Delaware Covered Call Strategy Fund

mutual fund
FRCCX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.65 -0.01 -0.08%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (FRCDX) Primary A (FRCCX) Retirement (FRCEX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Delaware Covered Call Strategy Fund

FRCCX | Fund

$12.65

$114 M

0.72%

$0.09

1.35%

Vitals

YTD Return

12.1%

1 yr return

2.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.0%

Net Assets

$114 M

Holdings in Top 10

49.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.35%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 41.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

FRCCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.51%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Delaware Covered Call Strategy Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    First Investors
  • Inception Date
    Apr 01, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Wiley Angell

Fund Description

The Fund invests in a portfolio of equity securities and writes (sells) call options on those securities. Under normal circumstances, the Fund writes (sells) call options on at least 80% of the Fund’s total assets (80% policy). The Fund normally writes (sells) covered call options listed on US exchanges on the equity securities held by the Fund to seek to lower the overall volatility of the Fund’s portfolio, protect the Fund from market declines, and generate income.  The call options written (sold) by the Fund will generally have an exercise price that is above the market price of the underlying security at the time the option is written (sold). The Fund’s equity investments consist primarily of common stocks of large-size US companies (companies over $10 billion in market capitalization), certain of which may pay dividends, and US dollar-denominated equity securities of foreign issuers (i.e., American Depositary Receipts (ADRs)) traded on US securities exchanges.  To a lesser extent, the Fund may also invest in and write (sell) covered call options on securities of mid- and small-capitalization issuers and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that track certain market indices, such as the S&P 500. The nature of the Fund is such that it may be expected to underperform equity markets during periods of sharply rising equity prices; conversely, the Fund seeks to reduce losses relative to equity markets during periods of declining equity prices.

A call option gives the purchaser of the option the right to buy, and the writer, in this case, the Fund, the obligation to sell, the underlying security at the exercise price at any time prior to the expiration of the contract, regardless of the market price of the underlying security during the option period. Covered call options may be sold up to the number of shares of the equity securities held by the Fund.

In selecting investments, Ziegler Capital Management, LLC (ZCM), the Fund’s sub-advisor, considers the following, among other criteria: a) companies in an industry with a large market share or significant revenues that fit the Fund’s investment strategy; b) companies with new products or new management to replace underperforming management; c) recent or anticipated fundamental improvements in industry environment; and d) companies that are out of favor. Call options written by the Fund are designed to create income, lower the overall volatility of the Fund’s portfolio, and mitigate the impact of market declines. ZCM considers several factors when writing (selling) call options, including the overall equity market outlook, sector and/or industry attractiveness, individual security considerations, and relative and/or historical levels of option premiums. Premiums received for a call option the Fund writes will be treated as a short-term capital gain if the option expires.

The Fund may sell a security based on the following, among other criteria: a) an actual or anticipated significant decline in an issuer’s profitability and/or a significant negative outlook from management; b) a large appreciation in the stock price that leads to overvaluation relative to itself and its peers historically; c) significant management turnover at the senior level; or d) an industry-wide decrease in demand for an issuer’s products or services. ZCM writes call options based upon its outlook on the economy and stock market and analysis of individual stocks, which can impact the exercise price and expiration of a call option. Generally, higher implied volatility will lead to longer expirations, locking in potentially higher call premiums, whereas lower implied volatility will tend to lead to shorter-dated options. The writing of covered call options may result in frequent trading and a high portfolio turnover rate.

Additionally, from time to time, in pursuing its investment strategies, the Fund may hold significant investments (25% or more of its assets) in a specific market sector, including the information technology sector.

Read More

FRCCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FRCCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.1% -60.8% 36.4% 96.15%
1 Yr 2.1% -11.4% 119.9% 94.09%
3 Yr 6.0%* -1.8% 21.5% 95.23%
5 Yr 2.0%* 2.7% 20.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 0.6% 16.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FRCCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.3% -26.7% 285.0% 66.05%
2021 8.0% -32.1% 76.3% 39.22%
2020 -0.9% -62.4% 16.7% 21.68%
2019 4.7% -72.0% 37.9% 46.49%
2018 -2.5% -61.4% 31.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FRCCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.1% -60.8% 36.4% 96.15%
1 Yr 2.1% -11.4% 119.9% 98.60%
3 Yr 6.0%* -1.8% 21.5% 98.30%
5 Yr 2.2%* 2.3% 20.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 0.4% 16.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FRCCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.3% -26.7% 285.0% 66.05%
2021 8.0% -32.1% 76.3% 39.22%
2020 -0.9% -37.1% 17.4% 47.99%
2019 4.7% -9.5% 37.9% 76.37%
2018 -2.3% -27.9% 32.2% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

FRCCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FRCCX Category Low Category High FRCCX % Rank
Net Assets 114 M 347 K 114 B 79.71%
Number of Holdings 64 2 1678 52.84%
Net Assets in Top 10 57.4 M 78.3 K 26.6 B 69.89%
Weighting of Top 10 49.80% 5.5% 100.0% 3.85%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 8.50%
  2. Microsoft Corp 7.32%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class A 5.54%
  4. Costco Wholesale Corp 4.98%
  5. Broadcom Inc 4.62%
  6. Texas Instruments Inc 4.53%
  7. Bank of America Corp 4.11%
  8. UnitedHealth Group Inc 4.10%
  9. Booking Holdings Inc 4.03%
  10. NextEra Energy Inc 3.92%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FRCCX % Rank
Stocks 		95.92% 51.79% 179.32% 47.24%
Cash 		4.08% -79.31% 21.41% 47.97%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 17.95% 32.71%
Other 		0.00% -1.63% 26.80% 4.79%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 8.69% 28.90%
Bonds 		0.00% -3.65% 39.59% 30.19%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FRCCX % Rank
Technology 		25.45% 0.00% 54.02% 0.98%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.80% 0.00% 33.84% 2.53%
Industrials 		11.85% 0.00% 45.96% 81.66%
Healthcare 		11.59% 0.00% 34.68% 90.87%
Financial Services 		10.22% 0.00% 56.11% 91.52%
Communication Services 		9.06% 0.00% 27.29% 53.06%
Energy 		6.42% 0.00% 26.65% 73.51%
Consumer Defense 		5.49% 0.00% 30.04% 73.35%
Utilities 		3.59% 0.00% 26.57% 67.73%
Basic Materials 		3.53% 0.00% 25.37% 32.27%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 92.89% 88.43%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FRCCX % Rank
US 		95.92% 26.40% 177.59% 12.99%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 45.20% 92.21%

FRCCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FRCCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.35% 0.01% 15.68% 24.77%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.00% 1.69% 90.68%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 33.03%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

FRCCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 1.00% 5.75% 13.17%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

FRCCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FRCCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 41.00% 0.00% 481.00% 52.09%

FRCCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FRCCX Category Low Category High FRCCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.72% 0.00% 2.53% 32.34%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FRCCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FRCCX Category Low Category High FRCCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.51% -3.83% 5.26% 83.09%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FRCCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FRCCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Wiley Angell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2016

6.17

6.2%

Wiley Angell is the Chief Investment Officer and Senior Portfolio Manager for the FAMCO Group at ZCM. Prior to joining the firm in 2015, Wiley was Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer – Equities and Fixed Income for Fiduciary Asset Management (“FAMCO”) since the firm’s inception in 1994. Prior to that, Wiley served as Portfolio Manager for General Dynamics. He was also Treasurer of Franklin Savings Association where he managed a multi-billion dollar mortgage portfolio and was responsible for the firm’s hedging strategies and balance sheet risk control. He has managed institutional portfolios for over 25 years, specializing in equity, covered call, fixed income and liability driven investing. Wiley received his B.A. in Business and Economics from Ottawa University and has served on boards of university endowments and charitable organizations.

Sean Hughes

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2016

6.17

6.2%

Sean Hughes, CFA, is a Senior Portfolio Manager for the FAMCO Group at ZCM. Prior to joining the firm in 2015, Sean was Portfolio Manager for Fiduciary Asset Management (“FAMCO”) since 2010. Mr. Hughes joined FAMCO in 2005 as a Research Analyst for the covered call strategies. Sean received his M.B.A. from the Olin School of Business at Washington University in St. Louis. He is a graduate of the Tuck School of Business Bridge Program and holds a B.A. from Oberlin College. He is a CFA® charterholder and a member of CFA Institute, the St. Louis Society of Financial Analysts, and the National Association for Business Economics.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 85.42 6.98 5.55

