Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
NameAs of 07/05/2024
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$N/A
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio 0.05%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
NameAs of 07/05/2024
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|•
|Investing primarily in a combination of Fidelity® U.S. equity funds, international equity funds, bond funds, and short-term funds (underlying Fidelity® funds), each of which (excluding any money market fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the total return of a specific index
|•
|Allocating assets according to an asset allocation strategy shown in the glide path below that adjusts over time until it reaches an allocation similar to that of the Fidelity Freedom® Index Income Fund, approximately 10 to 19 years after the year 2070. Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC (FMR) (the Adviser) may modify the fund’s asset allocations from time to time when in the interests of shareholders.
|•
|The asset allocation shown in the glide path depicts the allocation to U.S. equity funds, international equity funds, bond funds (including U.S. investment grade bond, international bond, inflation-protected bond, and long-term treasury bond), and short-term funds.
|•
|Buying and selling futures contracts (both long and short positions) in an effort to manage cash flows efficiently, remain fully invested, or facilitate asset allocation.
|•
|The Adviser, under normal market conditions, will make investments that are consistent with seeking high total return for several years beyond the fund’s target retirement date in an effort to achieve the fund’s overall investment objective.
|•
|Designed for investors who anticipate retiring in or within a few years of 2070 (target retirement date) at or around age 65.
When the asset allocation of a fund matches Fidelity Freedom® Index Income Fund’s asset allocation (approximately 10 to 19 years after the year indicated in the fund’s name), the Board of Trustees may combine the fund with Fidelity Freedom® Index Income Fund, without shareholder approval, and the fund’s shareholders will become shareholders of Fidelity Freedom® Index Income Fund.
|Period
|FRBWX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|FRBWX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2023
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Period
|FRBWX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|FRBWX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2023
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|FRBWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FRBWX % Rank
|Net Assets
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FRBWX % Rank
|Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|FRBWX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.05%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.05%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|FRBWX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|FRBWX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FRBWX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|FRBWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FRBWX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|FRBWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|FRBWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FRBWX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|FRBWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...