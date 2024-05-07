•

Allocating assets according to a neutral asset allocation strategy shown in the glide path below that adjusts over time until it reaches an allocation similar to that of the Fidelity Freedom® Blend Income Fund, approximately 10 to 19 years after the year 2065. Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC (FMR) (the Adviser) may modify the fund’s neutral asset allocations from time to time when in the interests of shareholders.