Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
2.9%
1 yr return
6.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-14.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
-7.1%
Net Assets
$791 M
Holdings in Top 10
52.9%
Expense Ratio 0.71%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 47.30%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|FRBRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.9%
|-11.3%
|31.3%
|26.22%
|1 Yr
|6.9%
|-23.6%
|34.8%
|29.27%
|3 Yr
|-14.3%*
|-21.3%
|15.7%
|92.95%
|5 Yr
|-7.1%*
|-15.0%
|12.1%
|89.13%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.2%
|16.0%
|96.03%
* Annualized
|Period
|FRBRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.7%
|-53.9%
|5.0%
|50.33%
|2021
|-15.0%
|-22.3%
|12.3%
|96.08%
|2020
|4.7%
|-4.7%
|41.4%
|44.59%
|2019
|5.6%
|-10.2%
|13.1%
|29.55%
|2018
|-3.9%
|-5.7%
|16.7%
|88.89%
|FRBRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FRBRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|791 M
|1.02 M
|46.2 B
|51.83%
|Number of Holdings
|81
|25
|473
|53.75%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|455 M
|1.78 M
|21.6 B
|49.38%
|Weighting of Top 10
|52.85%
|12.3%
|80.8%
|21.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FRBRX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.86%
|85.37%
|106.13%
|49.38%
|Cash
|0.58%
|-0.04%
|9.01%
|60.63%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.37%
|0.00%
|0.37%
|1.88%
|Other
|0.18%
|-22.99%
|3.38%
|23.75%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.86%
|93.13%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.39%
|93.13%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FRBRX % Rank
|Healthcare
|99.75%
|59.26%
|100.00%
|58.13%
|Basic Materials
|0.25%
|0.00%
|7.16%
|29.38%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|93.13%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.69%
|93.75%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.89%
|94.38%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.02%
|93.75%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|93.75%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|93.13%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.11%
|93.13%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.73%
|94.38%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.92%
|94.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FRBRX % Rank
|US
|91.28%
|53.67%
|104.41%
|23.13%
|Non US
|7.58%
|0.00%
|45.40%
|68.13%
|FRBRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.71%
|0.08%
|33.47%
|72.50%
|Management Fee
|0.58%
|0.03%
|1.25%
|33.54%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.03%
|0.25%
|68.42%
|FRBRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|FRBRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FRBRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|47.30%
|0.00%
|238.00%
|50.36%
|FRBRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FRBRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.50%
|0.00%
|2.01%
|8.48%
|FRBRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|FRBRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FRBRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.25%
|-2.54%
|1.85%
|53.50%
|FRBRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2022
|$0.586
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2016
|$2.302
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 15, 1997
24.72
24.7%
Mr. McCulloch, CFA, joined Franklin Templeton Investments in 1992.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 01, 2018
3.75
3.8%
Ms. Lam has joined Franklin Templeton Investments in 2016. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton, Ms. Lam was an Executive Director and Senior Analyst covering large-cap biotechnology for Oppenheimer & Co and had been an Equity Research Associate at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley and Oppenheimer & Co. Ms. Lam has a Ph.D degree.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 27, 2020
2.34
2.3%
Mr. Felt has been a portfolio manager, providing research and advice on the purchases and sales of individual securities and portfolio risk assessment. He joined Franklin Templeton in 2018. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton, Mr. Felt was a Senior Research Analyst with Asymmetry Capital, a healthcare focused hedge fund. He has covered the biotechnology sector since 2007 in increasing capacities on the sell-side, most recently as Managing Director for Oppenheimer & Co.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.02
|24.72
|7.86
|0.25
