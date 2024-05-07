Home
Fidelity Advisor Freedom 2070 Fund

mutual fund
FRBLX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$10.16 +10.16 +0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
A (FRBJX)
As of 07/05/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Fidelity Advisor Freedom 2070 Fund

FRBLX | Fund

$10.16

-

-

1.75%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.75%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

FRBLX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Fidelity Advisor Freedom 2070 Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Fidelity Group of Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jul 05, 2024
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Investing primarily in a combination of Fidelity® U.S. equity funds, international equity funds, bond funds, and short-term funds (underlying Fidelity® funds).
Allocating assets according to a neutral asset allocation strategy shown in the glide path below that adjusts over time until it reaches an allocation similar to that of the Fidelity Advisor Freedom® Income Fund, approximately 10 to 19 years after the year 2070. Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC (FMR) (the Adviser) may modify the fund’s neutral asset allocations from time to time when in the interests of shareholders.
The neutral asset allocation shown in the glide path depicts the allocation to U.S. equity funds, international equity funds, bond funds (including U.S. investment grade bond, international bond, short-term inflation-protected bond, long-term inflation-protected bond, and long-term treasury bond), and short-term funds.
Buying and selling futures contracts (both long and short positions) in an effort to manage cash flows efficiently, remain fully invested, or facilitate asset allocation.
The Adviser, under normal market conditions, will make investments that are consistent with seeking high total return for several years beyond the fund’s target retirement date in an effort to achieve the fund’s overall investment objective.
The Adviser, under normal market conditions, will use an active asset allocation strategy to increase or decrease asset class exposures relative to the neutral asset allocations reflected above by up to 10% for equity funds, bond funds and short-term funds to reflect the Adviser’s market outlook, which is primarily focused on the intermediate term. The asset allocations in the glide path above are referred to as neutral because they do not reflect any decisions made by the Adviser to overweight or underweight an asset class.
The Adviser may also make active asset allocations within other asset classes (such as commodities, high yield debt (also referred to as junk bonds), floating rate debt, real estate debt, and emerging markets debt) from 0% to 10% of the fund’s total assets individually, but no more than 25% in aggregate within those other asset classes. Such asset classes are not reflected in the neutral asset allocations reflected in the glide path above. Emerging markets include countries that have an emerging stock market as defined by MSCI, countries or markets with low- to middle-income economies as classified by the World Bank, and other countries or markets that the Adviser identifies as having similar emerging markets characteristics.
Designed for investors who anticipate retiring in or within a few years of 2070 (target retirement date) at or around age 65.

When the neutral asset allocation of a fund matches Fidelity Advisor Freedom® Income Fund’s neutral asset allocation (approximately 10 to 19 years after the year indicated in the fund’s name), the Board of Trustees may combine the fund with Fidelity Advisor Freedom® Income Fund, without shareholder approval, and the fund’s shareholders will become shareholders of Fidelity Advisor Freedom® Income Fund.

FRBLX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FRBLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FRBLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FRBLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FRBLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

FRBLX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FRBLX Category Low Category High FRBLX % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FRBLX % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

FRBLX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FRBLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.75% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.75% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

FRBLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

FRBLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FRBLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

FRBLX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FRBLX Category Low Category High FRBLX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FRBLX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FRBLX Category Low Category High FRBLX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FRBLX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

FRBLX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

