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|2.37%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.99%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|81.78%
|Financial Services
|5.36%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|97.32%
|Energy
|3.10%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|69.60%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|97.70%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|98.09%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|99.85%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FRDRX % Rank
|US
|94.20%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|66.42%
|Non US
|4.08%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|31.09%
|FRDRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.10%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|30.94%
|Management Fee
|0.49%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|44.76%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|76.02%
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.00%
|0.85%
|75.06%
|FRDRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|FRDRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FRDRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|5.04%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|14.15%
|FRDRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FRDRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.80%
|0.00%
|24.06%
|23.10%
|FRDRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|FRDRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FRDRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.49%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|62.84%
|FRDRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2022
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 20, 2022
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 20, 2022
|$0.159
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 20, 2022
|$0.134
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2021
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2021
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2021
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2020
|$0.122
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2020
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2020
|$0.128
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2020
|$0.126
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2019
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 03, 2019
|$0.136
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 03, 2019
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 05, 2018
|$0.122
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 04, 2018
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 04, 2017
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 06, 2017
|$0.136
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 05, 2017
|$0.119
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 05, 2016
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 06, 2016
|$0.139
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 05, 2016
|$0.159
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 03, 2015
|$0.123
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 03, 2015
|$0.132
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 04, 2015
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 03, 2014
|$0.188
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 04, 2014
|$0.119
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 04, 2014
|$0.113
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 05, 2014
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 04, 2013
|$0.318
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2012
|$0.485
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2011
|$0.335
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 03, 2010
|$0.298
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 03, 2009
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 03, 2008
|$0.425
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2005
|$0.030
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 23, 2003
|$0.050
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 04, 2002
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 05, 2002
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 05, 2002
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2014
8.33
8.3%
Nicholas Getaz, CFA, Portfolio Manager/Research Analyst of Franklin Advisory Services. Mr. Getaz joined Franklin Templeton Investments in March 2011 as a research analyst. He has been in the investment industry for more than 15 years. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton, Mr. Getaz worked as a research analyst with Goldman Sachs Asset Management, conducting bottom-up, fundamental research into companies in the Industrials, Transportation, Energy and Materials sectors. He began his career in the European Financial Sponsor team in the Investment Banking Division of Goldman Sachs.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 01, 2019
3.17
3.2%
Matt Quinlan is a vice president, research analyst and portfolio manager for the Franklin Equity Group. He is the lead manager of the Franklin Equity Income Fund and a co-manager of the Franklin Income Fund and the Franklin Convertible Securities Fund. Mr. Quinlan is the leader of the Consumer Research Team and he has research coverage responsibilities for the retail and consumer products sectors. He also analyzes debt and equity investments for the Core/Hybrid Team. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton in 2005, Mr. Quinlan worked in investment banking at Citigroup.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2019
2.67
2.7%
Amritha Kasturirangan, CFA®, is a Portfolio Manager and Research Analyst of Franklin Advisers. She joined Franklin Templeton Investments in 2009 and has been an analyst for the Rising Dividends strategy since April 2012.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2019
2.67
2.7%
Nayan Sheth, CFA®, is a Portfolio Manager and Research Analyst of Franklin Advisers. He joined Franklin Templeton Investments in 2014 and has been an analyst for the Rising Dividends strategy since January 2014.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.18
|2.42
