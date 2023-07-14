Mr. Felt has been a portfolio manager, providing research and advice on the purchases and sales of individual securities and portfolio risk assessment. He joined Franklin Templeton in 2018. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton, Mr. Felt was a Senior Research Analyst with Asymmetry Capital, a healthcare focused hedge fund. He has covered the biotechnology sector since 2007 in increasing capacities on the sell-side, most recently as Managing Director for Oppenheimer & Co.