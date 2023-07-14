Home
Franklin Biotechnology Discovery Fund

mutual fund
FRBRX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$117.03 -0.01 -0.01%
primary theme
Health Care Sector Equity
share class
A (FBDIX) Primary Adv (FTDZX) Retirement (FRBRX) C (FBTDX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Franklin Biotechnology Discovery Fund

FRBRX | Fund

$117.03

$791 M

0.50%

$0.59

0.71%

Vitals

YTD Return

2.9%

1 yr return

6.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-14.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-7.1%

Net Assets

$791 M

Holdings in Top 10

52.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$117.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.71%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 47.30%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Franklin Biotechnology Discovery Fund

FRBRX | Fund

$117.03

$791 M

0.50%

$0.59

0.71%

FRBRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -14.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.25%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Franklin Biotechnology Discovery Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Franklin Templeton Investments
  • Inception Date
    May 01, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    84661
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Evan McCulloch

FRBRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FRBRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.9% -11.3% 31.3% 26.22%
1 Yr 6.9% -23.6% 34.8% 29.27%
3 Yr -14.3%* -21.3% 15.7% 92.95%
5 Yr -7.1%* -15.0% 12.1% 89.13%
10 Yr N/A* -6.2% 16.0% 96.03%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FRBRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.7% -53.9% 5.0% 50.33%
2021 -15.0% -22.3% 12.3% 96.08%
2020 4.7% -4.7% 41.4% 44.59%
2019 5.6% -10.2% 13.1% 29.55%
2018 -3.9% -5.7% 16.7% 88.89%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FRBRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.9% -50.0% 21.6% 20.73%
1 Yr 6.9% -60.2% 34.8% 27.27%
3 Yr -14.3%* -21.3% 17.8% 94.74%
5 Yr -7.1%* -15.0% 16.9% 89.47%
10 Yr N/A* -6.2% 18.5% 96.12%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FRBRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.7% -53.9% 5.0% 50.33%
2021 -15.0% -22.3% 12.3% 96.08%
2020 4.7% -4.7% 41.4% 44.59%
2019 5.6% -10.2% 13.1% 29.55%
2018 -3.9% -5.7% 16.7% 89.68%

NAV & Total Return History

FRBRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FRBRX Category Low Category High FRBRX % Rank
Net Assets 791 M 1.02 M 46.2 B 51.83%
Number of Holdings 81 25 473 53.75%
Net Assets in Top 10 455 M 1.78 M 21.6 B 49.38%
Weighting of Top 10 52.85% 12.3% 80.8% 21.88%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc 9.64%
  2. Amgen Inc 7.21%
  3. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc 6.35%
  4. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc 6.06%
  5. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc 6.06%
  6. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc 6.06%
  7. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc 6.06%
  8. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc 6.06%
  9. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc 6.06%
  10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc 6.06%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FRBRX % Rank
Stocks 		98.86% 85.37% 106.13% 49.38%
Cash 		0.58% -0.04% 9.01% 60.63%
Convertible Bonds 		0.37% 0.00% 0.37% 1.88%
Other 		0.18% -22.99% 3.38% 23.75%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.86% 93.13%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 12.39% 93.13%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FRBRX % Rank
Healthcare 		99.75% 59.26% 100.00% 58.13%
Basic Materials 		0.25% 0.00% 7.16% 29.38%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 93.13%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 22.69% 93.75%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 5.89% 94.38%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.02% 93.75%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 1.60% 93.75%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 93.13%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 9.11% 93.13%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 25.73% 94.38%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 1.92% 94.38%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FRBRX % Rank
US 		91.28% 53.67% 104.41% 23.13%
Non US 		7.58% 0.00% 45.40% 68.13%

FRBRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FRBRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.71% 0.08% 33.47% 72.50%
Management Fee 0.58% 0.03% 1.25% 33.54%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.03% 0.25% 68.42%

Sales Fees

FRBRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

FRBRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FRBRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 47.30% 0.00% 238.00% 50.36%

FRBRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FRBRX Category Low Category High FRBRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.50% 0.00% 2.01% 8.48%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FRBRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FRBRX Category Low Category High FRBRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.25% -2.54% 1.85% 53.50%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FRBRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

FRBRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Evan McCulloch

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 15, 1997

24.72

24.7%

Mr. McCulloch, CFA, joined Franklin Templeton Investments in 1992.

Wendy Lam

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 01, 2018

3.75

3.8%

Ms. Lam has joined Franklin Templeton Investments in 2016. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton, Ms. Lam was an Executive Director and Senior Analyst covering large-cap biotechnology for Oppenheimer & Co and had been an Equity Research Associate at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley and Oppenheimer & Co. Ms. Lam has a Ph.D degree.

Akiva Felt

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 27, 2020

2.34

2.3%

Mr. Felt has been a portfolio manager, providing research and advice on the purchases and sales of individual securities and portfolio risk assessment. He joined Franklin Templeton in 2018. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton, Mr. Felt was a Senior Research Analyst with Asymmetry Capital, a healthcare focused hedge fund. He has covered the biotechnology sector since 2007 in increasing capacities on the sell-side, most recently as Managing Director for Oppenheimer & Co.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 24.72 7.86 0.25

