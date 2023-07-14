Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Franklin Rising Dividends Fund

mutual fund
FRDAX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$89.43 +0.06 +0.07%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
A (FRDPX) Primary C (FRDTX) Retirement (FRDRX) Adv (FRDAX) Retirement (FRISX)
FRDAX (Mutual Fund)

Franklin Rising Dividends Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$89.43 +0.06 +0.07%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
A (FRDPX) Primary C (FRDTX) Retirement (FRDRX) Adv (FRDAX) Retirement (FRISX)
FRDAX (Mutual Fund)

Franklin Rising Dividends Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$89.43 +0.06 +0.07%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
A (FRDPX) Primary C (FRDTX) Retirement (FRDRX) Adv (FRDAX) Retirement (FRISX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Franklin Rising Dividends Fund

FRDAX | Fund

$89.43

$25.7 B

1.26%

$1.13

0.60%

Vitals

YTD Return

8.4%

1 yr return

11.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

9.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

7.5%

Net Assets

$25.7 B

Holdings in Top 10

37.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$89.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.60%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 5.04%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Franklin Rising Dividends Fund

FRDAX | Fund

$89.43

$25.7 B

1.26%

$1.13

0.60%

FRDAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.99%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Franklin Rising Dividends Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Franklin Templeton Investments
  • Inception Date
    Oct 03, 2005
  • Shares Outstanding
    48411271
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Nicholas Getaz

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in investments of companies that have paid consistently rising dividends. The Fund

invests predominantly in equity securities, primarily common stock. Companies that have paid consistently rising dividends include those companies that currently pay dividends on their common stocks and have maintained or increased their dividend rate during the last four consecutive years.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 65% of its net assets in securities of companies that have:

·consistently increased dividends in at least 8 out of the last 10 years and have not decreased dividends during that time;

·increased dividends substantially (at least 100%) over the last 10 years;

·reinvested earnings, paying out less than 65% of current earnings in dividends (except for utility companies); and

·either long-term debt that is no more than 50% of total capitalization (except for utility companies) or senior debt that has been rated investment grade by at least one of the major bond rating organizations.

In addition to the criteria above, the investment manager utilizes a comprehensive suite of valuation tools in seeking investments which trade below the investment manager’s view of intrinsic value.

The Fund typically invests the rest of its assets in equity securities of companies that pay dividends but do not meet all of these criteria. The Fund may invest in companies of any size, across the entire market spectrum. Although the investment manager searches for investments that it believes to meet the criteria across all sectors, from time to time, based on economic conditions, the Fund may have significant positions in particular sectors.

The investment manager is a research driven, fundamental investor. As a "bottom-up" investor focusing primarily on individual securities, the investment manager looks for companies that it believes meet the criteria above and are fundamentally sound and attempts to acquire them at attractive prices. In following these criteria, the Fund does not necessarily focus on companies whose securities pay a high dividend rate but rather on companies that consistently increase their dividends.

The Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in foreign securities.

Read More

FRDAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FRDAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.4% -14.3% 35.6% 85.43%
1 Yr 11.7% -34.9% 38.6% 48.87%
3 Yr 9.2%* -27.8% 93.5% 24.84%
5 Yr 7.5%* -30.5% 97.2% 19.14%
10 Yr 7.2%* -18.8% 37.4% 19.78%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FRDAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.8% -56.3% 28.9% 10.82%
2021 10.0% -20.5% 152.6% 31.54%
2020 4.8% -13.9% 183.6% 33.98%
2019 5.9% -8.3% 8.9% 34.15%
2018 -2.0% -13.5% 12.6% 27.95%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FRDAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.4% -20.5% 35.6% 76.81%
1 Yr 11.7% -34.9% 40.3% 40.45%
3 Yr 9.2%* -27.8% 93.5% 25.04%
5 Yr 7.5%* -29.8% 97.2% 22.93%
10 Yr 9.0%* -13.5% 37.4% 23.07%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FRDAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.8% -56.3% 28.9% 10.90%
2021 10.0% -20.5% 152.6% 32.01%
2020 4.8% -13.9% 183.6% 34.39%
2019 5.9% -8.3% 8.9% 34.66%
2018 -1.9% -10.9% 12.6% 52.00%

NAV & Total Return History

FRDAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FRDAX Category Low Category High FRDAX % Rank
Net Assets 25.7 B 1.01 M 1.21 T 8.84%
Number of Holdings 56 2 4154 74.94%
Net Assets in Top 10 9.63 B 288 K 270 B 6.87%
Weighting of Top 10 37.21% 1.8% 106.2% 27.15%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 8.74%
  2. Roper Technologies Inc 4.08%
  3. Accenture PLC Class A 3.51%
  4. Linde PLC 3.42%
  5. Stryker Corp 3.30%
  6. Texas Instruments Inc 3.06%
  7. Analog Devices Inc 3.04%
  8. Honeywell International Inc 2.79%
  9. UnitedHealth Group Inc 2.76%
  10. Medtronic PLC 2.69%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FRDAX % Rank
Stocks 		98.28% 0.00% 130.24% 67.02%
Cash 		1.72% -102.29% 100.00% 32.30%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 89.96%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 89.81%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 89.65%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 89.58%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FRDAX % Rank
Industrials 		24.16% 0.00% 29.90% 1.38%
Healthcare 		19.99% 0.00% 60.70% 7.04%
Technology 		18.67% 0.00% 48.94% 79.02%
Consumer Defense 		10.97% 0.00% 47.71% 8.65%
Basic Materials 		9.78% 0.00% 25.70% 2.45%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.99% 0.00% 30.33% 81.85%
Financial Services 		5.36% 0.00% 55.59% 97.40%
Energy 		3.10% 0.00% 41.64% 69.68%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 20.91% 98.24%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 31.91% 98.47%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 27.94% 99.92%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FRDAX % Rank
US 		94.20% 0.00% 127.77% 66.49%
Non US 		4.08% 0.00% 32.38% 31.17%

FRDAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FRDAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.60% 0.01% 49.27% 67.90%
Management Fee 0.49% 0.00% 2.00% 44.84%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.00% 0.85% 75.32%

Sales Fees

FRDAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FRDAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FRDAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 5.04% 0.00% 496.00% 14.23%

FRDAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FRDAX Category Low Category High FRDAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.26% 0.00% 24.06% 14.07%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FRDAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FRDAX Category Low Category High FRDAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.99% -54.00% 6.06% 33.23%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FRDAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FRDAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Nicholas Getaz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2014

8.33

8.3%

Nicholas Getaz, CFA, Portfolio Manager/Research Analyst of Franklin Advisory Services. Mr. Getaz joined Franklin Templeton Investments in March 2011 as a research analyst. He has been in the investment industry for more than 15 years. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton, Mr. Getaz worked as a research analyst with Goldman Sachs Asset Management, conducting bottom-up, fundamental research into companies in the Industrials, Transportation, Energy and Materials sectors. He began his career in the European Financial Sponsor team in the Investment Banking Division of Goldman Sachs.

Matthew Quinlan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2019

3.17

3.2%

Matt Quinlan is a vice president, research analyst and portfolio manager for the Franklin Equity Group. He is the lead manager of the Franklin Equity Income Fund and a co-manager of the Franklin Income Fund and the Franklin Convertible Securities Fund. Mr. Quinlan is the leader of the Consumer Research Team and he has research coverage responsibilities for the retail and consumer products sectors. He also analyzes debt and equity investments for the Core/Hybrid Team. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton in 2005, Mr. Quinlan worked in investment banking at Citigroup.

Amritha Kasturirangan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2019

2.67

2.7%

Amritha Kasturirangan, CFA®, is a Portfolio Manager and Research Analyst of Franklin Advisers. She joined Franklin Templeton Investments in 2009 and has been an analyst for the Rising Dividends strategy since April 2012.

Nayan Sheth

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2019

2.67

2.7%

Nayan Sheth, CFA®, is a Portfolio Manager and Research Analyst of Franklin Advisers. He joined Franklin Templeton Investments in 2014 and has been an analyst for the Rising Dividends strategy since January 2014.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×